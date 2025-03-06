Find the right software and services.
Account-based marketing (ABM) software revolutionizes marketing and sales operations by shifting focus from broad branding and lead generation tactics to pinpointing high-value target accounts before deploying personalized marketing campaigns. With ABM software, businesses streamline the arduous task of prospect identification and allocation of resources to cultivate the most promising accounts. By leveraging ABM software, users can not only generate meticulously vetted leads but also tailor unique buying journeys, amplify customer lifetime value, and foster additional opportunities within existing pipelines. The integration of prospect data with cutting-edge customer experience technologies empowers organizations to execute a cohesive account-based marketing strategy. This synchronization between marketing and sales teams ensures alignment with overarching company objectives. ABM software facilitates diverse functionalities such as acquiring new accounts, nurturing existing ones, and expanding enterprise-level relationships. Furthermore, certain ABM solutions offer seamless integration with third-party sales and marketing applications, including marketing automation platforms and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. This interoperability enhances the precision of communication targeting and prioritization, thereby optimizing engagement with key accounts.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
675 million+ members | Manage your professional identity. Build and engage with your professional network. Access knowledge, insights and opportunities.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: find the strongest backlink opportunities in your niche - Keyword Research: get maximum relevant keyword ideas and see how hard it would be to rank - Website Audit: find what SEO issues your website has and learn how to fix them - Content Research: discover the most popular content on any topic and find the best ideas for your own content - Rank Tracking: track your search rankings along with your competitors' - Mentions Monitoring: get email alerts every time you or your brand in mentioned online. Ahrefs database has over 11 billion keywords and more than 400 billion indexed pages. That is why Ahrefs is able to provide maximum data accuracy to its users.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform for finding business information about private and public companies. Crunchbase information includes investments and funding information, founding members and individuals in leadership positions, mergers and acquisitions, news, and industry trends. Originally built to track startups, the Crunchbase website contains information on public and private companies on a global scale. Crunchbase sources its data in four ways: the venture program, machine learning, an in-house data team, and the Crunchbase community. Members of the public can submit information to the Crunchbase database. These submissions are subject to registration, social validation, and are often reviewed by a moderator before being accepted for publication. The Wikipedia community deprecated its use as a source in March 2019.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
G2
g2.com
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at every touchpoint. Drift is creating a world where AI works for humans to turn conversations into relationships. Drift helps thousands of customers across the globe translate conversational data and buyer behavior into deeper relationships, more pipeline, and more revenue. A pioneer in Conversational Marketing, the company was founded in 2015 to help remove friction from the B2B buying process. As buyer expectations continue to increase and AI becomes central to empowering meaningful customer journeys at scale, Drift is disrupting the category it created.
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competitive research, content creation and optimization, technical website audits, on-page optimization, backlink analysis and monitoring, position tracking, local SEO, and more. SE Ranking leverages AI and NLP technologies to provide users with unique insights and recommendations. Delivering high-quality, accurate data is one of SE Ranking’s top priorities, and the SE Ranking team continually expands their datasets and finetunes their data processing algorithms to provide data that users can rely on. Teams can benefit from SE Ranking’s automated reporting, White Label, and collaborative project management. Most subscription plans include extra user seats for team members and unlimited projects to accommodate all client needs. Designed specifically for small to mid-sized marketing agencies, SE Ranking’s Agency Pack provides unlimited reporting, a lead generation widget, WL, and extra client seats to help agencies better present their deliverables.
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Changes by Seamless.AI! Seamless.AI just released Buyer Intent Data so you can build pipeline faster than ever by reaching out to accounts that are currently in the market and ready to buy your product or service. Job Changes by Seamless.AI gives you access to anyone that has changed their role, or moved on to a new company, so you can reach out during this critical time to clients and prospects without losing touch.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide range of business needs from ad-targeting, contact information, database segmentation, and recruiting. Try it for free today.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile publishers and developers, service providers, and investors on a daily basis to understand and monitor competitors, inform business strategies, and identify emerging consumer interests and trends. Apptopia is unique in its ability to also offer SDK recognition and analysis, category level analysis, and customizable industry reports. We also offer a full suite of user acquisition tools. Performance data (available for 50+ countries) includes downloads, DAU, MAU, Sessions, Ranks, User Retention, Cross App Usage, SDK Analysis, IAP Revenue, Advertising Revenue, Advertising Impressions and more.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is software & cloud service for creating and storing professional online publications with a page flip effect. Сonvert your PDFs into interactive flipbooks and produce engaging marketing materials for your customers. Present your documents in an interactive way: add links and video for better customer engagement and share the flipbooks seamlessly by the link. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to create easy-to-use online documents, deliver content across the web, and improve their communication processes. The service works on desktops and mobile devices and can be integrated with third-party systems such as Zapier, Google Analytics, and WordPress. FlippingBook helps small businesses and large renowned brands, such as Unilever, Marriott, Intel, Cartier, FOX, Nestle.
