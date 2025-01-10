App store for web apps
Top Account-Based Marketing Software - Philippines
Account-based marketing (ABM) software revolutionizes marketing and sales operations by shifting focus from broad branding and lead generation tactics to pinpointing high-value target accounts before deploying personalized marketing campaigns. With ABM software, businesses streamline the arduous task of prospect identification and allocation of resources to cultivate the most promising accounts. By leveraging ABM software, users can not only generate meticulously vetted leads but also tailor unique buying journeys, amplify customer lifetime value, and foster additional opportunities within existing pipelines. The integration of prospect data with cutting-edge customer experience technologies empowers organizations to execute a cohesive account-based marketing strategy. This synchronization between marketing and sales teams ensures alignment with overarching company objectives. ABM software facilitates diverse functionalities such as acquiring new accounts, nurturing existing ones, and expanding enterprise-level relationships. Furthermore, certain ABM solutions offer seamless integration with third-party sales and marketing applications, including marketing automation platforms and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. This interoperability enhances the precision of communication targeting and prioritization, thereby optimizing engagement with key accounts.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
675 million+ members | Manage your professional identity. Build and engage with your professional network. Access knowledge, insights and opportunities.
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: find the strongest backlink opportunities in your niche - Keyword Research: get maximum relevant keyword ideas and see how hard it would be to rank - Website Audit: find what SEO issues your website has and learn how to fix them - Content Research: discover the most popular content on any topic and find the best ideas for your own content - Rank Tracking: track your search rankings along with your competitors' - Mentions Monitoring: get email alerts every time you or your brand in mentioned online. Ahrefs database has over 11 billion keywords and more than 400 billion indexed pages. That is why Ahrefs is able to provide maximum data accuracy to its users.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by: - Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points. - Surfacing accounts that are actively in-market for your product or service by using best-in-breed intent, company news, and web-visitor data. - Providing verified contact information for decision makers from our database of 100M+ contacts with emails and mobile phone numbers - Acting as an extension of your team to fill any contact or account data gaps by leveraging our 2,000+ person research team - All while providing unlimited credit pricing supported by world-class customer service Our customers are savvy revenue teams from industry-leading companies – like ServiceTitan, ProGlove, Openprise and Veranex – who understand that improving pipeline efficiency in today’s challenging economy is key to revenue growth. We’ve provided quality data to the industry for over 15 years and only recently made it available directly to our 800+ customers.
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized for mobile, desktop, and tablet, and are easily embeddable into your advertising, websites, mobile apps, social media, SMS and email communication. In addition, there are over 1000 pre-made content pieces and funnels that are optimized to improve conversion so you can change the questions, make a few tweaks so it's consistent with your brand and have your own interactive content ready in minutes.
Bookyourdata
bookyourdata.com
Bookyourdata is the world's first pay-as-you-go B2B prospecting platform with more than 100 million direct B2B contacts with a 95% accuracy guarantee and has been providing services for more than 20,000 clients since 2015. Our innovative and robust platform serves business contact lists to its customers from 200+ countries with 50+ search criteria, web technologies, ABM, and two more special categories for healthcare professionals by specialties and real estate agents in addition to business contacts.
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that allows you to create lists of potential customers based on advanced search capabilities like technologies used and common practices on top of many other filters like location, company size, industry, etc. Once you create your lists you can access the contact information (work email and mobile phone) of key decision-makers in these companies, all in scale and seamlessly.
