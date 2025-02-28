Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Account-based marketing (ABM) software revolutionizes marketing and sales operations by shifting focus from broad branding and lead generation tactics to pinpointing high-value target accounts before deploying personalized marketing campaigns. With ABM software, businesses streamline the arduous task of prospect identification and allocation of resources to cultivate the most promising accounts. By leveraging ABM software, users can not only generate meticulously vetted leads but also tailor unique buying journeys, amplify customer lifetime value, and foster additional opportunities within existing pipelines. The integration of prospect data with cutting-edge customer experience technologies empowers organizations to execute a cohesive account-based marketing strategy. This synchronization between marketing and sales teams ensures alignment with overarching company objectives. ABM software facilitates diverse functionalities such as acquiring new accounts, nurturing existing ones, and expanding enterprise-level relationships. Furthermore, certain ABM solutions offer seamless integration with third-party sales and marketing applications, including marketing automation platforms and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. This interoperability enhances the precision of communication targeting and prioritization, thereby optimizing engagement with key accounts.
Submit New App
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competitive research, content creation and optimization, technical website audits, on-page optimization, backlink analysis and monitoring, position tracking, local SEO, and more. SE Ranking leverages AI and NLP technologies to provide users with unique insights and recommendations. Delivering high-quality, accurate data is one of SE Ranking’s top priorities, and the SE Ranking team continually expands their datasets and finetunes their data processing algorithms to provide data that users can rely on. Teams can benefit from SE Ranking’s automated reporting, White Label, and collaborative project management. Most subscription plans include extra user seats for team members and unlimited projects to accommodate all client needs. Designed specifically for small to mid-sized marketing agencies, SE Ranking’s Agency Pack provides unlimited reporting, a lead generation widget, WL, and extra client seats to help agencies better present their deliverables.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI technology, People.ai enables sales teams to clearly see whom to engage within each of their accounts and exactly what to do to deliver the highest-yielding deals. Enterprises such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom know that people buy from people, and that’s why people buy from People.ai.
SalesboxAI
salesbox.ai
SalesboxAI is an AI-Powered Sales and Marketing platform that helps businesses around the globe to scale faster with Account-Based Marketing solutions. In a single platform: Identify and Discover your target accounts, Orchestrate one-one conversations with target groups, Engage them across multiple channels, Run AI-Powered ABM Ads, Measure, and optimize ABM success across all your campaigns. With Artificial Intelligence at core SalesboxAI Avatar helps companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by automatically contacting, engaging, qualifying, and following-up with target accounts via, omnichannel, two-way conversations. To learn more visit: https://salesbox.ai
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI builds Big Data-based software and tools that allow leaders to make better decisions and automate initiatives and campaigns to maximize resources for the best possible return.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console data with its no-code integrations. After identifying anonymous visitors from the website with CRM contacts/leads, Factors provides a unified view of all your marketing metrics, multi-touch attribution with ROI analysis, marketing, and sales funnels analysis, and automated insights tailor-made for B2B marketers.
Intandemly
intandemly.com
Intandemly provides Account-Based Marketing and Sales software + Experts to generate demand, engagement, and revenue from target accounts. You get a combination of People, Process, and Our Sales Platform 400+ organizations have trusted Intandemly to drive sales engagement. The SaaS-based software today is used by organizations ranging from 1 to 10,000 people. Identify: Intandemly offers a Chrome Extension which makes identifying super easy while eliminating data entry for reps. Research your accounts and prospects, get up-to-date contact data and push it into the Prospect module. Prospect: Supercharge sales with our inbuilt CRM which offers insights, account management, calling, email automation, and more. Create a sales workflow that is optimized to help you close more deals. Engage: Build account audiences and run plays across advertising, Linkedin, retargeting direct mail, and email. Align marketing with the rest of the organization and reach customers in the most personalized way.
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that allows you to create lists of potential customers based on advanced search capabilities like technologies used and common practices on top of many other filters like location, company size, industry, etc. Once you create your lists you can access the contact information (work email and mobile phone) of key decision-makers in these companies, all in scale and seamlessly.