&Open
andopen.co
&Open is a global gifting platform that thoughtfully sources gifts, automates when they’re sent and handles all logistics from start to finish. We help brands build loyalty and increase retention by way of better, faster and easier corporate gifting. Book a demo or speak with one of our gifting experts today to discover the solution that's right for you.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives social media data in order to provide companies with information and the means to track specific segments to analyse their brands' online presence.The tool's coverage includes blogs, news sites, forums, videos, reviews, images, and social networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit. Users can search data by using text and image Search, and use charting, categorisation, sentiment analysis and other features to provide further information and analysis. Brandwatch has access to over 80 million sources.
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seobility all-in-one SEO software. On-page SEO audit: all linked pages of a website are crawled and errors or problems with the on-page optimization are collected and clearly displayed. Each analysis has detailed information and tips on how to solve problems and optimize. For a continuous website review and tracking of the optimization progress, regular crawls can be scheduled. Seobility provides a detailed report after each crawl and notifies the user in case of severe problems. Backlink Analysis: detailed reports about a websites backlinks, anchor texts, referring domains etc.. Furthermore, regularly updated reports on new backlinks and lost backlinks provide actionable insight into this part of off-page SEO. Competitor analysis and linkbuilding recommendations complete this module. Rank Tracking: daily updated desktop and mobile Google ranking data for your keywords. Use advanced features like keyword tagging, e.g. to analyze categories, or localized results. Keep an eye on your competitors by monitoring their performance. Seobility SEO software is designed with clear a focus on quality and usability. Seobility is suitable for SEO professionals as well as SEO beginners.
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Build highly differentiated and tailor made campaigns to connect deeply with your buyers throughout the customer lifecycle journey and drive more ROI of your sales and marketing dollar investments with Sendoso Direct Marketing Automation Platform.
Thinknum
thinknum.com
As economic activity comes online, new data trails are left behind. Thinknum’s proprietary machine learning algorithms index the public web in real-time, to create more than two dozen structured datasets. We track job listings, headcount, social media traction, employee sentiment, product pricing, store locations, and more for over 500,000+ public and private companies around the world. Customers access our data via an API or a user-friendly UI. No other web data vendor can match the breadth, depth, and quality of our historical and real-time data.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai is the industry's most trusted mobile insights and analytics platform. Get the complete picture of the mobile landscape you need to acquire, retain and engage customers, prioritize your roadmap, enter new markets, and optimize ROI. With data.ai Intelligence, you can: • Accelerate your app download and revenue strategy • Improve your app’s ratings and keep users coming back • See how app usage differs across 60+ countries • Optimize your launch strategy and acquisition campaigns • Benchmark your mobile performance against competitors data.ai's mission is to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence. Founded in 2010, the company launched the first mobile market insights solution. In 2020, data.ai launched Ascend, an advertising analytics solution, making it the first company in its space to offer a side-by-side view of market insights and companies’ own data to support mission-critical business decisions. Together, these solutions comprise the industry's most complete mobile performance platform. More than 1,100 clients and 1 million connections across all geographies and industries have relied on data.ai to drive their mobile business. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 12 offices worldwide.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit Enrichment instantly appends 100+ data points on a company, its technology, and its employees to every record you own — so you can turn leads into customers sooner. Here's how: • Integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Segment, and more to automate and optimize your workflows. • Stop missing valuable leads — with immediate context you need to score, route, and speed up the buyer's journey. • Shorten forms: Hide or autofill known fields to increase conversions. • Draw from a reliable, accurate source: Act on fresh business data — optimized with machine learning algorithms and highly trained QA — for not just the Fortune 500 set, but every company with a website.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console data with its no-code integrations. After identifying anonymous visitors from the website with CRM contacts/leads, Factors provides a unified view of all your marketing metrics, multi-touch attribution with ROI analysis, marketing, and sales funnels analysis, and automated insights tailor-made for B2B marketers.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
Sensor Tower is a market research company that invented Consumer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI), a new breed of market intelligence, that helps organizations stay on the cutting edge of key tactics and trends. Our CLI platform shows brands how consumers interact with companies in the global digital economy, across app usage, purchases, advertising impressions, and more, spanning mobile apps, social media, streaming media, websites, digital payments, and beyond. Responsibly-sourced insights from Sensor Tower complement enterprise data with “outside-in” perspectives, from real people, answering valuable questions enterprise data can’t. These insights help shape the strategies of the top companies in the world.
