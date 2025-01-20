Top Absence Management Software - Romania

Freshteam

freshworks.com

Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customizable career site, integration with multiple free and premium job boards, and social media channels. Once the candidates are in, the recruiters can collaborate with the hiring managers to screen and interview them, share feedback, leave notes for each other, and finally, hire and roll out offers to the best candidates. Freshteam also enables the HR team to onboard new hires even before day one - whether it’s getting forms filled, documents signed, or handing out handbooks, Freshteam can do it in a few clicks. In addition, it also allows you to create an onboarding task list and assign it to respective people. You can gather all the necessary information and create employee profiles (which flesh out into a directory), manage access permissions to employee information and documents, etc. The HR software also takes complete care of employee time off, employee and manager self-service for employees to raise requests, manager approval workflows, time off reports for teams and the whole organization that give a quick view into upcoming leaves, absenteeism trends, and more. The Android and iOS apps enable you to carry out important actions on the go. Freshteam is part of the Freshworks product family, whose products include Freshdesk Customer Support Software, Freshservice IT Service Management Software, Freshsales CRM Software, etc. – with more than 150000 businesses worldwide, including Cisco, Honda, Chargebee, The Atlantic, JCDecaaux, and PharmEasy.