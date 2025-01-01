App store for web apps

Top A/B Testing Software

Is the product an effective collaborator in business operations? The key drivers of user satisfaction in A/B Testing products include 'Reporting and Analytics,' 'Multivariate testing capabilities,' and 'AI/Machine Learning.' These factors are identified through an algorithm that selects attributes most likely to predict user satisfaction within this category.

Submit New App


Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

ClickFunnels

ClickFunnels

clickfunnels.com

ClickFunnels is an online platform for creating sales funnels, allowing users to design pages that convert visitors into leads and customers without technical skills.

EngageBay

EngageBay

engagebay.com

EngageBay is an all-in-one CRM software for managing marketing, sales, and customer support, offering tools for automation, email marketing, and lead management.

Unbounce

Unbounce

unbounce.com

Unbounce is a landing page builder that helps users create and optimize high-converting pages using a drag-and-drop interface and AI-powered features.

Zoho PageSense

Zoho PageSense

zoho.com

Zoho PageSense is a web analytics tool that helps businesses analyze visitor behavior, optimize website performance, and improve conversion rates through features like heat maps and A/B testing.

WebinarJam

WebinarJam

home.webinarjam.com

WebinarJam is a webinar platform for hosting live events with features like chat, polls, and presentation tools, supporting up to 5,000 attendees and various streaming devices.

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

SALESmanago is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses streamline marketing tasks, personalize customer interactions, and optimize campaigns for better engagement and growth.

Amplitude

Amplitude

amplitude.com

Amplitude is a product analytics platform that tracks user behavior to optimize digital products and improve customer engagement through data-driven insights.

Algolia

Algolia

algolia.com

Algolia is an AI search platform that enables fast, relevant search experiences for online and in-app users, supporting businesses with analytics, real-time indexing, and personalization.

PostHog

PostHog

posthog.com

PostHog is an open-source platform for product analytics, feature flagging, A/B testing, and session recording, designed to help developers improve software products.

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.

Chartbeat

Chartbeat

chartbeat.com

Chartbeat is a real-time analytics platform for publishers that tracks audience engagement and content performance to inform publishing strategies.

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that enables real-time, personalized communication across multiple channels for marketers and product owners.

UserWise

UserWise

userwise.io

UserWise is a live operations engine for games, offering tools for player retention through segmentation, a campaign builder, and a liveops calendar.

Leadpages

Leadpages

leadpages.com

Leadpages is a no-code website and landing page builder for small businesses, enabling users to create and optimize pages for lead generation and conversions.

Plerdy

Plerdy

plerdy.com

Plerdy is a platform that provides tools for A/B testing, heatmaps, session recording, SEO analysis, and event tracking to optimize website performance and user experience.

Omniconvert

Omniconvert

omniconvert.com

Omniconvert is a digital experience optimization tool for A/B testing, surveys, and advanced segmentation to improve conversion rates and customer insights.

Kartra

Kartra

home.kartra.com

Kartra is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables users to create landing pages, email campaigns, sales funnels, and manage memberships to streamline online sales.

Fluid Ads

Fluid Ads

fluidads.com

Fluid Ads allows users to create and manage digital display adverts, offering options for fully managed campaigns or self-service, with targeting and performance reporting features.

VWO

VWO

vwo.com

VWO is a web testing and conversion optimization platform that helps businesses enhance user experience through analytics and experimentation tools.

Keyspider

Keyspider

keyspider.io

Keyspider is a cloud-based search engine that enables customizable website searches, improving user navigation and search relevance.

Kasplo

Kasplo

kasplo.com

Kasplo is an email marketing platform that helps businesses enhance sales and customer retention through email automation, segmentation, and performance analytics.

AppMetrica

AppMetrica

yandex.com

AppMetrica is a mobile app analytics tool that provides insights into user behavior, app performance, and revenue, supporting developers in optimizing their app strategies.

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

Bloomreach is a digital experience platform that enhances customer journeys for e-commerce through AI-driven search, content management, and marketing automation.

WayMore

WayMore

waymore.io

WayMore is an omnichannel marketing platform that helps businesses analyze data, segment audiences, automate tasks, and improve customer engagement to enhance sales and reduce costs.

Hushly

Hushly

hushly.com

Hushly is a cloud-based platform that helps B2B marketers personalize content, optimize engagement, and improve conversion rates through various tools and analytics.

Crazy Egg

Crazy Egg

crazyegg.com

Crazy Egg helps analyze user behavior on websites through heatmaps, scrollmaps, session recordings, and A/B testing to improve user experience and conversion rates.

Splitbee

Splitbee

splitbee.io

Splitbee helps track website performance and user behavior through analytics, funnels, automations, and A/B testing, enabling informed optimizations.

Howuku

Howuku

howuku.com

Howuku is a behavior analytics app that helps businesses track user interactions on websites using heatmaps, A/B testing, and surveys to improve engagement and conversions.

