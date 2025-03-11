App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Search

✨ WebCatalog Desktop ✨ Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before. Download WebCatalog Desktop Learn more

Most Popular Recently Added Top A/B Testing Software

Is the product an effective collaborator in business operations? The key drivers of user satisfaction in A/B Testing products include 'Reporting and Analytics,' 'Multivariate testing capabilities,' and 'AI/Machine Learning.' These factors are identified through an algorithm that selects attributes most likely to predict user satisfaction within this category.