LeadAngel
leadangel.com
The early bird gets the sale. Filter, match and route leads to the right salesperson instantaneously. Close more deals. LeadAngel is a B2B Lead Management platform, including Lead to Account Matching and Routing. Fast, Reliable, and Customizable Operations works with Salesforce CRM and others. APIs available to route and match leads. LeadAngel helps businesses, organizations, and enterprises to improve sales process to close more deals, faster. The software offers lead routing, lead matching, fuzzy matching, lead deduplication, account based marketing strategies and detailed reporting. Matching is very customizable and extremely fast.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performance to industry benchmarks. Clients leverage Octane11’s out-of-the-box visualizations or deliver enhanced data to the BI tool, CDP, CRM, or other endpoint of their choice. Octane11 truly is the missing link in the B2B data stack that turns siloed data into actionable insights and improved performance at a fraction of the time and cost.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile publishers and developers, service providers, and investors on a daily basis to understand and monitor competitors, inform business strategies, and identify emerging consumer interests and trends. Apptopia is unique in its ability to also offer SDK recognition and analysis, category level analysis, and customizable industry reports. We also offer a full suite of user acquisition tools. Performance data (available for 50+ countries) includes downloads, DAU, MAU, Sessions, Ranks, User Retention, Cross App Usage, SDK Analysis, IAP Revenue, Advertising Revenue, Advertising Impressions and more.
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
675 million+ members | Manage your professional identity. Build and engage with your professional network. Access knowledge, insights and opportunities.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide range of business needs from ad-targeting, contact information, database segmentation, and recruiting. Try it for free today.
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai is the industry's most trusted mobile insights and analytics platform. Get the complete picture of the mobile landscape you need to acquire, retain and engage customers, prioritize your roadmap, enter new markets, and optimize ROI. With data.ai Intelligence, you can: • Accelerate your app download and revenue strategy • Improve your app’s ratings and keep users coming back • See how app usage differs across 60+ countries • Optimize your launch strategy and acquisition campaigns • Benchmark your mobile performance against competitors data.ai's mission is to help customers create winning mobile experiences and achieve excellence. Founded in 2010, the company launched the first mobile market insights solution. In 2020, data.ai launched Ascend, an advertising analytics solution, making it the first company in its space to offer a side-by-side view of market insights and companies’ own data to support mission-critical business decisions. Together, these solutions comprise the industry's most complete mobile performance platform. More than 1,100 clients and 1 million connections across all geographies and industries have relied on data.ai to drive their mobile business. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 12 offices worldwide.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
Sensor Tower is a market research company that invented Consumer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI), a new breed of market intelligence, that helps organizations stay on the cutting edge of key tactics and trends. Our CLI platform shows brands how consumers interact with companies in the global digital economy, across app usage, purchases, advertising impressions, and more, spanning mobile apps, social media, streaming media, websites, digital payments, and beyond. Responsibly-sourced insights from Sensor Tower complement enterprise data with “outside-in” perspectives, from real people, answering valuable questions enterprise data can’t. These insights help shape the strategies of the top companies in the world.
Mutiny
mutinyhq.com
Most Marketing teams can’t play a meaningful role in breaking through to target accounts because the 1:1 marketing strategies that work don’t scale, and what scales doesn’t work. Mutiny helps B2B companies generate pipeline and revenue from their target accounts through AI-powered personalized experiences, 1:1 microsites, and account intelligence.
Influ2
influ2.com
Make ads an essential part of the sales conversation. Influ2 is a person-based advertising platform that allows you to reach specific people within target accounts and see who interacts with your ads. Push relevant content to key decision-makers, track contact-level intent, and give sales the context they need to win valuable accounts. With Influ2’s person-based ads, you can drive 2.26x more pipeline by engaging decision-makers throughout their entire journey.
G2
g2.com
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business.
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, specializing in competitor price monitoring for e-commerce companies and brands - enabling them to win more sales and maximize revenue. We help online sellers optimize their pricing strategy, based on competitor data - including prices, stock, and assortment. With PriceShape, you get a complete overview of competitors' product prices, displayed in your personalized dashboard. We also specialize in providing our users with a wide variety of dynamic pricing rules & strategies that fit every need. Utilizing these features gives our customers the pricing agility they need to improve decision-making, based on their competitive situation. Moreover, we give you the opportunity to use the competitive pricing knowledge in your Google Shopping feed. Through our feed editor, it's possible to insert price tags in your feed, which allows for your ad spend to be directed at the products where your most competitive and earn a good profit margin. This intelligent segmentation of your CPC campaigns will prevent you from wasting ad spend on products that you're too expensive on, and provides a huge boost to your ROAS.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform for finding business information about private and public companies. Crunchbase information includes investments and funding information, founding members and individuals in leadership positions, mergers and acquisitions, news, and industry trends. Originally built to track startups, the Crunchbase website contains information on public and private companies on a global scale. Crunchbase sources its data in four ways: the venture program, machine learning, an in-house data team, and the Crunchbase community. Members of the public can submit information to the Crunchbase database. These submissions are subject to registration, social validation, and are often reviewed by a moderator before being accepted for publication. The Wikipedia community deprecated its use as a source in March 2019.
