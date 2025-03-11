Top Account-Based Orchestration Platforms

Find the right software and services.
Account-based orchestration platforms offer a centralized solution for businesses to streamline their account-based marketing endeavors, fostering alignment between sales and marketing teams. These platforms play a crucial role in aiding companies with targeting specific accounts, implementing effective account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns, and assessing and refining strategies. Central to their functionality is the provision of unified account list management, enabling the prioritization and segmentation of a company's targeted accounts. By harnessing the capabilities of these platforms, marketing and sales teams can concentrate on identifying and nurturing the most promising accounts for their business. Moreover, account-based orchestration platforms facilitate the execution of multichannel campaigns. They often fall into one or more of the following categories: account-based direct mail software, account-based advertising software, and account-based web and content experiences software. It is noteworthy that while software can deliver account-based execution capabilities, it may not necessarily constitute a comprehensive ABM platform.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B analytics platform that integrates and analyzes marketing, sales, and product data to improve performance and insights for enterprises.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
Folloze
folloze.com
Folloze is a platform that enables B2B marketing teams to create personalized content experiences, manage content, and analyze user engagement.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip is a content management platform that enables users to create personalized digital content experiences for marketing and sales purposes.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata automates manual tasks for B2B marketers, allowing them to concentrate on strategic planning and revenue generation.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is a cloud-based platform that helps B2B marketers personalize content, optimize engagement, and improve conversion rates through various tools and analytics.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.
Enlyft
enlyft.com
Enlyft helps B2B sales and marketing teams identify, prioritize, and engage potential customers using AI and proprietary account data.
AdDaptive Intelligence
addaptive.com
AdDaptive Intelligence provides a platform for B2B marketers to target and engage ideal customers using data-driven insights and advertising automation.
Propensity
propensity.com
Propensity is an account-based marketing platform for small B2B teams, enabling automated lead generation using intent data, multi-channel campaigns, and integrated sales support.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
TrenDemon is a digital marketing tool that helps businesses personalize customer journeys, optimize campaigns, and analyze marketing performance across multiple channels.
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks is an account-based marketing platform that helps B2B companies identify, engage, and convert target accounts using data-driven insights and automation.
BambooBox
bamboobox.ai
BambooBox is a growth marketing platform that supports revenue generation through data management, AI scoring, actionable insights, and campaign orchestration.
6sense
6sense.com
6sense is an ABM platform that uses AI to help businesses identify, engage, and convert target accounts into revenue while providing insights and analytics.
Maestro ABM
maestroabm.com
Maestro ABM is a platform for Account-Based Marketing that helps businesses target and engage key accounts with personalized strategies and analytics.
Recotap
recotap.com
Recotap is an AI-powered platform for B2B marketers to run targeted account-based marketing campaigns to engage decision-makers effectively.
Madison Logic
madisonlogic.com
Madison Logic is a platform that helps businesses identify and engage with potential customers through targeted advertising and data analysis for improved marketing outcomes.
