App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows, Linux. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Account-Based Execution Software - Bangladesh
Account-based execution software empowers marketers to craft and disseminate customized messaging essential for executing an account-based marketing (ABM) strategy. ABM, a focused approach in B2B marketing, unites marketing and sales teams to pinpoint crucial target accounts and deploy tailored marketing tactics to convert them into customers. In traditional marketing, lead generation involves creating content to attract a broad audience, then nurturing these leads through the marketing funnel in hopes of eventual purchases. However, many leads drop out of the funnel before reaching the purchasing stage. ABM addresses this by prioritizing and targeting high-quality leads, allowing sales and marketing teams to concentrate efforts on engaging prospects most likely to convert. Account-based execution software facilitates ABM strategies by enabling marketers to deliver campaigns personalized for target accounts. These campaigns encompass various channels such as email, website personalization, targeted advertising, direct mail, and events. Key Benefits of Account-Based Execution Software: * Highly Personalized Campaigns: Marketers can create tailored campaigns across multiple channels, enhancing relevance and engagement. * Account-specific Content Delivery: Content is delivered on an account-by-account basis, ensuring messaging resonates with each target's unique needs and pain points. * Strategic Content Distribution: The software aids in planning the timing and placement of marketing content, optimizing reach and impact. * Alignment of Sales and Marketing Efforts: ABM software fosters collaboration between sales and marketing departments, ensuring cohesive and coordinated strategies. * Resource Optimization: By focusing resources on high-conversion probability accounts, organizations save time and money, maximizing ROI. * Relationship Building and Retention: ABM strategies prioritize building lasting relationships with key accounts, fostering loyalty, and creating opportunities for expansion. In essence, account-based execution software empowers marketers to execute precision-targeted campaigns, deepen customer relationships, and drive sustained business growth through ABM strategies.
Submit New App
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Our AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, we help you close that pi...
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
SalesboxAI
salesbox.ai
SalesboxAI is an AI-Powered Sales and Marketing platform that helps businesses around the globe to scale faster with Account-Based Marketing solutions. In a single platform: Identify and Discover your target accounts, Orchestrate one-one conversations with target groups, Engage them across multiple ...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Build highly differentiated and tailor made campaigns to connect deeply with your buyers throughout the customer lifecycle journey and drive more ROI of your sales and marketing dollar investments with Sendoso Direct Marketing Automation Platform.
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your p...
&Open
andopen.co
&Open is a global gifting platform that thoughtfully sources gifts, automates when they’re sent and handles all logistics from start to finish. We help brands build loyalty and increase retention by way of better, faster and easier corporate gifting. Book a demo or speak with one of our gifting expe...
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a si...
Folloze
folloze.com
Folloze is on a mission to empower B2B marketing teams looking to respond to a new generation of B2B buyers by creating the industry's leading Buyer Experience Platform. Led by frontline marketers, revenue teams leverage Folloze to quickly and easily deliver engaging, data-driven experiences that me...
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata eliminates manual and repetitive work so B2B marketers can finally focus on strategy, creativity, and driving revenue.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum helps automate rewards, incentives & payouts programs at a global scale with multi-currency and multi-region capabilities. We make it simple for the marketing and sales teams to send rewards, incentives and e-gifts across the customer lifecycle with a reward point system using workflows...
PFL
pfl.com
At PFL, we specialize in creating data-driven direct mail that delivers authentic moments and amplifies growth for organizations. With a proven track record of success for some of the biggest brands in the world, we bring the measurement, personalization, and predictability you expect from digital m...
N.Rich
nrich.ai
Boost your pipeline while staying on budget. Find ICP accounts with proven buyer intent, activate them with cross-channel digital ads, and deliver hot accounts to sales.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
How do you 100X you content? RELAYTO is the #1 Interactive Experience platform that transforms your static content (PDFs, MP4s, images) into engaging interactive experiences, enabling viewers to choose their own path and self-educate. Check out our own RELAYTO-powered buying experience that started ...
Kotis Design
kotisdesign.com
We’re an industry-leading swag provider and a technology partner that offers a scalable eCommerce platform to help brands create, sell, and ship swag all around the world. From HR teams to sales and marketing sequences, we help integrate and distribute swag within your workflow. We make swag that pe...
Opensense
opensense.com
Centrally manage email signatures across all devices. Works great with Office 365/Microsoft 365/Exchange, G-Suite/Gmail/Google Workspace, Salesforce, HubSpot, Outreach, and more!