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology company that enables marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium’s industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers greatly improve their reach by as much as 5X. Versium’s proprietary data assets include over 2 billion contact points and over 2 trillion insights attributes, creating the industry’s richest B2B2C identity graph and data technology platform that empowers marketers to win customers.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform for finding business information about private and public companies. Crunchbase information includes investments and funding information, founding members and individuals in leadership positions, mergers and acquisitions, news, and industry trends. Originally built to track startups, the Crunchbase website contains information on public and private companies on a global scale. Crunchbase sources its data in four ways: the venture program, machine learning, an in-house data team, and the Crunchbase community. Members of the public can submit information to the Crunchbase database. These submissions are subject to registration, social validation, and are often reviewed by a moderator before being accepted for publication. The Wikipedia community deprecated its use as a source in March 2019.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
NetLine
netline.com
Successful B2B Marketers Start Here. NetLine empowers B2B marketers to scale revenue via an all-in-one buyer engagement platform that delivers unparalleled buyer-level intent data and lead generatio... Show More capabilities. Operating the only buyer-level intent platform, INTENTIVE, delivering real-time insights into
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI builds Big Data-based software and tools that allow leaders to make better decisions and automate initiatives and campaigns to maximize resources for the best possible return.
CANDDi
canddi.com
98% of the prospects who visit your website will never get in touch. What if you could identify these people, reach out, and close the deal? CANDDi is a website visitor tracking tool that helps reveal which COMPANIES and INDIVIDUALS are browsing your website. We go beyond just the ‘company-level tracking’ offered by other tools on the market, meaning you get maximum visibility over your sales and marketing funnels. But don’t take our word for it; we offer a 30-day free trial so that you can really test CANDDi and see if it’s the right tool for your business! Once you’ve added our tracking code to your website, you’ll work with our amazing customer success team. They will guide you through CANDDi and help you select the features that are going to shorten your sales cycle, gain a deeper understanding of your digital marketing efforts, and prioritize your time more effectively. CANDDi doesn’t just tell you which companies have visited your website... CANDDi fits into your processes so that you can act on that information and close that deal.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is the AI Platform for Modern Sales Teams. With Amplemarket you will magically simplify the way you discover, engage, and convert your next customers. What our customers say: * Deel: From series A to unicorn in 12 months. How Amplemarket powered Deel's 20x revenue growth. * Vanta: How Vanta closes more and faster with Amplemarket buying intent data (9x ROI) Join hundreds of companies from Deel, Rippling, Vanta and many more who are leveling up their sales game thanks to Amplemarket. Here's what you get: * Data native: Easily find the data that helps you close deals. * Built-in personalization: 3x your response rates with hyper-personalized messages. * Multichannel outreach: Email, Phone, LinkedIn, etc. * AI-powered: Let reps focus on selling while AI takes care of the rest. * Deliverability optimization: Land your emails in your prospect's primary inbox. * Buying Intent Signals: Target buyers that are actively looking for a solution like yours.
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is an innovative B2B lead generation and data enrichment platform that revolutionizes sales and marketing. Powered by advanced algorithms and AI, it enables businesses to discover high-quality leads, enrich customer data, and streamline processes. With seamless integration into existing systems, CUFinder empowers companies to personalize communication, save time, and gain a competitive edge in today's dynamic business landscape. Experience the transformative power of CUFinder and unlock new possibilities for your sales and marketing success.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global brands such as Vodafone, Lacoste, New Balance and Victoria’s Secret. SALESmanago delivers on its promise of maximizing revenue growth and improving eCommerce KPIs by leveraging three principles: (1) Customer Intimacy to create authentic customer relationships based on Zero and First Party Data; (2) Precision Execution to provide superior Omnichannel customer experience thanks to Hyperpersonalization; and (3) Growth Intelligence merging human and AI-based guidance enabling pragmatic and faster decision making for maximum impact. More information: www.salesmanago.com
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand capture, enrichment, human-verified leads, along with account-based experiences. These tools allow marketers to create more relevant and engaging experiences for their target audience, which can ultimately help drive better business outcomes, such as increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and greater customer loyalty. Buyers benefit from dynamic, personalized content and connected digital experiences that enable them to be better educated and make informed decisions more quickly.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Albacross
albacross.com
Revenue teams worldwide are using Albacross's Intent Data to generate more opportunities and increase revenue faster. From early-stage awareness to late-stage decision, you have all the insights you need to reveal your potential buyers, engage them with what they want, and get notified when they are ready to buy. Here's how: - Increase sales productivity: Identify the buying intent of companies visiting your website and notify your sales team when they are ready to buy. - Remove the guesswork from marketing: Understand which accounts are engaging with your content and what interests them most. - All the data points you need: we track 3 billion events monthly worldwide and refresh the data points on a weekly basis. - Seamlessly integrate to the tech tools you are already using – it's not another tool to learn.