Landingi

Landingi

landingi.com

Landingi is a landing page creation platform that enables marketers to design, test, and optimize landing pages using a drag-and-drop editor and various templates.

Workbooks

Workbooks

workbooks.com

Workbooks is a cloud-based CRM that integrates sales, marketing, and customer service for better business collaboration and customer management.

AB Tasty

AB Tasty

abtasty.com

AB Tasty is a digital optimization platform for A/B testing and personalization, enabling businesses to run experiments and enhance user experiences.

Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud

netcorecloud.com

Netcore Cloud is a customer engagement platform that helps marketers create personalized experiences across digital channels using data analytics and AI.

Flagsmith

Flagsmith

flagsmith.com

Flagsmith is a service for managing feature flags and remote configurations across web, mobile, and server applications, allowing for user targeting and real-time updates.

Analytics Toolkit

Analytics Toolkit

analytics-toolkit.com

Analytics Toolkit automates Google Analytics tasks for auditing, analyzing, and optimizing online marketing campaigns and user behavior across digital platforms.

Eppo

Eppo

geteppo.com

Eppo is a data warehouse-native A/B testing platform that offers statistical analysis, feature management, and automated reporting for efficient experimentation.

Squeezely

Squeezely

squeezely.tech

Squeezely helps businesses personalize customer interactions by collecting data, creating segments, and delivering tailored experiences across various platforms.

AutoOptimize

AutoOptimize

autooptimize.ai

AutoOptimize automates website optimization by offering 50 templated A/B tests designed to improve conversion rates.

DevCycle

DevCycle

devcycle.com

DevCycle is a feature flag management platform that helps developers control and optimize software releases through efficient feature flag tools and integrations.

Personizely

Personizely

personizely.net

Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit for e-commerce, enabling customizable popups and website personalization to enhance customer engagement and boost sales.

AdOptics

AdOptics

adoptics.com

AdOptics offers an automated A/B testing service for Google Ads to improve conversion rates at the ad level.

Upflowy

Upflowy

upflowy.com

Upflowy is a no-code tool for creating and optimizing user flows on websites, allowing A/B testing and customization for signups, onboarding, and lead capture.

Convert.com

Convert.com

convert.com

Convert.com is an A/B testing and CRO platform that helps agencies and eCommerce companies optimize conversion rates using various testing tools.

Testeum

Testeum

testeum.com

Testeum is a testing platform that helps optimize web and mobile apps through user testing, parallel execution, and detailed analytics.

OptiMonk

OptiMonk

optimonk.com

OptiMonk is a conversion optimization tool that offers customizable popups and personalization features to enhance e-commerce businesses' sales and user engagement.

Monetate

Monetate

monetate.com

Monetate is an ecommerce personalization software that helps brands create tailored online experiences to enhance customer engagement and improve conversion rates.

Optibase

Optibase

optibase.io

Optibase is an A/B testing app for Webflow that enables users to optimize site conversion rates by testing different versions of web elements and tracking performance.

Ptengine

Ptengine

ptengine.com

Ptengine is an analytics platform that tracks user behavior on websites, providing insights for content personalization and A/B testing to improve user experience.

Taplytics

Taplytics

taplytics.com

Taplytics is a mobile app analytics platform for A/B testing, feature flags, and user behavior insights, supporting both iOS and Android development.

Nosto

Nosto

nosto.com

Nosto is an eCommerce platform that enhances online shopping experiences by personalizing interactions and optimizing conversions through data integration and AI.

SplitMetrics

SplitMetrics

splitmetrics.com

SplitMetrics offers tools for optimizing Apple Search Ads, A/B testing, and app growth, focusing on keyword discovery, campaign management, and competitive analysis.

Intellimize

Intellimize

intellimize.com

Intellimize is an AI-driven platform for website personalization and conversion optimization, enabling testing and customization based on user behavior and preferences.

Justuno

Justuno

justuno.com

Justuno is a conversion optimization platform that enhances user engagement through targeted popups, email/SMS capture, product recommendations, and real-time analytics.

GrowthBook

GrowthBook

growthbook.io

GrowthBook is an open-source platform for managing feature flags and conducting A/B testing, allowing developers to customize experiments and analyze data without disruption.

Apptimize

Apptimize

apptimize.com

Apptimize is a platform for A/B testing and feature management, helping brands improve user experiences across mobile and web applications.

Statsig

Statsig

statsig.com

Statsig is a product experimentation platform for managing feature rollouts and running data-driven experiments to optimize applications across various platforms.

SiteSpect

SiteSpect

sitespect.com

SiteSpect is an A/B testing platform for optimizing websites and personalizing customer experiences through various testing methods and advanced targeting options.

Maxymizely

Maxymizely

maxymizely.com

Maxymizely is an analytics platform for mobile and web apps that allows businesses to optimize user engagement and improve ROI through A/B testing and user behavior analysis.

Personyze

Personyze

personyze.com

Personyze is a personalization toolkit for websites that enables user-targeted content, AI recommendations, email broadcasting, and A/B testing to optimize engagement and conversions.

