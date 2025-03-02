Top Account-Based Execution Software - Tuvalu

Printfection

Printfection is a swag management platform that simplifies the buying, managing, and distribution of swag and branded merchandise. Customers like Zendesk, BetterHelp, Hinge, and Gusto use us to easily ship swag to customers, leads, employees, and events. This supports your ABM efforts and we can save you hours of time managing swag, helping you realize and measure greater ROI from your swag marketing efforts. WHAT SEPARATES US FROM OTHER SWAG COMPANIES There are literally hundreds of swag companies and swag websites out there. Most offer simple printing and promotional product distributing services, i.e. you can slap your logo on some mugs and a couple t-shirts and then have that sent to your office. Most of these swag companies do NOT provide any technology. There’s no way to strategically gift swag to customers or prospects, no integrations to Salesforce (or any other CRM) and no connections to marketing automation tools like Marketo, HubSpot, Zapier, etc. Printfection is a full service, end-to-end swag management and fulfillment platform where you can not only brand thousands of really creative items, but you can also strategically ship that swag anywhere in the world through your existing tech stack. Every customer also gets a dedicated account manager and swag success team, where we regularly share what swag works best for events, giveaways, customer rewards, etc, and keep you posted on the latest and greatest items. We’re a swag service very few companies have experienced before. SWAG CREATION Browse our extensive catalog featuring hundreds upon hundreds of awesome promotional products, or submit an item research request. We add new items to the catalog all the time based on customer needs. Our item setup process makes it incredibly easy to get your logo and corporate artwork on just about anything: T-shirts, hoodies, onesies, mugs, water bottles, speakers, tech products, puzzles, Jenga sets, you name it. We can brand really fun, creative swag like pinatas, massage tables - go ahead and think outside of the box! SWAG STORAGE AND WAREHOUSING We can of course send swag directly to your office or any location, but the true brilliance behind Printfection is that we’ll store all of your swag for you! No more messy office closet or dungeon. Once you order your swag, the items are shipped to our fulfillment center. You can then log into the platform and view all of your inventory in real-time. When you want to send swag to employees, prospects, customers, partners, or to an event, it’s just a few clicks and we ship and fulfill all the orders for you. It’s that easy. T-SHIRT DROPSHIPPING & PRINTING SERVICES While we brand hundreds of items, we do have some customers who often start with corporate t-shirts. We can print your logo and artwork on many different types of t-shirts, including all sorts of sizes and fabrics. We can dropship any type of custom clothing as well, including hoodies, pants, onesies, etc. We’re one of the most flexible t-shirt dropshipping companies around. SWAG FULFILLMENT It’s never been easier to get your corporate merchandise to your prospects, customers, and employees. You can ship in your own swag into our warehouse for use in campaigns, and any new swag you order through use will be stored for you. With just a few clicks, you can send any item anywhere in the world; whether that’s to a critical account you’re trying to close, or a loyal customer who just renewed or helped you with a case study. CUSTOM PACKAGING & KITS We make it easy to create awesome custom kits for onboarding new customers, using in your ABM efforts, or delighting new hires. Custom kitting allows you to brand your packaging boxes with your custom artwork, add custom inserts & fillers, and neatly arrange any items of your choice. Perfect for providing the ultimate unboxing experience! EVENT DROPSHIPPING (DROPSHIP PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS) We make dropshipping swag / promotional products to events incredibly easy. You can send any items you want. Our Event Packing feature means all your apparel items will arrive neatly rolled and labeled by size and gender, so all you’ll have to do is take your shirts out of the box at your booth and you’re ready for showtime. When your event is over, you can simply send any unused swag back to our fulfillment center, drastically cutting down on wasted spend. If you select guaranteed delivery, your items will arrive on a specific date. You'll never have to scramble to get swag to and from an event again! SALESFORCE INTEGRATION & MARKETING TOOLS INTEGRATIONS Let your sales reps request swag right through Salesforce. Or automate swag gifting through Marketo, HubSpot, Intercom, or any number of tools leveraging our Zapier integration. You can also set up a company swag store leveraging our Shopify integration. Printfection is the easiest way to ship swag to anyone anywhere in the world.