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit Enrichment instantly appends 100+ data points on a company, its technology, and its employees to every record you own — so you can turn leads into customers sooner. Here's how: • Integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Segment, and more to automate and optimize your workflows. • Stop missing valuable leads — with immediate context you need to score, route, and speed up the buyer's journey. • Shorten forms: Hide or autofill known fields to increase conversions. • Draw from a reliable, accurate source: Act on fresh business data — optimized with machine learning algorithms and highly trained QA — for not just the Fortune 500 set, but every company with a website.
Pathmatics
pathmatics.com
Pathmatics advertiser database and digital marketing intelligence platform bring transparency to your competitor's digital ad strategies.
MediaRadar
mediaradar.com
MediaRadar's award-winning advertising intelligence solutions deliver timely cross-media insights that are targeted to those that are involved in the media selling, planning, or buying processes. Media selling teams rely on MediaRadar to prospect for new business, create compelling pitches and connect with the right buyers. Agencies and marketers use MediaRadar to create the best media mix, monitor their competitors, and uncover new advertising opportunities.
Groopit
groopit.co
Outsmart competitors with crowdsolving. Simplify how employees share and use competitive intelligence to build competitive advantage. Sharing has never been easier. Employees share intel from Teams, Slack, Salesforce, a web browser, mobile app, or wherever they work. With just three taps and less than a minute, they’ll share high-quality, quantitative competitive intel, making it easy to stay on top of competitors. Using intel is lightning-fast. Groopit aggregates and delivers actionable insights in data feeds and views. Everyone involved has access to the most up-to-date, real-time insights to inform their own choices, making it possible for every employee to sharpen the competitive edge. Integrating intel into existing enterprise systems is easy with Groopit's data access API. Seamlessly add intel to Tableau, PowerBI, Salesforce, or existing CI dashboards. Groopit ensures that you can leverage intel in all the systems decisions are made.
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Powerful, Affordable, and Easy to Use Sales Intelligence Platform. We Make B2B Sales Easier. Helping Sales and Marketing Teams sell more in less time. Our Platform includes - Buyer Intent Data - B2B Contact Database with over 606 million contacts - Anonymous Website Visitor Identification - Email/Proposal Tracking Benefits of our platform include: - Helping your sales and marketing teams make first contact. 36% of sales go to the vendor that responds first. - Reduce Prospecting time by as much as 80% We provide the data you need to reach that difficult prospect. - Uncover Your Hidden Leads. We help you get more leads from the traffic you already have. - Prospects not responding? We will give you insight into what is happening on the prospects side. Founded in 2009, we have offices in Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA. With over 2,220 customers and white label resellers, Visual Visitor is quickly becoming the platform of choice for growing companies.
Sopro
sopro.io
Sopro helps businesses to identify and engage with qualified prospects. Our experts target, research and engage prospects on behalf of your sales team. Prospects are engaged on a 1-to-1 basis with personalised, conversational introductions, designed to flow naturally into your sales pipeline. We are reliable, budget friendly and scalable. Welcome to the future of B2B sales.
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or URLs in a single click to improve your SEO strategy. With Marketing Miner, you can quickly detect technical issues on your site, find out which landing pages and keywords bring the most traffic, conduct a comprehensive technical SEO audit and competitor analysis, monitor mentions of your brand and important keywords in your niche, find new link building opportunities to strengthen your backlink profile and develop a successful content marketing strategy. Popular features: - Keyword Research - SEO Audit - Rank Tracking - Competitor Analysis - Brand Monitoring - Link Building - Bulk Data Analysis - API Why you will love Marketing Miner? Incredible value for money: You don’t have to choose expensive tools to rank well. Marketing Miner provides high-quality data at affordable prices. Seamless integration with other tools: If you prefer working with large amounts of data in your own tools, you will love Marketing Miner’s versatile and powerful REST API to access your data without logging in! Bulk data analysis: Marketing Miner tools save a lot of time and effort. You can quickly analyze data for up to 100,000 keywords, domains or URLs.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
Enthusem
enthusem.com
Enthusem, by Prospect Smarter, is a digital marketing solution that specializes in offline to online marketing; delivering exclusive, high value, personal leads.
