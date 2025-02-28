PriceShape

priceshape.com

PriceShape is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, specializing in competitor price monitoring for e-commerce companies and brands - enabling them to win more sales and maximize revenue. We help online sellers optimize their pricing strategy, based on competitor data - including prices, stock, and assortment. With PriceShape, you get a complete overview of competitors' product prices, displayed in your personalized dashboard. We also specialize in providing our users with a wide variety of dynamic pricing rules & strategies that fit every need. Utilizing these features gives our customers the pricing agility they need to improve decision-making, based on their competitive situation. Moreover, we give you the opportunity to use the competitive pricing knowledge in your Google Shopping feed. Through our feed editor, it's possible to insert price tags in your feed, which allows for your ad spend to be directed at the products where your most competitive and earn a good profit margin. This intelligent segmentation of your CPC campaigns will prevent you from wasting ad spend on products that you're too expensive on, and provides a huge boost to your ROAS.