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide range of business needs from ad-targeting, contact information, database segmentation, and recruiting. Try it for free today.
ReportLinker
reportlinker.com
ReportLinker is a tech company that uses artificial intelligence to deliver market data and forecasts and thus help research, business development, or marketing teams to better understand and analyze a sector. The company’s platform uses machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to provide their clients with an AI driven market intelligence platform that accelerates their access to global industry insights.
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seobility all-in-one SEO software. On-page SEO audit: all linked pages of a website are crawled and errors or problems with the on-page optimization are collected and clearly displayed. Each analysis has detailed information and tips on how to solve problems and optimize. For a continuous website review and tracking of the optimization progress, regular crawls can be scheduled. Seobility provides a detailed report after each crawl and notifies the user in case of severe problems. Backlink Analysis: detailed reports about a websites backlinks, anchor texts, referring domains etc.. Furthermore, regularly updated reports on new backlinks and lost backlinks provide actionable insight into this part of off-page SEO. Competitor analysis and linkbuilding recommendations complete this module. Rank Tracking: daily updated desktop and mobile Google ranking data for your keywords. Use advanced features like keyword tagging, e.g. to analyze categories, or localized results. Keep an eye on your competitors by monitoring their performance. Seobility SEO software is designed with clear a focus on quality and usability. Seobility is suitable for SEO professionals as well as SEO beginners.
GTM Buddy
gtmbuddy.ai
GTM Buddy is a revenue enablement platform that enables revenue teams to drive sustainable revenue growth. GTM Buddy is on a quest to enable a new generation of smarter sellers. Imagine a world where AI takes care of tagging and surfacing the right content at the right time to help sellers, right where they are. 𝑱𝒖𝒔𝒕-𝒊𝒏-𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 is the seller’s secret weapon to beat quota, by assisting reps to share content that answers buyers’ pressing questions, show up prepared for critical meetings, and spend more time actually selling by cutting down on manual busywork.
Klue
klue.com
Klue is a competitive intelligence platform designed to aid product marketers in gathering, organizing, and disseminating competitive intelligence throughout various departments in a business. The platform uses AI driven analytics to aggregate and interpret data offering deep insights into market trends. Its main features include the ability to centralize competitive intel, analyze data efficiently, create competitive content, and distribute it across the organization. Furthermore, it allows users to measure their impact within the competitive business environment. It also offers additional AI capabilities intended to save time and enhance insights. The platform is designed to assist the entire organization's go-to-market strategy by providing access to a range of resources including guides, reports, templates, and webinars that are aimed at giving users a competitive edge. In addition to centralizing intelligence and enhancing insights, Klue also focuses on data security and tool integration. Key aspects of the Klue user experience include the ability to connect existing tools to the platform, ensuring data protection, and saving time through AI assisted analysis. The platform also offers an opportunity for users to bring their customer's voice into their competitive intelligence, thereby providing a more comprehensive understanding of the market environment.
VisualPing
visualping.io
Visualping is the best tool for monitoring website changes. Just enter the URL you want to monitor and select an area - we'll notify you when a change is detected. Visualping has hundreds of potential use cases. Your business can use Visualping for competitive intelligence, regulatory intelligence, compliance management, website QA and regression detection, and so much more. You can even use Visualping in your personal life to keep an eye on job opportunities, out-of-stock products, prices, appointments, news, and social media profiles.
MediaRadar
mediaradar.com
MediaRadar's award-winning advertising intelligence solutions deliver timely cross-media insights that are targeted to those that are involved in the media selling, planning, or buying processes. Media selling teams rely on MediaRadar to prospect for new business, create compelling pitches and connect with the right buyers. Agencies and marketers use MediaRadar to create the best media mix, monitor their competitors, and uncover new advertising opportunities.
