Top Account-Based Direct Mail Software

Software for account-based direct mail empowers organizations to dispatch personalized direct mail or gifts to important contacts within specified accounts. This software aids businesses in enhancing brand visibility within targeted accounts and boosting engagement rates with those specific accounts. Marketers can leverage account-based direct mail software to initiate contact with an account before sales teams directly approach key decision-makers within those accounts. This approach is just one potential execution method within an account-based marketing strategy, alongside other methods such as account-based advertising, and account-based web and content experiences. Companies have the flexibility to adopt a single or a combination of these execution tactics based on their specific goals and preferences.
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso is a gifting management platform that helps businesses personalize gift campaigns to enhance customer engagement and drive sales throughout the customer lifecycle.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum is a digital platform for automating global rewards and incentive programs, integrating with various tools to enhance customer and employee engagement.
&Open
andopen.co
&Open is a gifting platform that automates the sourcing, sending, and logistics of corporate gifts to enhance brand loyalty and retention.
Printfection
printfection.com
Printfection is a platform for managing and fulfilling swag and branded merchandise, allowing users to easily purchase, store, and distribute items to customers and employees.
Kotis Design
kotisdesign.com
Kotis Design app provides an eCommerce platform for brands to create, sell, and ship merchandise globally, with integrations for efficient distribution and fulfillment.
Postal
postal.com
Postal is an Offline Engagement Platform that helps B2B companies build connections with prospects, partners, customers, and employees.
PFL
pfl.com
PFL app enables data-driven direct mail campaigns that are personalized and measurable, integrating with your CRM for tracking performance and engagement.
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce is an AI-enabled gifting platform that helps businesses send personalized gifts to enhance relationships and track gift interactions seamlessly.
Reachdesk
reachdesk.com
Reachdesk allows B2B companies to send personalized gifts and direct mail efficiently, enhancing connections and providing measurable ROI.
Enthusem
enthusem.com
Enthusem is a digital marketing app that focuses on converting offline strategies to online leads, providing personalized, high-value leads to users.