Printfection
printfection.com
Printfection is a swag management platform that simplifies the buying, managing, and distribution of swag and branded merchandise. Customers like Zendesk, BetterHelp, Hinge, and Gusto use us to easily ship swag to customers, leads, employees, and events. This supports your ABM efforts and we can save you hours of time managing swag, helping you realize and measure greater ROI from your swag marketing efforts. WHAT SEPARATES US FROM OTHER SWAG COMPANIES There are literally hundreds of swag companies and swag websites out there. Most offer simple printing and promotional product distributing services, i.e. you can slap your logo on some mugs and a couple t-shirts and then have that sent to your office. Most of these swag companies do NOT provide any technology. There’s no way to strategically gift swag to customers or prospects, no integrations to Salesforce (or any other CRM) and no connections to marketing automation tools like Marketo, HubSpot, Zapier, etc. Printfection is a full service, end-to-end swag management and fulfillment platform where you can not only brand thousands of really creative items, but you can also strategically ship that swag anywhere in the world through your existing tech stack. Every customer also gets a dedicated account manager and swag success team, where we regularly share what swag works best for events, giveaways, customer rewards, etc, and keep you posted on the latest and greatest items. We’re a swag service very few companies have experienced before. SWAG CREATION Browse our extensive catalog featuring hundreds upon hundreds of awesome promotional products, or submit an item research request. We add new items to the catalog all the time based on customer needs. Our item setup process makes it incredibly easy to get your logo and corporate artwork on just about anything: T-shirts, hoodies, onesies, mugs, water bottles, speakers, tech products, puzzles, Jenga sets, you name it. We can brand really fun, creative swag like pinatas, massage tables - go ahead and think outside of the box! SWAG STORAGE AND WAREHOUSING We can of course send swag directly to your office or any location, but the true brilliance behind Printfection is that we’ll store all of your swag for you! No more messy office closet or dungeon. Once you order your swag, the items are shipped to our fulfillment center. You can then log into the platform and view all of your inventory in real-time. When you want to send swag to employees, prospects, customers, partners, or to an event, it’s just a few clicks and we ship and fulfill all the orders for you. It’s that easy. T-SHIRT DROPSHIPPING & PRINTING SERVICES While we brand hundreds of items, we do have some customers who often start with corporate t-shirts. We can print your logo and artwork on many different types of t-shirts, including all sorts of sizes and fabrics. We can dropship any type of custom clothing as well, including hoodies, pants, onesies, etc. We’re one of the most flexible t-shirt dropshipping companies around. SWAG FULFILLMENT It’s never been easier to get your corporate merchandise to your prospects, customers, and employees. You can ship in your own swag into our warehouse for use in campaigns, and any new swag you order through use will be stored for you. With just a few clicks, you can send any item anywhere in the world; whether that’s to a critical account you’re trying to close, or a loyal customer who just renewed or helped you with a case study. CUSTOM PACKAGING & KITS We make it easy to create awesome custom kits for onboarding new customers, using in your ABM efforts, or delighting new hires. Custom kitting allows you to brand your packaging boxes with your custom artwork, add custom inserts & fillers, and neatly arrange any items of your choice. Perfect for providing the ultimate unboxing experience! EVENT DROPSHIPPING (DROPSHIP PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS) We make dropshipping swag / promotional products to events incredibly easy. You can send any items you want. Our Event Packing feature means all your apparel items will arrive neatly rolled and labeled by size and gender, so all you’ll have to do is take your shirts out of the box at your booth and you’re ready for showtime. When your event is over, you can simply send any unused swag back to our fulfillment center, drastically cutting down on wasted spend. If you select guaranteed delivery, your items will arrive on a specific date. You'll never have to scramble to get swag to and from an event again! SALESFORCE INTEGRATION & MARKETING TOOLS INTEGRATIONS Let your sales reps request swag right through Salesforce. Or automate swag gifting through Marketo, HubSpot, Intercom, or any number of tools leveraging our Zapier integration. You can also set up a company swag store leveraging our Shopify integration. Printfection is the easiest way to ship swag to anyone anywhere in the world.