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ’s Personality-driven Sales and Marketing Platform™ combines neuroscience, psychology, and AI to understand the buyers’ mindset and the factors that influence their purchasing decisions. Our award-winning, proprietary AI platform delivers personality insights, comprehensive account intelligence, ...
Postal
postal.com
Founded in 2020 in San Luis Obispo, California, Postal is the leading Offline Engagement Platform that serves over 600 B2B customers like Outreach, Yelp, Cisco Meraki, Seismic, and Fivetran. Postal enables customers to create meaningful and impactful human connections with prospects, partners, custo...
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon is a Web Personalization & Account-Based Orchestration solution – A goal-based journey orchestration platform is the main hub used to understand the customer journey and deliver personalized experiences at scale, that encourages visitors to continue engaging with your website – driving inc...
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand ca...
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite is an end-to-end content management and sales enablement software that allows sales and marketing teams to store, organize, distribute and track their content while also giving you the ability to create and deliver stunning content experiences (custom microsites, landing pages, resources ...
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized ...
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies of any size an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by machine learning and an extensive account data foundation, the RollWorks platform helps you identify your target a...
AdDaptive Intelligence
addaptive.com
AdDaptive Intelligence is the leading provider of Account-Based Marketing and B2B intelligence. Our technology platform combines the power of big data and advertising automation to help B2B marketers define, reach and engage their ideal customers. By analyzing billions of data points in real-time, w...
Albacross
albacross.com
Revenue teams worldwide are using Albacross's Intent Data to generate more opportunities and increase revenue faster. From early-stage awareness to late-stage decision, you have all the insights you need to reveal your potential buyers, engage them with what they want, and get notified when they are...
Influ2
influ2.com
Make ads an essential part of the sales conversation. Influ2 is a person-based advertising platform that allows you to reach specific people within target accounts and see who interacts with your ads. Push relevant content to key decision-makers, track contact-level intent, and give sales the contex...
Reachdesk
reachdesk.com
Reachdesk enables B2B companies to deliver the moments that matter at scale through data-driven direct mail and gifting. Through Reachdesk companies can deliver gifts and direct mail that build deeper connections with customers, prospects and employees at the click of a button. Our integrations to y...
Printfection
printfection.com
Printfection is a swag management platform that simplifies the buying, managing, and distribution of swag and branded merchandise. Customers like Zendesk, BetterHelp, Hinge, and Gusto use us to easily ship swag to customers, leads, employees, and events. This supports your ABM efforts and we can sav...
PathFactory
pathfactory.com
Unlock B2B revenue with personalized, engaging, and conversion-focused experiences across the entire B2B buyer journey with PathFactory. Enhance your buyer’s journey and start enabling your buyers with content intelligence. PathFactory’s AI-powered content intelligence allows you to generate persona...
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce is an AI-enabled gifting platform that helps businesses build relationships, accelerate sales, and increase brand awareness through personalized gifts. Marketing, Sales, and Customer Teams use Alyce to open the door to new business and nurture and reward loyal customers throughout their lifecy...
Propensity
propensity.com
Propensity is the only account-based marketing (ABM) platform built for small B2B growth teams. We make it easy to use intent data to create lists of in-market accounts and contacts, warm those contacts up with omnichannel ABM campaigns, and hand off a daily list of highly qualified leads to sales. ...
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channe...
Enthusem
enthusem.com
Enthusem, by Prospect Smarter, is a digital marketing solution that specializes in offline to online marketing; delivering exclusive, high value, personal leads.
Recotap
recotap.com
Recotap is a next-generation AI-powered ABM Platform that helps B2B Marketers run Targeted and Personalised Account-Based engagement campaigns, at scale. Recotap is best suited for growing startups and enterprises who are seeking to better their marketing performance. With Recotap Account-based Adve...
6sense
6sense.com
Reinvent the way your company creates, manages, & converts pipeline to revenue. Our ABM software reveals revenue insights that leads to high-quality pipeline, eliminating guesswork & empowering your revenue team with the data and visibility it needs.
Madison Logic
madisonlogic.com
Madison Logic empowers the largest and fastest-growing companies to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging throughout the customer journey with the most influential members of the buying committee. The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM media activation and measurement platf...
Advertaze
advertaze.com
Imagine creating a unique, personalized ad for each of your target accounts. Now imagine displaying that ad where only the buying team at that account will see it. Advertaze uses Micro-Audience targeting to get your personalized account-based ads in front of the right people at the right accounts. N...
Proof
useproof.com
Adding Proof to your marketing funnel is proven to build visitor's trust, create urgency, and increase conversions by 10-15% per page.