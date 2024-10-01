App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Accounting Software - Martinique
Accounting software empowers both individuals and businesses to efficiently handle their financial transactions, records, and operations. In larger enterprises, it extends its utility to optimizing HR and payroll functions, managing legal processes, facilitating invoice creation, maintaining ledgers, and drafting documents. Its emergence has significantly minimized reliance on Excel spreadsheets and manual cashbook entries for storing financial information. Moreover, it seamlessly integrates with various other tools like HR management software, payroll systems, budgeting and forecasting tools, bank reconciliation platforms, accounts payable automation solutions, and invoicing software, enabling users to attain a comprehensive overview of their financial performance.
Submit New App
Asana
asana.com
Asana is a web and mobile application designed to help teams organize, track, and manage their work. Forrester, Inc. reports that “Asana simplifies team-based work management.” It is produced by the company of the same name. (Asana, Inc.) It was founded in 2008 by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovi...
QuickBooks Online
intuit.com
QuickBooks is an accounting software package developed and marketed by Intuit. QuickBooks products are geared mainly toward small and medium-sized businesses and offer on-premises accounting applications as well as cloud-based versions that accept business payments, manage and pay bills, and payroll...
Wave
waveapps.com
Wave is a company that provides financial services and software for small businesses. Wave is headquartered in the Leslieville neighborhood in Toronto, Canada. The company's first product was a free online accounting software designed for businesses with 1-9 employees, followed by invoicing, person...
Xero
xero.com
Xero is a New Zealand domiciled public technology company, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. The company has three offices in New Zealand (Wellington, Auckland and Napier), six offices in Australia (Melb...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks is an online accounting and invoicing platform that saves you time, automates your admin, and keeps your books organized and your business looking professional. FreshBooks believes financial recordkeeping should be easy and fast, but still detailed enough to satisfy your accountant. Try F...
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses w...
FreeAgent
freeagent.com
FreeAgent is a multi-award winning online accounting software designed specifically to meet the needs of small businesses, freelancers and their accountants. FreeAgent helps businesses take care of their day-to-day admin, from managing expenses and running fully RTI-compliant payroll to creating and...
sevDesk
sevdesk.de
With sevDesk, you can digitally file your documents easily and clearly. Our accounting software automatically creates a revenue-surplus invoice for you.
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an award-winning integrated platform that enables SMBs to scale faster with fewer tools. From convenience stores to manufacturing plants, hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises use Deskera to manage accounting, inventory, payroll, sales, and marketing automation.
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and or...
myBillBook
mybillbook.in
My BillBook is an Indian simple gst billing, invoicing and inventory management software and app for small business. The software is fully customizable, and its features support the varying needs of any business.
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a one-stop platform for creative and digital agencies, consultancies and professional service providers. It is designed to provide businesses with a complete and real-time overview of their business. Simplify your business operations and consolidate your projects, clients and team into one...
Holded
holded.com
Holded is a business management software for modern companies. Increase your sales, reduce your expenses, and save time when you manage every element of your business from a single platform. Holded gives you all the tools you need to make better business decisions. Invoicing, Accounting, CRM, Team, ...
Vyapar
vyaparapp.in
Manage your business professionally with Vyapar. Using the best software for your billing, inventory & accounting needs. Be a part of 1 Cr+ SMEs in India who trust Vyapar.
Crunch
crunch.co.uk
The perfect combination of simple accounting software, expert advice, and great service from chartered certified accountants for freelancers, contractors and small businesses.
Pennylane
pennylane.tech
Thanks to Pennylane, CEOs are able to make smarter decisions and facilitate their financial management. Without ever leaving the platform, they have access to real-time and accurate data, a smart invoicing tool, and an efficient management of expenses.
ProfitBooks
profitbookshq.com
ProfitBooks is a user-friendly accounting software designed to simplify billing and financial management for small businesses and freelancers. Offering features like customizable invoice templates, online payment collection, and easy tracking of payables and receivables, ProfitBooks helps users stre...
Zybra
zybra.in
Fast & Easy, GST Accounting Software for your business. India’s fastest growing Accounting Software & App for MSME Businesses.
Wafeq
wafeq.com
Powerful accounting software for forward-thinking businesses. Send invoices and purchase orders, manage your inventory and your payroll, get dozens of financial reports, invite unlimited users. All in one software.
