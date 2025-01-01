Find the right software and services.
Account Data Management software plays a crucial role in effectively managing prospect data throughout the entire account-based marketing (ABM) process. It ensures that both sales and marketing teams have real-time visibility into target accounts, enabling them to make informed decisions and take appropriate actions. For an ABM strategy to be successful, salespeople need to have a clear understanding of where each prospect stands in the pipeline and the likelihood of them converting into a customer. Account Data Management systems serve as a centralized platform to document and communicate all relevant account information between sales and marketing teams. This facilitates seamless collaboration and ensures that both teams are aligned in their efforts. By deploying Account Data Management software, marketing and sales departments can maximize the efficiency of their marketing initiatives. It streamlines the flow of information, enhances communication, and ultimately leads to more effective marketing campaigns. This software acts as a vital tool in optimizing the coordination and synergy between marketing and sales teams, ultimately driving better results for the organization.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo.io is a sales engagement platform that helps users manage outreach, calls, and leads with integrated tools and search filters for efficient sales processes.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses streamline marketing tasks, personalize customer interactions, and optimize campaigns for better engagement and growth.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is a revenue intelligence platform that improves sales processes by integrating AI insights and automation into CRM systems.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B analytics platform that integrates and analyzes marketing, sales, and product data to improve performance and insights for enterprises.
Intandemly
intandemly.com
Intandemly provides account-based marketing and sales software that helps organizations generate demand and engagement through its CRM and marketing tools.
LeadAngel
leadangel.com
LeadAngel is a B2B lead management platform that filters, matches, and routes leads to salespeople, integrating with CRM systems for efficient sales processes.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
Folloze
folloze.com
Folloze is a platform that enables B2B marketing teams to create personalized content experiences, manage content, and analyze user engagement.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata automates manual tasks for B2B marketers, allowing them to concentrate on strategic planning and revenue generation.
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr is a B2B contact data platform offering real-time email validation and access to high-quality work and personal contact information for users.
N.Rich
nrich.ai
N.Rich helps identify high-potential accounts with buyer intent, engages them through digital ads, and delivers leads to sales while managing budget.
Owler
owler.com
Owler is a business intelligence platform that provides real-time data and insights on over 15 million companies for competitive analysis and sales support.
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Visual Visitor identifies anonymous website visitors and provides sales intelligence tools, including buyer intent data and a B2B contact database, to help improve lead generation.
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ is a sales and marketing platform that uses AI to provide insights on buyer behavior, helping teams engage audiences and improve deal-closing rates.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is a cloud-based platform that helps B2B marketers personalize content, optimize engagement, and improve conversion rates through various tools and analytics.
Keyplay
keyplay.io
Keyplay is an AI-powered tool for B2B teams to find, prioritize, and track target accounts, integrating easily with Salesforce and HubSpot CRM.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.
Influ2
influ2.com
Influ2 is a person-based advertising platform for B2B marketers, targeting specific decision-makers within accounts and tracking their engagement with ads.
Groove
groove.co
Groove is a sales engagement platform that helps sales leaders automate processes and enhance efficiency throughout the customer lifecycle.
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales and marketing teams identify, prioritize, and engage potential customers using AI and proprietary account data.
Ocean.io
ocean.io
Ocean.io is a prospecting data platform that supplies B2B sales and marketing teams with accurate contact details for targeted leads.
Propensity
propensity.com
Propensity is an account-based marketing platform for small B2B teams, enabling automated lead generation using intent data, multi-channel campaigns, and integrated sales support.
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides verified contact data and integrates with CRMs to support lead generation and sales efforts.
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is a B2B lead generation tool that helps users find and manage business contact information efficiently for sales and marketing outreach.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
TrenDemon is a digital marketing tool that helps businesses personalize customer journeys, optimize campaigns, and analyze marketing performance across multiple channels.
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks is an account-based marketing platform that helps B2B companies identify, engage, and convert target accounts using data-driven insights and automation.
LoneScale
lonescale.com
LoneScale automates sales intent and marketing campaigns, providing teams with qualified buyers to enhance pipeline growth and increase meeting bookings.
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora is a B2B intent data platform that helps businesses identify potential customers researching specific topics, optimizing marketing and sales efforts.
Koncert
koncert.com
Koncert is an AI-driven platform that provides sales tools including dialers, multi-channel outreach, and analytics to enhance sales productivity and efficiency.
6sense
6sense.com
6sense is an ABM platform that uses AI to help businesses identify, engage, and convert target accounts into revenue while providing insights and analytics.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise automates data management processes to improve data quality and integrate sales and marketing systems for B2B organizations, facilitating growth.
MadKudu
madkudu.com
MadKudu app enhances lead scoring and management for B2B organizations by analyzing data to prioritize and automate revenue-generating actions, improving sales efficiency.
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
CaliberMind is a platform that integrates customer data and analytics to help businesses optimize marketing strategies and improve customer engagement.
Madison Logic
madisonlogic.com
Madison Logic is a platform that helps businesses identify and engage with potential customers through targeted advertising and data analysis for improved marketing outcomes.
