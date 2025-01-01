Top Account-Based Advertising Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Software for account-based advertising empowers businesses to connect with potential buyers through precisely tailored digital advertisements. These advertisements are customized specifically for influential decision-makers within the identified target accounts. Account-based advertising serves as a viable implementation approach within an overall account-based marketing strategy, providing marketers with the means to effectively reach their desired accounts. Other execution methods within this strategy may involve account-based direct mail, as well as tailored web and content experiences. Companies have the flexibility to choose and deploy one or a combination of these execution tactics. To facilitate an account-based advertising strategy, businesses can extract contacts from their CRM software or marketing automation software. Alternatively, they can curate lists of contacts to seamlessly execute their targeted advertising approach.
Submit New App
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo is a B2B platform providing accurate data and insights for sales and marketing teams to improve customer acquisition and engagement.
SalesboxAI
salesbox.ai
SalesboxAI is an AI-driven platform for sales and marketing that helps businesses engage target accounts and optimize marketing campaigns across multiple channels.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
Folloze
folloze.com
Folloze is a platform that enables B2B marketing teams to create personalized content experiences, manage content, and analyze user engagement.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.
Metadata
metadata.io
Metadata automates manual tasks for B2B marketers, allowing them to concentrate on strategic planning and revenue generation.
N.Rich
nrich.ai
N.Rich helps identify high-potential accounts with buyer intent, engages them through digital ads, and delivers leads to sales while managing budget.
Opensense
opensense.com
Opensense allows centralized management of email signatures across devices, compatible with Office 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, and more.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.
Albacross
albacross.com
Albacross is a B2B lead generation tool that identifies website visitors and provides insights to engage potential customers and optimize sales strategies.
Influ2
influ2.com
Influ2 is a person-based advertising platform for B2B marketers, targeting specific decision-makers within accounts and tracking their engagement with ads.
AdDaptive Intelligence
addaptive.com
AdDaptive Intelligence provides a platform for B2B marketers to target and engage ideal customers using data-driven insights and advertising automation.
Propensity
propensity.com
Propensity is an account-based marketing platform for small B2B teams, enabling automated lead generation using intent data, multi-channel campaigns, and integrated sales support.
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks is an account-based marketing platform that helps B2B companies identify, engage, and convert target accounts using data-driven insights and automation.
6sense
6sense.com
6sense is an ABM platform that uses AI to help businesses identify, engage, and convert target accounts into revenue while providing insights and analytics.
Recotap
recotap.com
Recotap is an AI-powered platform for B2B marketers to run targeted account-based marketing campaigns to engage decision-makers effectively.
Madison Logic
madisonlogic.com
Madison Logic is a platform that helps businesses identify and engage with potential customers through targeted advertising and data analysis for improved marketing outcomes.
Advertaze
advertaze.com
Advertaze creates personalized ads for target accounts, displaying them only to the relevant buying team members, ensuring efficient advertising with Micro-Audience targeting.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.