Top Absence Management Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Absence management software enables organizations to plan, manage, and track employee absences, such as vacation and sick leave. This software allows companies to define absences, manage requests, and handle approvals. It often includes features that incorporate local regulations, laws, and policies to help businesses stay compliant and reduce costs. Typically used by HR departments, some standalone absence management solutions are also suitable for companies without a traditional HR department. This software can be part of an integrated HR management suite or function as a standalone solution. It frequently integrates with third-party HR applications, with core HR systems often serving as a central repository for workforce data.
Submit New App
Keka HR
keka.com
Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a workforce management tool that provides time tracking, activity monitoring, payroll integration, and scheduling for businesses of all sizes.
Factorial
factorialhr.com
Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.
greytHR
greythr.com
greytHR is a cloud-based HR management platform for SMEs that streamlines payroll, attendance, leave management, and employee data management.
Calamari
calamari.io
Calamari is an online HR software for leave management, attendance tracking, and core HR functions, suitable for companies worldwide.
PayFit
payfit.com
PayFit is a cloud-based payroll and HR management platform that automates payroll processes, manages employee leaves, and integrates with accounting systems.
Sage HR
sage.hr
Sage HR is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines attendance, performance, and recruitment for small and medium-sized businesses.
Skello
skello.io
Skello is a workforce management app that simplifies scheduling and communication for shift-based workplaces, helping managers and employees organize tasks effectively.
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is an HR software for managing hiring, onboarding, employee information, and time off, streamlining HR processes for growing businesses.
Pocket HRMS
pockethrms.com
Pocket HRMS is an HR Payroll software that automates payroll, attendance, and employee management for businesses, enhancing efficiency and compliance.
GreatDay HR
greatdayhr.com
GreatDay HR is an all-in-one platform for managing HR functions like attendance, payroll, and employee data, accessible anytime on mobile.
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
FlowyTeam is a productivity management app that offers tools for strategy planning, project management, employee engagement, and performance analytics.
Breathe
breathehr.com
Breathe is HR management software for UK SMEs, helping to manage employee data, attendance, leave, and performance efficiently.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.
Time Champ
timechamp.io
Time Champ is a time tracking and productivity management tool that automates time tracking, monitors employee activities, and provides productivity insights for businesses.
Bizneo
bizneo.com
Bizneo is an HR software that helps companies manage talent, recruitment, and employee data effectively in a single platform.
Trackabi
trackabi.com
Trackabi is a time tracking and employee monitoring app that includes features like automated time recording, leave management, invoicing, and project planning.
Craze
crazehq.com
Craze is an all-in-one app for startups that simplifies HR, payroll, and compliance, allowing founders to focus on business growth.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair HR is an all-in-one solution for managing HR and recruitment processes, including onboarding, absence management, and payroll, with customizable features.
Cocoon
cocoon.com
Cocoon is a leave management platform that streamlines compliance, claims, and payroll to improve the employee leave experience.
Timetastic
timetastic.co.uk
Timetastic is an app for managing staff leave, allowing users to request time off, track balances, and view schedules without paperwork.
Timeular
timeular.com
Timeular is a time tracking app that helps users monitor productivity, manage attendance, bill hours, and generate detailed timesheets effortlessly.
Superworks
superworks.com
Superworks is an HRMS app that automates payroll, manages employee data, tracks performance, and streamlines HR processes for small to medium-sized businesses.
BrioHR
briohr.com
BrioHR is an HR management platform for SMEs that digitizes employee management, including recruitment, onboarding, payroll, performance tracking, and time-off management.
Papershift
papershift.com
Papershift is a cloud-based app for managing employee scheduling, leave, and time tracking, streamlining workforce management for businesses.
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is an HR management app that streamlines processes like payroll, attendance, and compliance for organizations, offering a user-friendly platform with automation features.
HealthBoxHR
healthboxhr.com
HealthBoxHR is an HR management platform that streamlines payroll, leave, timesheets, and other HR tasks, offering tools for reporting, attendance, and employee well-being.
PieTrack
pietrack.com
PieTrack is a web and desktop app for managing HR, project, sales, and marketing activities, helping businesses track progress, automate tasks, and make informed decisions.
DreamTeam
dreamteam.io
DreamTeam is an HR platform for small and medium businesses that simplifies people processes, improves control and visibility, and reduces manual workload.
Sloneek
sloneek.com
Sloneek is a cloud-based HR system for managing employee journeys, offering attendance tracking, document management, and integration with tools like Slack and JIRA.
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni HR is an all-in-one management software for HR teams to manage employee lifecycle, attendance, payroll, and performance efficiently across multiple regions.
Worknice
worknice.com
Worknice is an HR software that streamlines employee lifecycle processes, including onboarding, compliance, and records management, all in a user-friendly interface.
Mirro
mirro.io
Mirro.io is a performance management platform designed for SMEs to enhance workplace culture, employee wellbeing, and engagement through feedback and recognition.
Onfolk
onfolk.com
Onfolk is a UK payroll app that automates payroll processes, allowing users to pay their team quickly and accurately with straightforward pricing and support.
Leave Dates
leavedates.com
Leave Dates is an app for managing employee leave requests, allowing users to submit, track, and review time-off while enhancing communication with management.
Vacation Tracker
vacationtracker.io
Vacation Tracker is a leave management app that simplifies PTO requests and approvals, integrates with collaboration tools, and enhances team visibility and organization.
TeamSense
teamsense.com
TeamSense is a text-based platform for managing employee attendance and communication, aiming to reduce absenteeism and improve workforce connectivity.
Leavetrack
leavetrackapp.com
Leavetrack is an app for managing staff absence, PTO, and holidays, offering customizable leave types, automated approvals, and compliance tracking for businesses of all sizes.
Keeple
keeple.com
Keeple is a leave and absence management software for SMEs, enabling efficient tracking of vacations, sick leave, and other employee absences.
Planleave
planleave.com
Planleave is an app for managing employee time-off requests and approvals, tracking various leave types, and automating leave calculations and notifications.
LeavePro
leavepro.co.za
LeavePro is an online system for managing employee leave, tracking balances, processing applications, and planning for absences efficiently.
WorkAxle
workaxle.com
WorkAxle is a workforce management app that simplifies employee scheduling, time tracking, and compliance for businesses, enhancing efficiency and productivity.
PurelyHR
purelyhr.com
PurelyHR is modular HR software for small to medium-sized businesses, streamlining tasks like leave management, employee files, and performance tracking.
Humaans
humaans.io
Humaans is an HRIS that centralizes employee management, automates workflows, and provides data insights to streamline HR processes for organizations.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.