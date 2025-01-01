Top Account-Based Analytics Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Account-Based Analytics software offers a comprehensive set of metrics specifically designed to analyze the effectiveness of an organization's account-based marketing (ABM) strategy. These metrics include key indicators such as the percentage of target accounts reached and lead-to-account mapping. ABM strategies are highly valuable for businesses as they enable marketing teams to allocate their resources towards prospects with a higher likelihood of conversion. By leveraging Account-Based Analytics tools, marketing teams can thoroughly evaluate the performance of their ABM strategy, ensuring that they are effectively targeting the right prospects. This software also plays a crucial role in informing future ABM strategies, allowing teams to continuously refine and optimize their approach. Additionally, marketing teams rely on Account-Based Analytics software to assess the quality of leads generated through their ABM initiatives, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and enhance the overall effectiveness of their marketing efforts.
Submit New App
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation platform that identifies website visitors and their behaviors to help engage potential buyers without form submissions.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI integrates multiple data sources for B2B marketers, providing insights into marketing performance and customer behavior to enhance ROI and streamline analysis.
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B analytics platform that integrates and analyzes marketing, sales, and product data to improve performance and insights for enterprises.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is a B2B analytics platform that integrates data from various sources to measure marketing effectiveness and visualize customer journeys.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
Folloze
folloze.com
Folloze is a platform that enables B2B marketing teams to create personalized content experiences, manage content, and analyze user engagement.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.
Mutiny
mutinyhq.com
Mutiny helps B2B companies enhance marketing through AI-driven personalized experiences and audience segmentation to improve conversion rates.
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip is a content management platform that enables users to create personalized digital content experiences for marketing and sales purposes.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata automates manual tasks for B2B marketers, allowing them to concentrate on strategic planning and revenue generation.
N.Rich
nrich.ai
N.Rich helps identify high-potential accounts with buyer intent, engages them through digital ads, and delivers leads to sales while managing budget.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is a cloud-based platform that helps B2B marketers personalize content, optimize engagement, and improve conversion rates through various tools and analytics.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.
Albacross
albacross.com
Albacross is a B2B lead generation tool that identifies website visitors and provides insights to engage potential customers and optimize sales strategies.
Influ2
influ2.com
Influ2 is a person-based advertising platform for B2B marketers, targeting specific decision-makers within accounts and tracking their engagement with ads.
AdDaptive Intelligence
addaptive.com
AdDaptive Intelligence provides a platform for B2B marketers to target and engage ideal customers using data-driven insights and advertising automation.
Propensity
propensity.com
Propensity is an account-based marketing platform for small B2B teams, enabling automated lead generation using intent data, multi-channel campaigns, and integrated sales support.
BambooBox
bamboobox.ai
BambooBox is a growth marketing platform that supports revenue generation through data management, AI scoring, actionable insights, and campaign orchestration.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
TrenDemon is a digital marketing tool that helps businesses personalize customer journeys, optimize campaigns, and analyze marketing performance across multiple channels.
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks is an account-based marketing platform that helps B2B companies identify, engage, and convert target accounts using data-driven insights and automation.
Leadfwd
leadfwd.com
Leadfwd is a tool that streamlines B2B lead management by enriching data and automating outreach processes, improving accuracy and efficiency in sales and marketing.
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora is a B2B intent data platform that helps businesses identify potential customers researching specific topics, optimizing marketing and sales efforts.
6sense
6sense.com
6sense is an ABM platform that uses AI to help businesses identify, engage, and convert target accounts into revenue while providing insights and analytics.
PathFactory
pathfactory.com
PathFactory enhances B2B content engagement and intelligence, offering personalized experiences and analytics to improve buyer journeys and support Account-Based Marketing.
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
CaliberMind is a platform that integrates customer data and analytics to help businesses optimize marketing strategies and improve customer engagement.
Recotap
recotap.com
Recotap is an AI-powered platform for B2B marketers to run targeted account-based marketing campaigns to engage decision-makers effectively.
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata is a B2B revenue attribution platform that analyzes customer journeys and integrates data to optimize marketing efforts and improve ROI.
Madison Logic
madisonlogic.com
Madison Logic is a platform that helps businesses identify and engage with potential customers through targeted advertising and data analysis for improved marketing outcomes.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.