Kompyte
kompyte.com
Kompyte’s competitive intelligence automation platform is the industry’s only fully AI-driven solution to address the challenges Marketing and Sales professionals face in keeping track of their competitive landscapes. Kompyte automates the process of tracking across the broadest spectrum of digital channels, diving deep and wide into competitive intelligence gathering and insight delivery to help customers rise above the noise in crowded industries and gain market leadership. Kompyte provides customers the tools to track, compile, analyze, and deliver key, real-time strategic insights to the right teams, thus enabling better messaging, positioning, product development and revenue capture.
Adthena
adthena.com
Adthena is an award-winning market intelligence platform for paid search advertising. Our unique AI technology and machine learning models give you a clear view of market shifts and all the moves your rivals make across the search landscape. Which means you can make informed, strategic decisions and drive more value from your PPC budget, from maximizing ROI to protecting your brand. Powerful stuff. And you can’t get it anywhere else. Partner with us to shape your paid search strategy for success. AWARDS & RECOGNITION: -- Best Software Innovation (Local View) - US Search Awards 2021 -- Best Search Software Tool (Local View) - US Search Awards 2021 -- Best Software Innovation (Local View) - UK Search Awards 2021 -- Best Use of Data (PPC) - Silver (Adthena x Staysure Insurance) - UK Search Awards 2021 -- Best Use of Search - Finance (PPC) - Global Search Awards 2021
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or URLs in a single click to improve your SEO strategy. With Marketing Miner, you can quickly detect technical issues on your site, find out which landing pages and keywords bring the most traffic, conduct a comprehensive technical SEO audit and competitor analysis, monitor mentions of your brand and important keywords in your niche, find new link building opportunities to strengthen your backlink profile and develop a successful content marketing strategy. Popular features: - Keyword Research - SEO Audit - Rank Tracking - Competitor Analysis - Brand Monitoring - Link Building - Bulk Data Analysis - API Why you will love Marketing Miner? Incredible value for money: You don’t have to choose expensive tools to rank well. Marketing Miner provides high-quality data at affordable prices. Seamless integration with other tools: If you prefer working with large amounts of data in your own tools, you will love Marketing Miner’s versatile and powerful REST API to access your data without logging in! Bulk data analysis: Marketing Miner tools save a lot of time and effort. You can quickly analyze data for up to 100,000 keywords, domains or URLs.
MobileAction
mobileaction.co
MobileAction is the premier mobile UA optimization platform! As an official Apple Search Ads partner, it fuels the growth of mobile apps with data-driven intelligence tools. MobileAction gives a comprehensive understanding of the dynamic mobile landscape essential for customer acquisition, retention, and engagement. It helps app growth marketers and owners mobilize their strategies, align their roadmap, penetrate untapped markets, and elevate their ROI. Our solution empowers app owners, user acquisition managers and app growth professionals to solve the complex threads of the mobile industry, allowing them to sculpt a winning narrative in an ever-evolving market. So, in a nutshell, MobileAction helps mobile marketers to: Boost app downloads Unlock competitors’ data Discover the latest trends Dominate market Make smarter decisions The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, US. MobileAction is the industry's leading provider of mobile ad intelligence with an extensive library of over 70+ million creatives, 100K+ publishers, 400K+ advertisers, and incorporating data from 55+ DSPs.
Beauhurst
beauhurst.com
Beauhurst provides data on every UK private company, from fundraisings and patents to hiring status and trade data. We track high-growth companies in great detail, using our eight tracking signals. Plus, we monitor the wider startup ecosystem of investors and accelerators. We have four data platforms built specifically for different industries: BeauhurstAdvise, BeauhurstInvest, BeauhurstImpact and BeauhurstSales. Our platforms are built to help our clients discover, track and understand businesses.