Opensense
opensense.com
Centrally manage email signatures across all devices. Works great with Office 365/Microsoft 365/Exchange, G-Suite/Gmail/Google Workspace, Salesforce, HubSpot, Outreach, and more!
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr is the Ultimata B2B Contact Data Platform for salespeople, marketers, and developers. Get access to high-quality contact data with built-in real-time email validation, work emails, personal email, and even mobile numbers. Our customer-first approach, standard white label option, all-inclusive plan with unlimited users, and commitment to high-quality contact data are what sets us apart. Try it for free at www.nymblr.com
Keyword.com
keyword.com
Previously SerpBook.com -- Everything you need to track, pinpoint and validate your SEO efforts. Showcase and report to the people who matter.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a single pane of glass that connects every source of intelligence and insight — and every sales and marketing play — so you spot opportunities earlier, engage with them more intelligently, and close deals faster. Create precise audiences using our Account Intelligence, your CRM and MAP data, intent signals, technographics, and more. Then leverage additional capabilities for greater precision and control: the only B2B advertising platform optimized to reach whole buying teams, increase website conversions with personalization, coordinate meaningful customer interactions across your ecosystem and channels, and measure how marketing and sales activities drive pipeline and revenue. Sellers can even leverage their CRM apps to get intelligent insights on contacts and companies and see Demandbase engagement and intent activity. With Demandbase One ABM/ABX/Sales Intelligence, you can coordinate all GTM touches for low-friction buying.
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses the following: 🔍 Competitor Insights: Recognize and assess key players in your market. 📊 Content Strategy: Evaluate and Generate - obtain top-tier, ranking-oriented content. 🚀 Comprehensive SEO Oversight: All-inclusive tools for securing a prime position on Google. 🌐 Market Analysis and Intelligence: Delve into your domain and adopt industry best practices from frontrunners. 💡 Advertising and Paid Search Intel: Gain insights from rivals to refine your paid campaigns. ✍️ AI-Powered Content Crafting and Analysis: Effortlessly generate or rework articles, produce meta tags, refine grammar and spelling, and extract keywords from text. A holistic SEO platform that encompasses everything requisite for robust marketing expansion. Hot Update: Unlock Powerful SEO Insights with the Serpstat ChatGPT Plugin! 🔍 Discover targeted SEO keywords and compare them across regions. 📊 Analyze crucial SEO metrics and domain backlink data. ✍️ Utilize SEO data and ChatGPT synergy to create effective content and optimization strategies. Upgrade your SEO game with ChatGPT today!
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished apps across 12 leading app stores, including Google Play, the Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore, Huawei AppGallery, Tencent MyApp, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV tvOS App Store, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Samsung Smart TV Apps, LG Content Store, and Vizio SmartCast Apps. At 42matters, we offer a wide variety of app market research tools. Our APIs, file dumps (datasets), and suite of web-based research platforms — including the 42matters Explorer, 42matters SDK Explorer, and 42matters App Watchlist — enable businesses to identify market trends, build industry-informed products and services, implement more efficient business practices, and more. We provide mission-critical intelligence to companies operating in numerous industries. For example, we help… – Ad Tech businesses boost ad targeting, maximize ad impressions, and fight ad fraud. – Sales and marketing teams grow their pipelines, enrich data stored in CRM systems, and nurture existing accounts. – App, game, and SDK developers benchmark against competitors and build market-informed roadmaps. – Cybersecurity professionals improve MAM and MDM practices, optimize malware detection, and identify malicious permissions and integrated technologies. Founded in 2011, 42matters is a privately held company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. We are backed by Gamma Capital Partners and Project A Ventures.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata eliminates manual and repetitive work so B2B marketers can finally focus on strategy, creativity, and driving revenue.
