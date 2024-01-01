App store for web apps
Top Account-Based Analytics Software - Bermuda
Account-Based Analytics software offers a comprehensive set of metrics specifically designed to analyze the effectiveness of an organization's account-based marketing (ABM) strategy. These metrics include key indicators such as the percentage of target accounts reached and lead-to-account mapping. ABM strategies are highly valuable for businesses as they enable marketing teams to allocate their resources towards prospects with a higher likelihood of conversion. By leveraging Account-Based Analytics tools, marketing teams can thoroughly evaluate the performance of their ABM strategy, ensuring that they are effectively targeting the right prospects. This software also plays a crucial role in informing future ABM strategies, allowing teams to continuously refine and optimize their approach. Additionally, marketing teams rely on Account-Based Analytics software to assess the quality of leads generated through their ABM initiatives, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and enhance the overall effectiveness of their marketing efforts.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console...
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Our AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, we help you close that pi...
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing,...
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressur...
Octane11
octane11.com
Octane11 is a B2B-focused data analytics and collaboration platform that connects paid, owned, and earned marketing, sales, and product usage data to drive real business results. We help B2B enterprises with $100M+ in revenue to integrate, enrich, and analyze data across teams, and compare performan...
Mutiny
mutinyhq.com
Most Marketing teams can’t play a meaningful role in breaking through to target accounts because the 1:1 marketing strategies that work don’t scale, and what scales doesn’t work. Mutiny helps B2B companies generate pipeline and revenue from their target accounts through AI-powered personalized exper...
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your p...
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a si...
Folloze
folloze.com
Folloze is on a mission to empower B2B marketing teams looking to respond to a new generation of B2B buyers by creating the industry's leading Buyer Experience Platform. Led by frontline marketers, revenue teams leverage Folloze to quickly and easily deliver engaging, data-driven experiences that me...
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata eliminates manual and repetitive work so B2B marketers can finally focus on strategy, creativity, and driving revenue.
N.Rich
nrich.ai
Boost your pipeline while staying on budget. Find ICP accounts with proven buyer intent, activate them with cross-channel digital ads, and deliver hot accounts to sales.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon is a Web Personalization & Account-Based Orchestration solution – A goal-based journey orchestration platform is the main hub used to understand the customer journey and deliver personalized experiences at scale, that encourages visitors to continue engaging with your website – driving inc...
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand ca...
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies of any size an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by machine learning and an extensive account data foundation, the RollWorks platform helps you identify your target a...
AdDaptive Intelligence
addaptive.com
AdDaptive Intelligence is the leading provider of Account-Based Marketing and B2B intelligence. Our technology platform combines the power of big data and advertising automation to help B2B marketers define, reach and engage their ideal customers. By analyzing billions of data points in real-time, w...
Albacross
albacross.com
Revenue teams worldwide are using Albacross's Intent Data to generate more opportunities and increase revenue faster. From early-stage awareness to late-stage decision, you have all the insights you need to reveal your potential buyers, engage them with what they want, and get notified when they are...
Influ2
influ2.com
Make ads an essential part of the sales conversation. Influ2 is a person-based advertising platform that allows you to reach specific people within target accounts and see who interacts with your ads. Push relevant content to key decision-makers, track contact-level intent, and give sales the contex...
PathFactory
pathfactory.com
Unlock B2B revenue with personalized, engaging, and conversion-focused experiences across the entire B2B buyer journey with PathFactory. Enhance your buyer’s journey and start enabling your buyers with content intelligence. PathFactory’s AI-powered content intelligence allows you to generate persona...
Propensity
propensity.com
Propensity is the only account-based marketing (ABM) platform built for small B2B growth teams. We make it easy to use intent data to create lists of in-market accounts and contacts, warm those contacts up with omnichannel ABM campaigns, and hand off a daily list of highly qualified leads to sales. ...
Leadfwd
leadfwd.com
Leadfwd combines B2B Prospecting Data, Sales Outreach and Account-Based Marketing together with the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. All in one Unstoppable Growth Platform.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channe...
Bombora
bombora.com
Bombora’s offering identifies which businesses are currently researching what topics and the intensity of those efforts. It scores these signals to then help sales and marketing teams prioritize target accounts, customize their conversations with them, and optimize marketing efforts. Bombora deliver...
BambooBox
bamboobox.ai
BambooBox helps growth marketing teams drive revenue across the GTM motions viz. aquisition, cross-sell and upsell. The platform has 4 building blocks: 1. A powerful CDP Engine Ingest, cleanse, organize, visualize and analyze data across customer touch points. 2. AI-driven 6-D scoring Determine jour...
CaliberMind
calibermind.com
As a strategic B2B leader, you need to have your thumb on the pulse of the market. But with all of the tools your teams use, it’s hard to connect the dots and figure out if your message is resonating with the right audience at the perfect time. The CaliberMind platform organizes and makes sense of y...
Recotap
recotap.com
Recotap is a next-generation AI-powered ABM Platform that helps B2B Marketers run Targeted and Personalised Account-Based engagement campaigns, at scale. Recotap is best suited for growing startups and enterprises who are seeking to better their marketing performance. With Recotap Account-based Adve...
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata's B2B Revenue Attribution Platform connects data from across your go-to-market tech stack to offer unprecedented insight into your B2B customer journey. From anonymous first touch to closed-won, Dreamdata puts an end to guesswork and delivers actionable analysis of what really drives your ...
6sense
6sense.com
Reinvent the way your company creates, manages, & converts pipeline to revenue. Our ABM software reveals revenue insights that leads to high-quality pipeline, eliminating guesswork & empowering your revenue team with the data and visibility it needs.
Madison Logic
madisonlogic.com
Madison Logic empowers the largest and fastest-growing companies to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging throughout the customer journey with the most influential members of the buying committee. The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM media activation and measurement platf...