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS is your all-in-one platform for financial benchmarking, competitive analysis, and performance monitoring. Replace guesswork with strategic insights and unlock the power of data-driven decisions now. We help you achieve success by gathering strategic data from accurate and up-to-date sources, cleaning them, and enriching them with complementary sources to give you the story beyond the numbers. Find all the essential competitive insights and ready-to-use KPI benchmarks on your industry peers, suppliers, and clients in your tailor-made dashboard. Our dedicated team of experts is on deck to help you make the best use of the insights so you can always get the backup you need, when you need it.
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
An ecosystem of products and services for Apple Search Ads optimization, app launch, A/B testing, ASO and fully-managed app growth.
BrandOps
brandops.io
Marketing teams use BrandOps to get on-demand answers to marketing’s toughest questions. BrandOps is a Marketing Performance platform that shows how effective your marketing is across all digital channels relative to competitors, goals, business outcomes, Hero Brands, and industry benchmarks. BrandOps provides growth insights from thousands of signals from channels such as review sites, social media platforms, over 6,000 news sources, podcasts, search, and much more. BrandOps takes data burdens off your ops teams. The data is collected, maintained, and made sense of automatically. Fast-growing companies use BrandOps to grow their business and build a healthy marketing machine. https://www.brandops.io/
SocialPeta
socialpeta.com
SocialPeta is the world’s leading advertisement creative spy and analysis platform, dedicated to offering top ads creative and marketing strategy for both advertisers and publishers. Serving as an essential ad and marketing intelligence platform, SocialPeta focuses on Ad Intelligence、Cost Intelligence、Ad Creatives, Audience Insight, Advertising Strategy, etc. SocialPeta helps users in the in-depth analysis of advertising trends with the detailed graphical representation of the fluctuations in an organized manner. The massive database of SocialPeta is fetched from 73 top publishing networks across 46 countries. This database contains over 980M ad creatives. Intelligence with Ads, Market, Cost, App, Audience, eCom & Brand. Help you develop your business in all marketing decisions. Currently, we had more than 200 enterprise clients include Google， Supercell，iGG，Fun Plus，Bigo Live，37games，etc.
Watchful
watchful.ai
Watchful is the first and only product strategy intelligence solution solely focused on revealing your competitors’ product strategy. Our solutions help automate and amplify competitive research, producing impactful insights that enable product teams to accelerate deliveries, reduce costs and fuel growth. Fortune 500 companies trust Watchful to drive better decision-making and to keep them ahead of their markets. For more information, please visit https://www.watchful.ai/
Groopit
groopit.co
Outsmart competitors with crowdsolving. Simplify how employees share and use competitive intelligence to build competitive advantage. Sharing has never been easier. Employees share intel from Teams, Slack, Salesforce, a web browser, mobile app, or wherever they work. With just three taps and less than a minute, they’ll share high-quality, quantitative competitive intel, making it easy to stay on top of competitors. Using intel is lightning-fast. Groopit aggregates and delivers actionable insights in data feeds and views. Everyone involved has access to the most up-to-date, real-time insights to inform their own choices, making it possible for every employee to sharpen the competitive edge. Integrating intel into existing enterprise systems is easy with Groopit's data access API. Seamlessly add intel to Tableau, PowerBI, Salesforce, or existing CI dashboards. Groopit ensures that you can leverage intel in all the systems decisions are made.
KnowFirst
knowfirst.ai
The KnowFirst™ API and Platform is your one-stop-shop for accessing multiple datasets about any Australian company, saving you time and resources when conducting research and analysis.
Panoramata
panoramata.co
Panoramata is an ecommerce benchmarking tool that allows you to monitor any brand’s digital marketing strategy without subscribing to endless emails. Gather inspiration and find new ideas from thousands of newsletters, flows, ads, landing pages, SMS, and tech stacks we’ve collected and make more informed decisions with your marketing.