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI builds Big Data-based software and tools that allow leaders to make better decisions and automate initiatives and campaigns to maximize resources for the best possible return.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum helps automate rewards, incentives & payouts programs at a global scale with multi-currency and multi-region capabilities. We make it simple for the marketing and sales teams to send rewards, incentives and e-gifts across the customer lifecycle with a reward point system using workflows at scale. We integrate with CRMs, Survey tools, and email tools and offer API solutions to integrate directly with your products. Thousands of businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to large enterprises, use Xoxoday’s business currency to send rewards, perks, incentives, & disburse payouts. 2000+ Customers have shipped 80 Million+ rewards globally, making Plum the backbone for branded payments.
Keyplay
keyplay.io
Account selection for ambitious GTM teams. If you’re doing account-based anything, you need the right accounts. Keyplay helps you find, pick, and track your ideal accounts with precision. Unlike complex and expensive ABM platforms, you can get started with Keyplay for free and integrate with Salesforce or HubSpot CRM in minutes. Keyplay helps you streamline the 3 core jobs of account selection: 1.) FIND new accounts. Map your market with precision data. One workflow to discover, save, and segment your entire market. 2.) PICK accounts for territories & plays. Model your ICP with lookalikes and signals. Automatically score and enrich every account. 3.) TRACK accounts. 2-way sync with HubSpot or Salesforce CRM. 90-second setup with automated field creation and continuous syncing. Your ideal account list is finally possible.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite is an end-to-end content management and sales enablement software that allows sales and marketing teams to store, organize, distribute and track their content while also giving you the ability to create and deliver stunning content experiences (custom microsites, landing pages, resources hubs, interactive experiences). With Paperflite, track your content across its entire journey, get deeper insight into what works best when and know how your prospects engage with your content on multiple channels, so you can instantly engage with hot leads and nurture cold ones. With Paperflite's real time engagement analytics, understand how end-users interact with the content when your content is accessed, viewed or shared, so you always know exactly what to do next.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressure to be more efficient with every dollar. Terminus is a platform built for your success. It helps your team meet accounts throughout their entire lifecycle, you need a platform rooted in first-party data that surrounds buyers with engaging digital experiences from account acquisition to expansion and renewal. Our engine is built to drive ROI, minimize fraud, prioritize brand safety, and turn intent into relevant, actionable insight for GTM teams.
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI technology, People.ai enables sales teams to clearly see whom to engage within each of their accounts and exactly what to do to deliver the highest-yielding deals. Enterprises such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom know that people buy from people, and that’s why people buy from People.ai.
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, specializing in competitor price monitoring for e-commerce companies and brands - enabling them to win more sales and maximize revenue. We help online sellers optimize their pricing strategy, based on competitor data - including prices, stock, and assortment. With PriceShape, you get a complete overview of competitors' product prices, displayed in your personalized dashboard. We also specialize in providing our users with a wide variety of dynamic pricing rules & strategies that fit every need. Utilizing these features gives our customers the pricing agility they need to improve decision-making, based on their competitive situation. Moreover, we give you the opportunity to use the competitive pricing knowledge in your Google Shopping feed. Through our feed editor, it's possible to insert price tags in your feed, which allows for your ad spend to be directed at the products where your most competitive and earn a good profit margin. This intelligent segmentation of your CPC campaigns will prevent you from wasting ad spend on products that you're too expensive on, and provides a huge boost to your ROAS.
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Powerful, Affordable, and Easy to Use Sales Intelligence Platform. We Make B2B Sales Easier. Helping Sales and Marketing Teams sell more in less time. Our Platform includes - Buyer Intent Data - B2B Contact Database with over 606 million contacts - Anonymous Website Visitor Identification - Email/Proposal Tracking Benefits of our platform include: - Helping your sales and marketing teams make first contact. 36% of sales go to the vendor that responds first. - Reduce Prospecting time by as much as 80% We provide the data you need to reach that difficult prospect. - Uncover Your Hidden Leads. We help you get more leads from the traffic you already have. - Prospects not responding? We will give you insight into what is happening on the prospects side. Founded in 2009, we have offices in Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA. With over 2,220 customers and white label resellers, Visual Visitor is quickly becoming the platform of choice for growing companies.
