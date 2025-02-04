Top Accounting Software - St. Helena

AccountEdge

accountedge.com

AccountEdge Pro is powerful, easy to use, small business accounting software for the Mac and Windows desktop. 30-day free trial available. With AccountEdge Pro, business owners can organize, process, and report on their financial information so they can focus on their business. Its feature set is built to allow users to handle every aspect of their business including accounting, integrated payroll, sales and purchases, contact management, inventory tracking, online orders, time billing, and more. AccountEdge is designed to work with all types of small and medium-sized businesses. It is used by companies who sell, build and manage inventory items, provide professional services or bill for time spent on projects. Key Features Invoicing Sales are a critical component of your business. Create and send customer invoices for products, services, or time and track payment status on open sales. Expenses Managing purchases and expenses helps you track your inventory and overhead costs. AccountEdge enables you to manage your vendors, payments, and recurring transactions. Banking Banking helps you manage money in and out in as much detail as you want. With integrated bank feeds and auto-match, reconciling your accounts is a breeze. Payroll Your employees are your most important asset, and maintaining compliance by tracking their pay, accruals, and expenses is critical to your business. With our optional payroll service, you'll always be on the latest payroll tax tables for accurate processing. Inventory Inventory tracking helps you manage your items and services and track their stock by location to ensure you have enough products on hand or on order to help fulfill customer requirements. Accounting Your chart of accounts is at the core of your financial reporting. Maintain your general ledger and budgets, create financial reports to help you monitor your business, and make informed decisions. Contact Management Contact management helps you maintain good relations with leads, customers, vendors, and employees. Keep all their details in one place for easier use in your sales, purchases, and marketing activities. Time Tracking Selling time and tracking work in progress is critical if your work is project or job-based. Create custom billing rates and track time for your employees using time sheets or activity slips. Data Management Manage your data easily with easy imports and exports, on-screen analysis, hundreds of software reports, and PowerBI exports to gain further insights into your operations.