Top A/B Testing Software - St. Pierre & Miquelon
Is the product an effective collaborator in business operations? The key drivers of user satisfaction in A/B Testing products include 'Reporting and Analytics,' 'Multivariate testing capabilities,' and 'AI/Machine Learning.' These factors are identified through an algorithm that selects attributes most likely to predict user satisfaction within this category.
Eppo
geteppo.com
Eppo runs trustworthy, data warehouse-native A/B tests. World-class statistical rigor, feature management, and experiment reports - all in one tool.
Adalysis
adalysis.com
Adalysis is a premium tool for PPC professionals that helps you save time and optimize large accounts without breaking a sweat! We monitor your accounts 24/7 and provide you with crucial data so you never miss any opportunities and can immediately react to any problems before they develop any further. Maximize your productivity, get the desired results from your campaigns, and keep control over your account! Sign up for a free 14-day trial on our website.
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo is an enterprise grade email marketing platform that helps brands boost their sales, customer retention and improve lifetime value of customers. The key highlights include an easy to use email builder with drag and drop options, segmentation tools to tailor your messages to users, and creating various intent capture forms. As a smart email toolkit, businesses can use Kasplo to take the best advantage of this cost effective and ROI driven marketing platform.
Taplytics
taplytics.com
Modern development teams choose Taplytics to increase their ROI on the features they release. We provide zero bloat, cross-platform AB Testing and Feature Flag solutions that power the experiences within today's leading apps and websites. Taplytics is powering enterprise digital transformation. We work with brands like Lookout, Grubhub, and Crate&Barrel to drive more revenue through their apps and websites.
Omniconvert
omniconvert.com
Omniconvert Explore is an advanced experimentation tool that is mostly used by agencies, dev & product teams that want to launch advanced experiments, but also marketers that have minimum help from the IT department. We stand out: we truly care about our customers - doing the extra mile in terms of support & over-delivery as we also have in-house experimentation teams, CRO & data experts at your service. Capabilites: A/B testing: Create experiments using one of the advanced segmentation engines on the market, with 41 data points: website behavior, traffic source, CRM data, GTM, weather API, etc. Advanced reporting : > Bayesian & Frequentist statistics > Filter the results by specific goals > Assisted conversions or linear distribution > Cumulative view > Share only what matters with your team: pdf report > Track any events On-site surveys: > Triggered as popups or widgets > On-scroll, on-load, on-exit triggers > Logic branching > Mulitple choice, unique choice, grid, NPS, CSAT, etc > Segmentation behavior > Lead Capturing > Advanced Reporting Overlays > Trigger various creatives > Creative-builder > on-exit / on-load/ on-scroll Integrations: Google Analytics 4 Piwik Pro Hotjar Zapier - Hubspot, Marketo, Salesforce Shopify Woopra
Convertful
convertful.com
Convertful is the highest-rated lead capture software for converting your users into new email subscribers or sales.
Monetate
monetate.com
Monetate empowers marketers to make customers feel understood and appreciated on an individual human level. Monetate empowers brands to deliver a fully integrated personalization strategy. The performance-focused architecture provides a renowned easy-to-use interface featuring a selection of powerful tools covering ideation and validation, through to the delivery of scalable 1-to-1 cross-channel experiences. Delight consumers with exceptional experiences to increase engagement, conversions, and—ultimately—customer lifetime value. Monetate influences billions of dollars in annual revenue for leading brands like Office Depot, Reebok, Patagonia, QVC, J Crew Group, and hundreds of other market leaders.
Nosto
nosto.com
Experience Intelligent Commerce Nosto is the intelligent Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) that gives brands and retailers intuitively designed tools to increase online revenue through end-to-end commerce experience management. With experience.AI, Nosto helps brands enrich and activate customer, product and content data in real-time across personalization, product discovery, and user-generated content to deliver high-performing commerce experiences at scale.
Upflowy
upflowy.com
Upflowy is a drag and drop no code tool to build and optimize web experiences. Easily A/B test signup flows, sales lead funnels, customer on-boarding and more. Upflowy gives you everything you need to build a story worth engaging with in only a few clicks.
AdOptics
adoptics.com
AdOptics provides a conversion improvement service that operates at the ad level. The main component of the service is automated A/B testing for Google Ads.
Yieldify
yieldify.com
Yieldify is a fully managed end-to-end personalization platform that helps ecommerce businesses generate more revenue by engaging their customers with personalized experiences. In the last 4 years, more than 1000 ecommerce brands in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific have generated over $2.5 billion in extra revenue with Yieldify’s full-service team and platform. With Yieldify, you can give every visitor the right website experience, at the right time, no matter where they are in your funnel.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore offers a Comprehensive Customer Engagement & Experience Suite that empowers a marketer to create personalized customer experiences. Its platform enables a marketer to connect customer data across channels and systems, create targeted segments, and deliver meaningful experiences across digital channels like Web, Email, App Notifications, WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS. With its robust analytics, Netcore Cloud helps brands understand their audience better, enabling targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with customers on a personal level. The platform’s AI and machine learning capabilities ensure that each customer interaction is optimized for engagement and conversion, making every touchpoint an opportunity to impress and retain. Netcore is trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors such as Ecommerce, Retail, Banking & Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, and Travel to deliver AI-powered experiences. Some of its marquee global customers include Swiggy, Myntra, Crocs, Pizza Hut, Domino's, McDonald's, and many more. Netcore is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years in India, affirming its commitment to exceptional workplace culture. The company has a global presence in 20+ offices across North America, South America, Europe, and APAC. Netcore is the Martech OS that helps a business drive revenue growth, maximize customer lifetime value, and accelerate its journey towards profitability.