Aptivio
aptiv.io
The most advanced automated Network Sales Platform on the planet combined with Real Buyer Intent that helps B2B companies boost their revenue growth by discovering accounts most likely to convert and the shortest path to close. Aptivio’s advanced AI signals identify and prioritize an opportunity’s buyer intent at every stage of the buyer cycle, so your revenue team is focusing on the leads that matter. Our platform adds an average of 25% more sales-qualified leads in the first 60 days of usage, and 40% after 6 months. Unlock your pipeline’s maximum potential, with Aptivio’s AI.
SalesboxAI
salesbox.ai
SalesboxAI is an AI-Powered Sales and Marketing platform that helps businesses around the globe to scale faster with Account-Based Marketing solutions. In a single platform: Identify and Discover your target accounts, Orchestrate one-one conversations with target groups, Engage them across multiple channels, Run AI-Powered ABM Ads, Measure, and optimize ABM success across all your campaigns. With Artificial Intelligence at core SalesboxAI Avatar helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying, and following-up with target accounts via, omnichannel, two-way conversations. To learn more visit: https://salesbox.ai
Kompyte
kompyte.com
Kompyte’s competitive intelligence automation platform is the industry’s only fully AI-driven solution to address the challenges Marketing and Sales professionals face in keeping track of their competitive landscapes. Kompyte automates the process of tracking across the broadest spectrum of digital channels, diving deep and wide into competitive intelligence gathering and insight delivery to help customers rise above the noise in crowded industries and gain market leadership. Kompyte provides customers the tools to track, compile, analyze, and deliver key, real-time strategic insights to the right teams, thus enabling better messaging, positioning, product development and revenue capture.
MediaRadar
mediaradar.com
MediaRadar's award-winning advertising intelligence solutions deliver timely cross-media insights that are targeted to those that are involved in the media selling, planning, or buying processes. Media selling teams rely on MediaRadar to prospect for new business, create compelling pitches and connect with the right buyers. Agencies and marketers use MediaRadar to create the best media mix, monitor their competitors, and uncover new advertising opportunities.
VisualPing
visualping.io
Visualping is the best tool for monitoring website changes. Just enter the URL you want to monitor and select an area - we'll notify you when a change is detected. Visualping has hundreds of potential use cases. Your business can use Visualping for competitive intelligence, regulatory intelligence, compliance management, website QA and regression detection, and so much more. You can even use Visualping in your personal life to keep an eye on job opportunities, out-of-stock products, prices, appointments, news, and social media profiles.
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation and website personalization software that aims to provide your sales team with insight on your website visitors, while providing them with a one-of-a-kind website experience. With our lead generation services, identify the name, contact details and user data of the businesses that visit your website. Gone are the days of cold calling and guessing, we feed your sales team hot leads that have already shown an interest in your products and/or services. With 98% of website visitors disappearing from your website without a trace, isn’t it time you found out who they were? Treat your website visitors uniquely with our new website personalization feature. Provide visitors a custom view of your website based on firmographic details, like geographic location, company size, or even their name. Show them relevant case studies, use cases, and testimonials based on their qualities. We built Visitor Queue because we saw first-hand the clear areas for improvement among the current software on the market. Don’t take our word for it though, try it for free today!
