Top Academic Advising Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop—your all-in-one tool to manage apps and accounts. Switch between multiple accounts, organize apps by workflow, and access a curated catalog of desktop apps for Mac and Windows.
Academic advising software supports counselors in both higher education and K–12 settings by helping them design academic programs and guide students toward their future goals. School counselors utilize this software to create personalized degree plans and track student progress toward graduation requirements. College and university advisors leverage these tools to enhance student retention by identifying those who may need additional assistance. Typically, academic advising software includes features that simplify various tasks for advisors, such as scheduling meetings, developing course plans, monitoring academic performance through dashboards, and sending alerts for at-risk students. Additionally, these tools offer note-taking capabilities, allowing advisors to document meetings, track student progress, and schedule follow-ups. Beyond academic planning, counselors can also use this software to assist students in their long-term aspirations, with career-planning tools that align their strengths with potential career paths, as well as college-matching features to help high school students find the right colleges and universities.
Submit New App
Workday
workday.com
Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.
ClassLink
classlink.com
ClassLink is a cloud-based platform that provides single sign-on access to educational resources, enhancing connectivity between students, teachers, and learning tools.
Huntr
huntr.co
Huntr is a job search management tool that helps users track applications, save job listings, and organize tasks throughout the job search process.
Kinobi
kinobi.asia
Kinobi is a career platform for universities, offering features like a resume builder, job portals, virtual career fair tools, and alumni tracking.
Skyward
skyward.com
Skyward is a software solution for K-12 school districts, providing tools for managing student data, administrative tasks, and communication with families.
12Twenty
12twenty.com
The 12Twenty app connects employers and job seekers, streamlining job postings, applications, and interview scheduling for early-career hires.
Jenzabar
myjenzabar.net
Jenzabar provides technology solutions for higher education, enhancing administrative operations and student services with features like course creation and secure access.
Prepler
prepler.com
Prepler is an app that automates degree planning and course mapping, helping students understand requirements and graduate on time.
Freckle
freckle.com
Freckle is an educational app that offers adaptive practice in math and ELA, helping educators tailor instruction to individual student needs.
BridgeU
bridge-u.com
BridgeU connects universities and international schools globally to improve higher education and career outcomes for students.
Xello
xello.world
Xello is an online tool for students to explore career paths and plan education, helping them align interests with potential opportunities.
RaiseMe
raise.me
RaiseMe helps students earn micro-scholarships by showcasing their achievements, while providing resources for college preparation and financial aid.
Panorama Education
panoramaed.com
Panorama Education provides tools for schools to assess student well-being and performance, facilitating data-driven support and community engagement for improved educational outcomes.
CounselMore
counselmore.com
CounselMore is a college planning software for consultants to manage student data, admissions processes, and communication efficiently across various user portals.
VisitDays
visitdays.com
VisitDays connects K-12 students with over 1,800 colleges and universities, offering unlimited events, live sessions, and on-demand content for easier college exploration.
Overgrad
overgrad.com
Overgrad is a web platform that helps students set college and career goals, track progress, explore options, and manage the application process.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.