TopNotepad
topnotepad.com
TopNotepad is a super simple cloud invoicing, accounting and CRM software for freelancers and small businesses. A feature rich affordable, all-in-one software.
Momenteo
momenteo.com
Momenteo is a user-friendly solution meant for you. Simply keep track of your work done, expenses and travels in our beautiful calendar and let our free software generate your accounting.
Acumatica
acumatica.com
Acumatica, founded in 2008, is a technology provider that develops cloud- and browser-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company is headquartered in Bellevue, WA (Seattle metropolitan area). Acumatica Cloud ERP offers best-in-class fu...
Akounto
akounto.com
Akounto is a cloud-based accounting and bookkeeping software designed to help and manage businesses financial data. Managing your financials can be really overwhelming - and for that, Akounto has your back! With Akounto, keep up with your cash flow while on-the-move & enjoy a seamless connection to ...
Akaunting
akaunting.com
Akaunting is a free, open source and online accounting software for small businesses and freelancers. From invoicing to expense tracking to accounting, Akaunting has all the tools you need to manage your money online, for free. Thanks to its modular structure, Akaunting provides an awesome App Store...
AccountEdge
accountedge.com
AccountEdge Pro is powerful, easy to use, small business accounting software for the Mac and Windows desktop. 30-day free trial available. With AccountEdge Pro, business owners can organize, process, and report on their financial information so they can focus on their business. Its feature set is bu...
QuickFile
quickfile.co.uk
Free Accounting and Bookkeeping Software for UK businesses. QuickFile runs in the cloud, it's simple to use and free for small to medium sized accounts.
Cashflow
cashflow.do
All-in-one accounting software in the cloud for small business. Great for retail, wholesale, inventory, service or project-based businesses. Try for Free!
Munim
themunim.com
Munim’s goal is to make a businessman’s life easier by getting free from the hectic finance management through the paperwork. With a simple and easy-to-use interface, Munim is suitable for all types of businesses including small or medium enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, and even startups. You...
Pandle
pandle.com
Pandle is cloud-based bookkeeping software made with real people in mind. Simple to use yet comprehensive in its capabilities, designed for UK small businesses.
Striven
striven.com
Your business at its best. Striven is an all-in-one business management software with everything you need to grow revenue, work efficiently, and improve operations. Striven is a complete software solution—we’ve combined all the core features you need for accounting, sales, projects, management, and ...
Vencru
vencru.com
Calculate your profits without complicated spreadsheets. Vencru is the free invoicing and accounting software that gives you simple visibility into your sales, clients, inventory, and business reports - all in one place.
KolayBi
kolaybi.com
There is an easy way to grow your business with a pre-accounting program! Pre-accounting processes of your startup, SME or sole proprietorship are easier than ever. Many features that will speed up your financial operations are in the web-based accounting program KolayBi! Just make your job easier a...
Clear Books
clearbooks.co.uk
Online accounting software that gives UK based small businesses that cool, calm and in control feeling. Clear Books provides an easier way to manage your business finances. It's easy-to-use online accounting software designed for UK based small businesses, contractors, freelancers, and sole traders.
e-conomic
e-conomic.com
Multi-lingual online accounting software with secure access for outside accountants for small and medium-sized companies.
Enerpize
enerpize.com
Enerpize is offering industry custom ERP software solutions to solve small and medium business problems and help them effectively manage their enterprises.
Vic.ai
vic.ai
Vic.ai is an AI software designed to streamline accounting and accounts payable operations. Its chief features include autonomous invoice processing, which utilizes AI to take accounts payable processing to the next level, contributing to a substantial increase in productivity. The software also fe...
MYOB New Zealand
myob.com
Whether you're just starting out, or running an established enterprise, you can manage your entire business with MYOB. One business management platform, with all your key workflows – from finance and supply chain to employee and project management – MYOB saves you time and money. Wherever your bus...
TrulySmall
trulysmall.com
A time-saving accounting application that automates bookkeeping tasks for small business owners. Using machine learning, Kashoo categorizes and reconciles expenses with bank and credit card transactions, and provides accurate, complete, and real-time reports in one-click. In addition to automatic re...
