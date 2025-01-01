App store for web apps

Account-Based Direct Mail Software
Top Account-Based Direct Mail Software

Software for account-based direct mail empowers organizations to dispatch personalized direct mail or gifts to important contacts within specified accounts. This software aids businesses in enhancing brand visibility within targeted accounts and boosting engagement rates with those specific accounts. Marketers can leverage account-based direct mail software to initiate contact with an account before sales teams directly approach key decision-makers within those accounts. This approach is just one potential execution method within an account-based marketing strategy, alongside other methods such as account-based advertising, and account-based web and content experiences. Companies have the flexibility to adopt a single or a combination of these execution tactics based on their specific goals and preferences.

Sendoso

Sendoso

sendoso.com

Sendoso is a gifting management platform that helps businesses personalize gift campaigns to enhance customer engagement and drive sales throughout the customer lifecycle.

Xoxoday

Xoxoday

xoxoday.com

Xoxoday Plum is a digital platform for automating global rewards and incentive programs, integrating with various tools to enhance customer and employee engagement.

&Open

&Open

andopen.co

&Open is a gifting platform that automates the sourcing, sending, and logistics of corporate gifts to enhance brand loyalty and retention.

Printfection

Printfection

printfection.com

Printfection is a platform for managing and fulfilling swag and branded merchandise, allowing users to easily purchase, store, and distribute items to customers and employees.

Kotis Design

Kotis Design

kotisdesign.com

Kotis Design app provides an eCommerce platform for brands to create, sell, and ship merchandise globally, with integrations for efficient distribution and fulfillment.

Postal

Postal

postal.com

Postal is an Offline Engagement Platform that helps B2B companies build connections with prospects, partners, customers, and employees.

PFL

PFL

pfl.com

PFL app enables data-driven direct mail campaigns that are personalized and measurable, integrating with your CRM for tracking performance and engagement.

Alyce

Alyce

alyce.com

Alyce is an AI-enabled gifting platform that helps businesses send personalized gifts to enhance relationships and track gift interactions seamlessly.

Reachdesk

Reachdesk

reachdesk.com

Reachdesk allows B2B companies to send personalized gifts and direct mail efficiently, enhancing connections and providing measurable ROI.

Enthusem

Enthusem

enthusem.com

Enthusem is a digital marketing app that focuses on converting offline strategies to online leads, providing personalized, high-value leads to users.