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished apps across 12 leading app stores, including Google Play, the Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore, Huawei AppGallery, Tencent MyApp, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV tvOS App Store, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Samsung Smart TV Apps, LG Content Store, and Vizio SmartCast Apps. At 42matters, we offer a wide variety of app market research tools. Our APIs, file dumps (datasets), and suite of web-based research platforms — including the 42matters Explorer, 42matters SDK Explorer, and 42matters App Watchlist — enable businesses to identify market trends, build industry-informed products and services, implement more efficient business practices, and more. We provide mission-critical intelligence to companies operating in numerous industries. For example, we help… – Ad Tech businesses boost ad targeting, maximize ad impressions, and fight ad fraud. – Sales and marketing teams grow their pipelines, enrich data stored in CRM systems, and nurture existing accounts. – App, game, and SDK developers benchmark against competitors and build market-informed roadmaps. – Cybersecurity professionals improve MAM and MDM practices, optimize malware detection, and identify malicious permissions and integrated technologies. Founded in 2011, 42matters is a privately held company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. We are backed by Gamma Capital Partners and Project A Ventures.
Thinknum
thinknum.com
As economic activity comes online, new data trails are left behind. Thinknum’s proprietary machine learning algorithms index the public web in real-time, to create more than two dozen structured datasets. We track job listings, headcount, social media traction, employee sentiment, product pricing, store locations, and more for over 500,000+ public and private companies around the world. Customers access our data via an API or a user-friendly UI. No other web data vendor can match the breadth, depth, and quality of our historical and real-time data.
Panoramata
panoramata.co
Panoramata is an ecommerce benchmarking tool that allows you to monitor any brand’s digital marketing strategy without subscribing to endless emails. Gather inspiration and find new ideas from thousands of newsletters, flows, ads, landing pages, SMS, and tech stacks we’ve collected and make more informed decisions with your marketing.
KnowFirst
knowfirst.ai
The KnowFirst™ API and Platform is your one-stop-shop for accessing multiple datasets about any Australian company, saving you time and resources when conducting research and analysis.
Watchful
watchful.ai
Watchful is the first and only product strategy intelligence solution solely focused on revealing your competitors’ product strategy. Our solutions help automate and amplify competitive research, producing impactful insights that enable product teams to accelerate deliveries, reduce costs and fuel growth. Fortune 500 companies trust Watchful to drive better decision-making and to keep them ahead of their markets. For more information, please visit https://www.watchful.ai/
SocialPeta
socialpeta.com
SocialPeta is the world’s leading advertisement creative spy and analysis platform, dedicated to offering top ads creative and marketing strategy for both advertisers and publishers. Serving as an essential ad and marketing intelligence platform, SocialPeta focuses on Ad Intelligence、Cost Intelligence、Ad Creatives, Audience Insight, Advertising Strategy, etc. SocialPeta helps users in the in-depth analysis of advertising trends with the detailed graphical representation of the fluctuations in an organized manner. The massive database of SocialPeta is fetched from 73 top publishing networks across 46 countries. This database contains over 980M ad creatives. Intelligence with Ads, Market, Cost, App, Audience, eCom & Brand. Help you develop your business in all marketing decisions. Currently, we had more than 200 enterprise clients include Google， Supercell，iGG，Fun Plus，Bigo Live，37games，etc.
BrandOps
brandops.io
Marketing teams use BrandOps to get on-demand answers to marketing’s toughest questions. BrandOps is a Marketing Performance platform that shows how effective your marketing is across all digital channels relative to competitors, goals, business outcomes, Hero Brands, and industry benchmarks. BrandOps provides growth insights from thousands of signals from channels such as review sites, social media platforms, over 6,000 news sources, podcasts, search, and much more. BrandOps takes data burdens off your ops teams. The data is collected, maintained, and made sense of automatically. Fast-growing companies use BrandOps to grow their business and build a healthy marketing machine. https://www.brandops.io/
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
An ecosystem of products and services for Apple Search Ads optimization, app launch, A/B testing, ASO and fully-managed app growth.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is software & cloud service for creating and storing professional online publications with a page flip effect. Сonvert your PDFs into interactive flipbooks and produce engaging marketing materials for your customers. Present your documents in an interactive way: add links and video for better customer engagement and share the flipbooks seamlessly by the link. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to create easy-to-use online documents, deliver content across the web, and improve their communication processes. The service works on desktops and mobile devices and can be integrated with third-party systems such as Zapier, Google Analytics, and WordPress. FlippingBook helps small businesses and large renowned brands, such as Unilever, Marriott, Intel, Cartier, FOX, Nestle.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum helps automate rewards, incentives & payouts programs at a global scale with multi-currency and multi-region capabilities. We make it simple for the marketing and sales teams to send rewards, incentives and e-gifts across the customer lifecycle with a reward point system using workflows at scale. We integrate with CRMs, Survey tools, and email tools and offer API solutions to integrate directly with your products. Thousands of businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to large enterprises, use Xoxoday’s business currency to send rewards, perks, incentives, & disburse payouts. 2000+ Customers have shipped 80 Million+ rewards globally, making Plum the backbone for branded payments.
