Top Account-Based Marketing Software - Namibia
Account-based marketing (ABM) software revolutionizes marketing and sales operations by shifting focus from broad branding and lead generation tactics to pinpointing high-value target accounts before deploying personalized marketing campaigns. With ABM software, businesses streamline the arduous task of prospect identification and allocation of resources to cultivate the most promising accounts. By leveraging ABM software, users can not only generate meticulously vetted leads but also tailor unique buying journeys, amplify customer lifetime value, and foster additional opportunities within existing pipelines. The integration of prospect data with cutting-edge customer experience technologies empowers organizations to execute a cohesive account-based marketing strategy. This synchronization between marketing and sales teams ensures alignment with overarching company objectives. ABM software facilitates diverse functionalities such as acquiring new accounts, nurturing existing ones, and expanding enterprise-level relationships. Furthermore, certain ABM solutions offer seamless integration with third-party sales and marketing applications, including marketing automation platforms and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. This interoperability enhances the precision of communication targeting and prioritization, thereby optimizing engagement with key accounts.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
LinkedIn Sales Navigator
linkedin.com
675 million+ members | Manage your professional identity. Build and engage with your professional network. Access knowledge, insights and opportunities.
Crunchbase
crunchbase.com
Crunchbase is a platform for finding business information about private and public companies. Crunchbase information includes investments and funding information, founding members and individuals in leadership positions, mergers and acquisitions, news, and industry trends. Originally built to track...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competit...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Drift
drift.com
Drift®, the buyer experience and Conversational AI company, inspires businesses to create more engaging customer experiences, one conversation at a time. Its human-centric, AI-powered platform listens, understands, and learns from buyers to deliver personalized experiences and recommendations at eve...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
G2
g2.com
G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partn...
Keyword.com
keyword.com
Previously SerpBook.com -- Everything you need to track, pinpoint and validate your SEO efforts. Showcase and report to the people who matter.
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seo...
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses th...
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai is the industry's most trusted mobile insights and analytics platform. Get the complete picture of the mobile landscape you need to acquire, retain and engage customers, prioritize your roadmap, enter new markets, and optimize ROI. With data.ai Intelligence, you can: • Accelerate your app do...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console...
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a next-gen Internet Marketing platform that provides you with 23 powerful tools for keyword research, rank tracking, domain analysis, SEO audits, internal link analysis and backlink tracking, social media management, paid search management, competitor research and more. Web CEO's white-lab...
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch is a digital consumer intelligence company headquartered in Brighton, England. Brandwatch sells six different products: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews and BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research is a "self-serve application" or software as a service, which archives ...
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or UR...
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically agg...
People.ai
people.ai
People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI tech...
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide ra...
WASK
wask.co
WASK; An AI-based software designed to take your digital ads to the highest quality.WASK is a SaaS product that focuses on helping digital advertisers manage their campaigns more successfully and get better results without technical knowledge.WASK helps advertisers optimize automatically their campa...
AroundDeal
arounddeal.com
Global B2B Data Intelligence Platform Established in 2020, AroundDeal is globally recognized as a leading B2B data intelligence platform in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), trusted by over 100,000 customers and users worldwide. Our database includes over 120 million contacts and 30 million companies, provid...
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Chang...
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
SalesboxAI
salesbox.ai
SalesboxAI is an AI-Powered Sales and Marketing platform that helps businesses around the globe to scale faster with Account-Based Marketing solutions. In a single platform: Identify and Discover your target accounts, Orchestrate one-one conversations with target groups, Engage them across multiple ...
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing,...
VisualPing
visualping.io
Visualping is the best tool for monitoring website changes. Just enter the URL you want to monitor and select an area - we'll notify you when a change is detected. Visualping has hundreds of potential use cases. Your business can use Visualping for competitive intelligence, regulatory intelligence,...
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile p...
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Build highly differentiated and tailor made campaigns to connect deeply with your buyers throughout the customer lifecycle journey and drive more ROI of your sales and marketing dollar investments with Sendoso Direct Marketing Automation Platform.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performan...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
Wrench.ai
wrench.ai
Wrench.AI builds Big Data-based software and tools that allow leaders to make better decisions and automate initiatives and campaigns to maximize resources for the best possible return.
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
Sensor Tower is a market research company that invented Consumer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI), a new breed of market intelligence, that helps organizations stay on the cutting edge of key tactics and trends. Our CLI platform shows brands how consumers interact with companies in the global digital ec...