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, specializing in competitor price monitoring for e-commerce companies and brands - enabling them to win more sales and maximize revenue. We help online sellers optimize their pricing strategy, based on competitor data - including prices, stock, and assortment. With PriceShape, you get a complete overview of competitors' product prices, displayed in your personalized dashboard. We also specialize in providing our users with a wide variety of dynamic pricing rules & strategies that fit every need. Utilizing these features gives our customers the pricing agility they need to improve decision-making, based on their competitive situation. Moreover, we give you the opportunity to use the competitive pricing knowledge in your Google Shopping feed. Through our feed editor, it's possible to insert price tags in your feed, which allows for your ad spend to be directed at the products where your most competitive and earn a good profit margin. This intelligent segmentation of your CPC campaigns will prevent you from wasting ad spend on products that you're too expensive on, and provides a huge boost to your ROAS.
Thinknum
thinknum.com
As economic activity comes online, new data trails are left behind. Thinknum’s proprietary machine learning algorithms index the public web in real-time, to create more than two dozen structured datasets. We track job listings, headcount, social media traction, employee sentiment, product pricing, store locations, and more for over 500,000+ public and private companies around the world. Customers access our data via an API or a user-friendly UI. No other web data vendor can match the breadth, depth, and quality of our historical and real-time data.
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished apps across 12 leading app stores, including Google Play, the Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore, Huawei AppGallery, Tencent MyApp, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV tvOS App Store, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Samsung Smart TV Apps, LG Content Store, and Vizio SmartCast Apps. At 42matters, we offer a wide variety of app market research tools. Our APIs, file dumps (datasets), and suite of web-based research platforms — including the 42matters Explorer, 42matters SDK Explorer, and 42matters App Watchlist — enable businesses to identify market trends, build industry-informed products and services, implement more efficient business practices, and more. We provide mission-critical intelligence to companies operating in numerous industries. For example, we help… – Ad Tech businesses boost ad targeting, maximize ad impressions, and fight ad fraud. – Sales and marketing teams grow their pipelines, enrich data stored in CRM systems, and nurture existing accounts. – App, game, and SDK developers benchmark against competitors and build market-informed roadmaps. – Cybersecurity professionals improve MAM and MDM practices, optimize malware detection, and identify malicious permissions and integrated technologies. Founded in 2011, 42matters is a privately held company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. We are backed by Gamma Capital Partners and Project A Ventures.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile publishers and developers, service providers, and investors on a daily basis to understand and monitor competitors, inform business strategies, and identify emerging consumer interests and trends. Apptopia is unique in its ability to also offer SDK recognition and analysis, category level analysis, and customizable industry reports. We also offer a full suite of user acquisition tools. Performance data (available for 50+ countries) includes downloads, DAU, MAU, Sessions, Ranks, User Retention, Cross App Usage, SDK Analysis, IAP Revenue, Advertising Revenue, Advertising Impressions and more.
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. Get a Demo: https://act-on.com/demo/ Act-On empowers marketers to: • Grow and expand their businesses at scale through B2B demand generation, B2C sales and transactions, and customer marketing features. Orchestrate and optimize the entire customer journey — from awareness to advocacy — by building continuous, customized engagement that transforms visitors into prospects, prospects into qualified leads, and qualified leads into lifetime customers. • Deliver exceptional brand experiences throughout the customer lifecycle by automating buying journeys, personalizing communications and campaigns, and improving brand affinity and loyalty. Leverage Act-On’s automated capabilities to attract new prospects, engage your contacts, and guide leads toward more frequent and more lucrative purchasing decisions. • Drive measurable product adoption and customer retention through executing comprehensive onboarding and training programs, product adoption and customer retention strategies, and new products and services promotions. From new contacts to loyal partners, you can use Act-On to engage your audience, turn them into brand ambassadors, and keep them coming back for more. With interactive and dynamic reporting and analytics to assess, showcase, and improve performance, the Act-On Platform is designed to deliver growth marketing value for businesses and marketers of any size, shape, location, and scale. Platform features include: • Automated and adaptable buying journeys • Deep integrations with leading CRM systems and web conferencing • Website visitor engagement tracking and intent reporting • Dynamic lead scoring, segmenting, and nurturing • Social media listening, prospecting, publishing, and advocacy • Easy-to-design web forms, landing pages, and email templates • Event-triggered and transactional emailing • Active contact-based pricing for actual usage billing We get marketing. We understand your challenges. And we’re here to help you excel with every customer and every campaign.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives social media data in order to provide companies with information and the means to track specific segments to analyse their brands' online presence.The tool's coverage includes blogs, news sites, forums, videos, reviews, images, and social networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit. Users can search data by using text and image Search, and use charting, categorisation, sentiment analysis and other features to provide further information and analysis. Brandwatch has access to over 80 million sources.