ReportLinker
reportlinker.com
ReportLinker is a tech company that uses artificial intelligence to deliver market data and forecasts and thus help research, business development, or marketing teams to better understand and analyze a sector. The company’s platform uses machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to provide their clients with an AI driven market intelligence platform that accelerates their access to global industry insights.
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seobility all-in-one SEO software. On-page SEO audit: all linked pages of a website are crawled and errors or problems with the on-page optimization are collected and clearly displayed. Each analysis has detailed information and tips on how to solve problems and optimize. For a continuous website review and tracking of the optimization progress, regular crawls can be scheduled. Seobility provides a detailed report after each crawl and notifies the user in case of severe problems. Backlink Analysis: detailed reports about a websites backlinks, anchor texts, referring domains etc.. Furthermore, regularly updated reports on new backlinks and lost backlinks provide actionable insight into this part of off-page SEO. Competitor analysis and linkbuilding recommendations complete this module. Rank Tracking: daily updated desktop and mobile Google ranking data for your keywords. Use advanced features like keyword tagging, e.g. to analyze categories, or localized results. Keep an eye on your competitors by monitoring their performance. Seobility SEO software is designed with clear a focus on quality and usability. Seobility is suitable for SEO professionals as well as SEO beginners.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
EXPERIENCE IS THE MESSAGE. RELAYTO engages advanced algorithms to automatically revamp static content into interactive microsites that boost viewer engagement 24/7 - no coding required. Simply import your PDFs and presentations (and add any supporting content, text, web/social content, images, video, and audio) into its intuitive builder to assign interactive elements and publish to your team for instant viewing on desktop and mobile screens. RELAYTO's secret sauce: 1. Content Enrichment - Turn “digital paper” into digital experiences enriched with interactivity, non-linear navigation and media. 2. All-in-one Cloud Hubs - Convert files into super-intelligent URL optimized for omni-channel sharing, access & control. 3. Advanced Analytics - 360-degree analytics around engagement of your content for better optimization. Think of Optimizely for web content. With RELAYTO, you can create an unlimited number of public and private interactive experiences equipped with security, permissions and user management to control who has access to your content. Metrics deliver insights on 360 digital body language, activity and intent, summarizing when & where viewers spent their time, so you can prioritize your outreach efforts... and keep improving your content. In the background, RELAYTO is also creating a new digital medium for one-one interactive storytelling, focused on removing friction for both authors and readers.
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy is a revenue enablement platform that enables revenue teams to drive sustainable revenue growth. GTM Buddy is on a quest to enable a new generation of smarter sellers. Imagine a world where AI takes care of tagging and surfacing the right content at the right time to help sellers, right where they are. 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕-𝒊𝒏-𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 is the seller’s secret weapon to beat quota, by assisting reps to share content that answers buyers’ pressing questions, show up prepared for critical meetings, and spend more time actually selling by cutting down on manual busywork.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite is an end-to-end content management and sales enablement software that allows sales and marketing teams to store, organize, distribute and track their content while also giving you the ability to create and deliver stunning content experiences (custom microsites, landing pages, resources hubs, interactive experiences). With Paperflite, track your content across its entire journey, get deeper insight into what works best when and know how your prospects engage with your content on multiple channels, so you can instantly engage with hot leads and nurture cold ones. With Paperflite's real time engagement analytics, understand how end-users interact with the content when your content is accessed, viewed or shared, so you always know exactly what to do next.
Proof
useproof.com
Adding Proof to your marketing funnel is proven to build visitor's trust, create urgency, and increase conversions by 10-15% per page.