TaxBit
taxbit.com
Free crypto tax forms for individuals. Form 1099 solutions for institutions. The first-ever Big Four-grade ERP solution for digital assets accounting. We enable and ensure regulatory compliance.
CashCtrl
cashctrl.com
A cloud solution for accounting, order processing, address management and more for SME, accountants and freelancers.
Aliaddo
aliaddo.com
Our offering of cloud software services has given many companies from different sectors and sizes a differential competitive advantage. Aliaddo has been concerned with maintaining the best quality levels in all the design and construction processes of our software in order to offer a world-class ser...
Tripletex
tripletex.no
Experience the benefits of a smart, complete and online accounting program. ✓ Seamlessly integrated modules ✓ Support included ✓ Try for free today!
Bearbook
bearbook.com
Online accounting software app that helps your business manage sales, inventory, and accounting.
Dailybiz
dailybiz.com
Dailybiz is an online management software created for VSEs/SMEs. Save time with THE easy-to-use management solution that meets all your needs: invoicing, sales management, accounting, customer relationship management, project management, inventory management.
Mister Compta
mistercompta.com
Mister Compta is an online accounting tool for French businesses. It includes tax management, bank reconciliation & expert simulations.
Xledger
xledger.net
Xledger is the most automated financial ERP solution on the market - used by more than 10,000 companies in 60 countries. Xledger is 100% cloud-based - designed for ambitious organizations that would like to take advantage of best practices and automation to improve their business processes. Xledger...
Dappr
dappr.com
Start and run your business in one place with Dappr. Form your LLC or C-corp, get a Checking account, set up accounting, run payroll, send invoices, and much more. Dappr is the only platform you need!
InformerOnline
informer.eu
InformerOnline: The smart accounting software for Austria - I/O invoice ✓ Invoicing ✓ Digitize receipts ✓ Try it for free!
Patriot
patriotsoftware.com
Patriot's accounting software lets American businesses and their accountants manage their books online. Patriot has two accounting options to choose from: 1. Accounting Basic: $20/month 2. Accounting Premium: $30/month With both options, you can invoice unlimited customers, pay 1099 vendors and cont...
Leapfin
leapfin.com
Every company makes decisions based on revenue data and financial performance; however, many Accounting and Finance departments need help with manual, time-consuming processes to close and report on these numbers accurately and in a timely manner. Leapfin’s continuous revenue accounting automation p...
Crunched
crunched.io
Cloud accounting software designed to help business owners save time and make smarter business decisions. Invoice and collect payments, track expenses, customize reports and work with your accountant. Try it for free today!
iplicit
iplicit.com
iplicit is the cloud-based Accounting software tailored for the frustrated on-premise legacy software user. Providing greater flexibility and enhanced levels of reporting, iplicit integrates with other cloud applications and offers a seamless migration path from your existing system. It is the natur...
SoftLedger
softledger.com
SoftLedger provides real-time visibility to critical financial data. Our cloud-native accounting software and APIs help organizations manage their distributed operations and assets. This includes a full-featured general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable, inventory management, crypto ass...
AccountsIQ
accountsiq.com
AccountsIQ's award-winning mid-market cloud accounting software is used by 4,000 companies worldwide and accountancy practices such as PwC, BDO and Grant Thornton. AccountsIQ simplifies how finance functions capture, process and report the results of multiple location businesses. Built for the cloud...
Zahir Software
zahiraccounting.com
We don't have enough data from reviews to share who uses this product. Write a review to contribute, or learn more about review generation.
Moneypex
moneypex.com
Moneypex is cloud-based accounting software designed for your all business needs. It's advanced expense management features help you handle your company like a pro. ✓ Unlimited free invoices ✓ Generate reports ✓ Bank reconciliation ✓ Send payment reminders ✓ MTD compliant VAT returns ✓ Clear income ...
Rillet
rillet.com
Rillet is an accounting system for mid-market software companies. It has invoicing, revenue recognition (fixed and usage) and key SaaS reports like ARR, NRR or a SaaS P&L built right in. Rillet also integrates across the stack with native connections to Stripe, Salesforce, Hubspot, and many others o...
Kiwili
kiwili.com
Work with the easiest online management software. Give your clients a dedicated secure space. Collaborate in real time with your team. Manage your projects with your clients. Centralize communications with your contacts. Build loyalty in your business community with Kiwili.