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a leader in international sales intelligence, setting a new standard for data quality and compliance, trusted by 1000+ revenue teams worldwide. Cognism helps businesses connect with their dream prospects by providing premium contact, company and event information, including firmographics, technographics, sales trigger events, intent data, verified business emails and phone-verified mobile numbers. Next level GDPR & CCPA compliance, combined with innovative technology and integrations with leading CRM and sales engagement partners, make Cognism the number one choice for businesses looking to create a predictable pipeline, find their next best business opportunity and overcome global compliance barriers. Book a demo today to learn more about Cognism’s intuitive sales intelligence platform powered by world-leading data, compliance and targeting.
PathFactory
pathfactory.com
Unlock B2B revenue with personalized, engaging, and conversion-focused experiences across the entire B2B buyer journey with PathFactory. Enhance your buyer’s journey and start enabling your buyers with content intelligence. PathFactory’s AI-powered content intelligence allows you to generate personalized content experiences for your individual buyers and target accounts for your ABM strategy. Accelerate deal velocity and grow your pipeline by recommending the next-best assets to consume based on recent visitor history, industry, and trending topics. Leading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences and virtual events across to remove friction from your buyers. PathFactory was recently recognized by Deloitte as one of North America’s 2020 Technology Fast 500 companies.
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. is a privately held technology company that provides a suite of cloud-based software products for businesses, developers, and brands. Their main focus is privacy-safe Identity Resolution and real-time API integration. Their suite of offerings includes products like Enrich, which utilizes technology to augment customer data. FullContact is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, U.S., and has offices in Dallas (U.S.), and Kochi (India).
HG Insights
hginsights.com
HG Insights is the authority in Technology Intelligence, delivering data-driven Go-To-Market insights to 90% of Fortune 100 B2B tech companies. Our proprietary Technology Intelligence – granular insights into IT installations, spend, contract, and Intent, paired with cloud product usage, adoption, and spend – delivers enhanced productivity, allowing global businesses to analyze markets and target prospects with precision and confidence. Using our market-leading solutions, including the HG Platform, Market Intelligence, Contextual Intent, Functional Area Intelligence, Cloud Dynamics, HG Salesforce Connector, HG for Capital Markets, and LinkedIn Connector; HG customers achieve unprecedented results in their marketing and sales programs.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company that provides a B2B Customer Data Platform. The company's products unifies multiple data sources, 1st party and 3rd party sources from social media, contact databases and customer relationship management systems and Marketing Automation platforms.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce is an AI-enabled gifting platform that helps businesses build relationships, accelerate sales, and increase brand awareness through personalized gifts. Marketing, Sales, and Customer Teams use Alyce to open the door to new business and nurture and reward loyal customers throughout their lifecycle.