Adthena
adthena.com
Adthena is an award-winning market intelligence platform for paid search advertising. Our unique AI technology and machine learning models give you a clear view of market shifts and all the moves your rivals make across the search landscape. Which means you can make informed, strategic decisions and drive more value from your PPC budget, from maximizing ROI to protecting your brand. Powerful stuff. And you can’t get it anywhere else. Partner with us to shape your paid search strategy for success. AWARDS & RECOGNITION: -- Best Software Innovation (Local View) - US Search Awards 2021 -- Best Search Software Tool (Local View) - US Search Awards 2021 -- Best Software Innovation (Local View) - UK Search Awards 2021 -- Best Use of Data (PPC) - Silver (Adthena x Staysure Insurance) - UK Search Awards 2021 -- Best Use of Search - Finance (PPC) - Global Search Awards 2021
Beauhurst
beauhurst.com
Beauhurst provides data on every UK private company, from fundraisings and patents to hiring status and trade data. We track high-growth companies in great detail, using our eight tracking signals. Plus, we monitor the wider startup ecosystem of investors and accelerators. We have four data platforms built specifically for different industries: BeauhurstAdvise, BeauhurstInvest, BeauhurstImpact and BeauhurstSales. Our platforms are built to help our clients discover, track and understand businesses.
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized for mobile, desktop, and tablet, and are easily embeddable into your advertising, websites, mobile apps, social media, SMS and email communication. In addition, there are over 1000 pre-made content pieces and funnels that are optimized to improve conversion so you can change the questions, make a few tweaks so it's consistent with your brand and have your own interactive content ready in minutes.
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction is the premier mobile UA optimization platform! As an official Apple Search Ads partner, it fuels the growth of mobile apps with data-driven intelligence tools. MobileAction gives a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic mobile landscape essential for customer acquisition, retention, and engagement. It helps app growth marketers and owners mobilize their strategies, align their roadmap, penetrate untapped markets, and elevate their ROI. Our solution empowers app owners, user acquisition managers and app growth professionals to solve the complex threads of the mobile industry, allowing them to sculpt a winning narrative in an ever-evolving market. So, in a nutshell, MobileAction helps mobile marketers to: Boost app downloads Unlock competitors’ data Discover the latest trends Dominate market Make smarter decisions The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, US. MobileAction is the industry's leading provider of mobile ad intelligence with an extensive library of over 70+ million creatives, 100K+ publishers, 400K+ advertisers, and incorporating data from 55+ DSPs.
VisualPing
visualping.io
Visualping is the best tool for monitoring website changes. Just enter the URL you want to monitor and select an area - we'll notify you when a change is detected. Visualping has hundreds of potential use cases. Your business can use Visualping for competitive intelligence, regulatory intelligence, compliance management, website QA and regression detection, and so much more. You can even use Visualping in your personal life to keep an eye on job opportunities, out-of-stock products, prices, appointments, news, and social media profiles.
Klue
klue.com
Klue is a competitive intelligence platform designed to aid product marketers in gathering, organizing, and disseminating competitive intelligence throughout various departments in a business. The platform uses AI driven analytics to aggregate and interpret data offering deep insights into market trends. Its main features include the ability to centralize competitive intel, analyze data efficiently, create competitive content, and distribute it across the organization. Furthermore, it allows users to measure their impact within the competitive business environment. It also offers additional AI capabilities intended to save time and enhance insights. The platform is designed to assist the entire organization's go-to-market strategy by providing access to a range of resources including guides, reports, templates, and webinars that are aimed at giving users a competitive edge. In addition to centralizing intelligence and enhancing insights, Klue also focuses on data security and tool integration. Key aspects of the Klue user experience include the ability to connect existing tools to the platform, ensuring data protection, and saving time through AI assisted analysis. The platform also offers an opportunity for users to bring their customer's voice into their competitive intelligence, thereby providing a more comprehensive understanding of the market environment.
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS is your all-in-one platform for financial benchmarking, competitive analysis, and performance monitoring. Replace guesswork with strategic insights and unlock the power of data-driven decisions now. We help you achieve success by gathering strategic data from accurate and up-to-date sources, cleaning them, and enriching them with complementary sources to give you the story beyond the numbers. Find all the essential competitive insights and ready-to-use KPI benchmarks on your industry peers, suppliers, and clients in your tailor-made dashboard. Our dedicated team of experts is on deck to help you make the best use of the insights so you can always get the backup you need, when you need it.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.