Intandemly
intandemly.com
Intandemly provides Account-Based Marketing and Sales software + Experts to generate demand, engagement, and revenue from target accounts. You get a combination of People, Process, and Our Sales Platform 400+ organizations have trusted Intandemly to drive sales engagement. The SaaS-based software to...
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that allows you to create lists of potential customers based on advanced search capabilities like technologies used and common practices on top of many other filters like location, company size, industry, etc. Once you create your lists you can access the conta...
Clearbit
clearbit.com
Clearbit Enrichment instantly appends 100+ data points on a company, its technology, and its employees to every record you own — so you can turn leads into customers sooner. Here's how: • Integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, Segment, and more to automate and optimize your...
LeadAngel
leadangel.com
The early bird gets the sale. Filter, match and route leads to the right salesperson instantaneously. Close more deals. LeadAngel is a B2B Lead Management platform, including Lead to Account Matching and Routing. Fast, Reliable, and Customizable Operations works with Salesforce CRM and others. APIs ...
FullContact
fullcontact.com
FullContact Inc. is a privately held technology company that provides a suite of cloud-based software products for businesses, developers, and brands. Their main focus is privacy-safe Identity Resolution and real-time API integration. Their suite of offerings includes products like Enrich, which uti...
&Open
andopen.co
&Open is a global gifting platform that thoughtfully sources gifts, automates when they’re sent and handles all logistics from start to finish. We help brands build loyalty and increase retention by way of better, faster and easier corporate gifting. Book a demo or speak with one of our gifting expe...
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your p...
Mutiny
mutinyhq.com
Most Marketing teams can’t play a meaningful role in breaking through to target accounts because the 1:1 marketing strategies that work don’t scale, and what scales doesn’t work. Mutiny helps B2B companies generate pipeline and revenue from their target accounts through AI-powered personalized exper...
Groove
groove.co
Groove, a Clari company, is a market-leading sales engagement platform that enables sales leaders to execute their strategy in a smart, adaptive way. With Groove, revenue leaders can use automation to do more with less, driving greater efficiency and effectiveness across the customer lifecycle. Groo...
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata eliminates manual and repetitive work so B2B marketers can finally focus on strategy, creativity, and driving revenue.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a si...
Selling.com
infotelligent.com
Infotelligent is a B2B Intent-based contact intelligence platform rooted in machine learning & AI. We power marketing and sales pipelines with multi-source intent signals, accurate mobile phone details, real-time verified contacts, AI-powered Look-Alike modelling, unmatched firmographic & technograp...
Owler
owler.com
Owler is a business intelligence platform with over 5 million users that provides information about your key prospects, accounts, and customers. Easily access real-time data from over 15 million private and public companies so you can stay ahead of the competition with instant updates on companies a...
Folloze
folloze.com
Folloze is on a mission to empower B2B marketing teams looking to respond to a new generation of B2B buyers by creating the industry's leading Buyer Experience Platform. Led by frontline marketers, revenue teams leverage Folloze to quickly and easily deliver engaging, data-driven experiences that me...
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum helps automate rewards, incentives & payouts programs at a global scale with multi-currency and multi-region capabilities. We make it simple for the marketing and sales teams to send rewards, incentives and e-gifts across the customer lifecycle with a reward point system using workflows...
Act-On
act-on.com
Act-On Software provides solutions that empower marketers to engage marketing targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can dream big and build smart, effective marketing automation programs to grow their businesses and generate higher custom...
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
Complete B2B inbound and outbound marketing software. Ensuring your marketing & sales teams get more leads from website traffic, convert more visitors into MQLs and run complete marketing campaigns.
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr is the Ultimata B2B Contact Data Platform for salespeople, marketers, and developers. Get access to high-quality contact data with built-in real-time email validation, work emails, personal email, and even mobile numbers. Our customer-first approach, standard white label option, all-inclusive...
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is an innovative B2B lead generation and data enrichment platform that revolutionizes sales and marketing. Powered by advanced algorithms and AI, it enables businesses to discover high-quality leads, enrich customer data, and streamline processes. With seamless integration into existing sys...
A-INSIGHTS
a-insights.eu
A-INSIGHTS is your all-in-one platform for financial benchmarking, competitive analysis, and performance monitoring. Replace guesswork with strategic insights and unlock the power of data-driven decisions now. We help you achieve success by gathering strategic data from accurate and up-to-date sourc...
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by: - Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points...