Printfection
printfection.com
Printfection is a swag management platform that simplifies the buying, managing, and distribution of swag and branded merchandise. Customers like Zendesk, BetterHelp, Hinge, and Gusto use us to easily ship swag to customers, leads, employees, and events. This supports your ABM efforts and we can save you hours of time managing swag, helping you realize and measure greater ROI from your swag marketing efforts. WHAT SEPARATES US FROM OTHER SWAG COMPANIES There are literally hundreds of swag companies and swag websites out there. Most offer simple printing and promotional product distributing services, i.e. you can slap your logo on some mugs and a couple t-shirts and then have that sent to your office. Most of these swag companies do NOT provide any technology. There’s no way to strategically gift swag to customers or prospects, no integrations to Salesforce (or any other CRM) and no connections to marketing automation tools like Marketo, HubSpot, Zapier, etc. Printfection is a full service, end-to-end swag management and fulfillment platform where you can not only brand thousands of really creative items, but you can also strategically ship that swag anywhere in the world through your existing tech stack. Every customer also gets a dedicated account manager and swag success team, where we regularly share what swag works best for events, giveaways, customer rewards, etc, and keep you posted on the latest and greatest items. We’re a swag service very few companies have experienced before. SWAG CREATION Browse our extensive catalog featuring hundreds upon hundreds of awesome promotional products, or submit an item research request. We add new items to the catalog all the time based on customer needs. Our item setup process makes it incredibly easy to get your logo and corporate artwork on just about anything: T-shirts, hoodies, onesies, mugs, water bottles, speakers, tech products, puzzles, Jenga sets, you name it. We can brand really fun, creative swag like pinatas, massage tables - go ahead and think outside of the box! SWAG STORAGE AND WAREHOUSING We can of course send swag directly to your office or any location, but the true brilliance behind Printfection is that we’ll store all of your swag for you! No more messy office closet or dungeon. Once you order your swag, the items are shipped to our fulfillment center. You can then log into the platform and view all of your inventory in real-time. When you want to send swag to employees, prospects, customers, partners, or to an event, it’s just a few clicks and we ship and fulfill all the orders for you. It’s that easy. T-SHIRT DROPSHIPPING & PRINTING SERVICES While we brand hundreds of items, we do have some customers who often start with corporate t-shirts. We can print your logo and artwork on many different types of t-shirts, including all sorts of sizes and fabrics. We can dropship any type of custom clothing as well, including hoodies, pants, onesies, etc. We’re one of the most flexible t-shirt dropshipping companies around. SWAG FULFILLMENT It’s never been easier to get your corporate merchandise to your prospects, customers, and employees. You can ship in your own swag into our warehouse for use in campaigns, and any new swag you order through use will be stored for you. With just a few clicks, you can send any item anywhere in the world; whether that’s to a critical account you’re trying to close, or a loyal customer who just renewed or helped you with a case study. CUSTOM PACKAGING & KITS We make it easy to create awesome custom kits for onboarding new customers, using in your ABM efforts, or delighting new hires. Custom kitting allows you to brand your packaging boxes with your custom artwork, add custom inserts & fillers, and neatly arrange any items of your choice. Perfect for providing the ultimate unboxing experience! EVENT DROPSHIPPING (DROPSHIP PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS) We make dropshipping swag / promotional products to events incredibly easy. You can send any items you want. Our Event Packing feature means all your apparel items will arrive neatly rolled and labeled by size and gender, so all you’ll have to do is take your shirts out of the box at your booth and you’re ready for showtime. When your event is over, you can simply send any unused swag back to our fulfillment center, drastically cutting down on wasted spend. If you select guaranteed delivery, your items will arrive on a specific date. You'll never have to scramble to get swag to and from an event again! SALESFORCE INTEGRATION & MARKETING TOOLS INTEGRATIONS Let your sales reps request swag right through Salesforce. Or automate swag gifting through Marketo, HubSpot, Intercom, or any number of tools leveraging our Zapier integration. You can also set up a company swag store leveraging our Shopify integration. Printfection is the easiest way to ship swag to anyone anywhere in the world.
Reachdesk
reachdesk.com
Reachdesk enables B2B companies to deliver the moments that matter at scale through data-driven direct mail and gifting. Through Reachdesk companies can deliver gifts and direct mail that build deeper connections with customers, prospects and employees at the click of a button. Our integrations to your tech stack power a clear and quantifiable ROI; the direct channel is no longer a guessing game.
&Open
andopen.co
&Open is a global gifting platform that thoughtfully sources gifts, automates when they’re sent and handles all logistics from start to finish. We help brands build loyalty and increase retention by way of better, faster and easier corporate gifting. Book a demo or speak with one of our gifting experts today to discover the solution that's right for you.