Leadoo
leadoo.com
Leadoo is a conversion platform that turns passive website traffic into active leads and tangible business outcomes. With 83% of buying decisions happening online, opportunities for website conversions have never been higher. But most site visitors are passive and not ready to buy. On average, 98% of site visitors leave without converting. These low conversion rates can plague performance. So they’re on a mission to align and empower marketing and sales teams to convert better and create new commercial efficiencies together. They do this through: * Engaging onsite bots to drive conversion journeys * Powerful personalization to improve user experience * Company identification to identify prospects * User journey mapping to map sales cycles * Analytics to understand users * AI to answer user questions automatically based on site content * Sales alerts to support commercial teams * CRM integration to bring it all together * Leadoo also comes with a dedicated team of conversion experts who set up and constantly optimize conversion journeys through the site. For 800 Leadoo clients over their first 12 months with them, they found the average increase in base conversion rates was 74%. In simple terms, Leadoo provides all the tools and insights needed to: * Identify website visitors * Activate them onsite * Nurture them during their buying journeys * Ultimately convert more of them into customers
inMarket
inmarket.com
At InMarket, being best-in-class means providing our customers with access to the most accurate and precise, permission-based, SDK-derived location data available today. It also means creating breakthrough experiences via hyper-relevant, timely messages in the moments that matter, providing transformational 360-degree measurement and delivering consumer intelligence that makes advertisers smarter with every interaction.
N.Rich
nrich.ai
Boost your pipeline while staying on budget. Find ICP accounts with proven buyer intent, activate them with cross-channel digital ads, and deliver hot accounts to sales.
Albacross
albacross.com
Revenue teams worldwide are using Albacross's Intent Data to generate more opportunities and increase revenue faster. From early-stage awareness to late-stage decision, you have all the insights you need to reveal your potential buyers, engage them with what they want, and get notified when they are ready to buy. Here's how: - Increase sales productivity: Identify the buying intent of companies visiting your website and notify your sales team when they are ready to buy. - Remove the guesswork from marketing: Understand which accounts are engaging with your content and what interests them most. - All the data points you need: we track 3 billion events monthly worldwide and refresh the data points on a weekly basis. - Seamlessly integrate to the tech tools you are already using – it's not another tool to learn.
Contify
contify.com
Contify offers a comprehensive Market and Competitive Intelligence platform and News APIs, enabling businesses to collect, curate, and share actionable insights on competitors, customers, industries, and key intelligence topics across the organization.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand capture, enrichment, human-verified leads, along with account-based experiences. These tools allow marketers to create more relevant and engaging experiences for their target audience, which can ultimately help drive better business outcomes, such as increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and greater customer loyalty. Buyers benefit from dynamic, personalized content and connected digital experiences that enable them to be better educated and make informed decisions more quickly.
Sopro
sopro.io
Sopro helps businesses to identify and engage with qualified prospects. Our experts target, research and engage prospects on behalf of your sales team. Prospects are engaged on a 1-to-1 basis with personalised, conversational introductions, designed to flow naturally into your sales pipeline. We are reliable, budget friendly and scalable. Welcome to the future of B2B sales.
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius uses machine learning and a global network of human researchers to help B2B sales and marketing teams scale their outbound processes. The world's fastest growing companies use LeadGenius to find and connect with lasting customers. LeadGenius offers 3 primary services to B2B sales and marketing teams which can be used separately or as one end-to-end solution: Custom Lead Generation, Lead Enrichment and Managed Email Outreach. With LeadGenius, businesses can identify new customers, update and improve an existing lead database, and remove time-consuming steps from outbound email.
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your prospects and customers, you’ll need to deliver personalized experiences by serving the right content at the right time. Experience Management - Centralize & organize content from various sources to personalize destinations in minutes. Content centralization and management are key for personalization. Uberflip is a single platform to centralize and organize all of your content. Uberflip integrates with third-party content platforms so you can effortlessly import, manage, and tag your assets. From there, your marketing, sales, and customer success teams have easy access to approved content and can start building incredible destinations for every campaigns and Digital Sales Rooms with a no-code drag-and-drop experience.. The result? Less content waste, faster campaign launches, and a sales team that’s empowered with the best content for their prospects. Key features: - Content integrations (blog, Wistia, Vimeo, YouTube, Vidyard, Brightcove) - Tag manager and smart filters - Uberflip Pages - Uberflip Sales Assist (Digital Sales Rooms) - SEO optimization Journey Acceleration - Create curated content destinations for every buyer – and engage them across all channels. Uberflip empowers you to drive content consumption with content recommendations that keep your visitors on-site. With robust marketing automation platform (MAP) integrations, every interaction with content can trigger the perfect next step to accelerate the customer journey. Improve your conversion rates and speed up time to revenue by delivering personalized content that reduces friction in the buyer's journey.