Analytics Toolkit
analytics-toolkit.com
Analytics Toolkit is a web analytics software made to automate daily Google Analytics tasks set up, auditing, maintenance, and analysis for analyzing and optimizing online marketing campaigns.
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
An ecosystem of products and services for Apple Search Ads optimization, app launch, A/B testing, ASO and fully-managed app growth.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand capture, enrichment, human-verified leads, along with account-based experiences. These tools allow marketers to create more relevant and engaging experiences for their target audience, which can ultimately help drive better business outcomes, such as increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and greater customer loyalty. Buyers benefit from dynamic, personalized content and connected digital experiences that enable them to be better educated and make informed decisions more quickly.
Landingi
landingi.com
The platform offers multiple solutions to support marketers at every step of marketing campaign creation using landing pages: from design, through the campaign's launch, integration, optimization, to conversion. Landingi platform has an incredibly intuitive, pixel-perfect drag & drop editor where you can design beautiful landing pages, mobile pages, and sales funnels effortlessly. With 400+ ready-to-use templates tailored to suit various industries and serve marketing campaign goals, the creation process of a high-converting landing page becomes time-saving and smooth. Landingi offers 150+integrations to automate customer's workflow, boost marketing effectiveness, and, ultimately, reach goals faster.
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
We help businesses, increase their conversion by turning customer interactions into personalized experiences, in a way everybody can do it. Squeezely CDP helps businesses drive personalization at scale in three simple steps: Collect - Collect data from all sources into one place. Convert - Convert data into segments and actions , f.e. our built in Intelligent Audiences and Product Recommendations. Capitalize - Personalized Experiences will be provided across your website, email marketing and advertising campaigns. Strengths Fast integration - You will be up and running in no-time Real-time data availability - no lags Personalization at scale - highly-relevant and automated approach to each individual customer Advanced machine learning technology - to ensure the best performance Excellent support - We are here to help you along the way to accomplishing your goals Check out our videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZlqrT5UzEtU96Q2XlEaJnA
AutoOptimize
autooptimize.ai
Optimize Your Website Through Automated A/B Tests. AutoOptimize provides you with 50 high-performing templated A/B tests that have been proven to increase conversion rate up to 30% within 90 days.
Webtrends Optimize
webtrends-optimize.com
We help businesses increase their online conversions, allowing experimentation without restrictions. With our simple approach and market-leading technology, we enhance digital experiences with an absolute focus on the customer at all times. Our technology was created in 2000, the first testing and targeting solution in the market. The platform has grown exponentially since then, and even more rapidly since the acquisition of Webtrends Optimize in August 2018 by the UK-based Accelerate Group Ltd. Everything we do is focused on delivering a return on the client’s investment. This is measured and reported in every test we do. We have a full range of testing, analysis and personalisation tools and features. Including AB, ABN, MVT and Split testing, Social Proof and Product Recommendations engines, Exit Intent overlays and a host of other tools. Client or Server-side testing is available and a selection of SDKs for Mobile app optimisation.
Optibase
optibase.io
Optibase is the ultimate A/B testing app for Webflow. It allows you to optimize conversion rates on your Webflow site through precise A/B testing. You can test different versions of your website, from copy to design to entire pages, and find the best performing versions. It offers split testing capabilities to boost business growth, allowing you to test larger design changes by splitting your traffic and analyzing the performance. Optibase provides multivariate testing to find the perfect combination of elements on your website. You can create unlimited combinations and track their performance. The app integrates seamlessly with Webflow, allowing you to set up conversion tracking for any element on your site, from clicks to form submissions. Optibase is designed to be no-code friendly and GDPR compliant. It doesn't cause any flickering or impact website performance. The website provides various resources like guides, a library of A/B testing ideas, and calculators to help you master A/B testing for your Webflow site.
Maxymizely
maxymizely.com
Maxymizely is an innovative discovery-oriented platform for mobile & web applications that combines big data analytics with predictive modeling. With Maxymizely, you will be able to improve ROI for your app, increase user engagement and lifetime value, identify the most successful targeting segments for your marketing campaigns, and decrease inefficiencies of your app. Today, you are able to sign up for our analytical platform and start monitoring your user data real-time. There are over 40 amazing analytical reports that can disclose you crucial trends among your app users. With our live free Demo, you are able to peer into the system reports and features. Maxymizely 3D analytics is a brand new idea of user evaluation. Using user attributes and past user behavior as the key pieces, Maxymizely’s algorithms can “score” the user and show you the clusters of high-quality users (just like medium- and low-quality users). Such analysis is irreplaceable for discovering your target audience. Maxymizely A/B and multivariate testing is another side of our multilateral functionality. Your opportunities are limitless in terms of the number of variations and ideas to be embodied on your web site with our testing. At the end of the testing campaign our system displays the statistics on the most convertible variants. Thus, you can confirm or disprove the ideas you’ve been testing with real figures.
Fluid Ads
fluidads.com
At Fluid Ads we offer two service options, each of which includes the following benefits. Fluid Ads provide the ability to: - Create stunning digital display adverts using our Ad Builder tool. - Precisely target the audiences you want to reach anywhere in the world at any time with our industry-leading geo targeting and geofencing system. - Select and manage the channels and websites you want your adverts to appear on and keep close control of your budget. - Fully understand how your advertising campaign is performing with our in-depth reporting suite, giving you actionable insights. Fully Managed Service We save you time and money by managing every aspect of your advertising campaign for you, from creating eye-catching adverts to targeting where they are displayed to providing the data you need to know how your campaign has performed. Our expert digital advertising campaign managers will continually ensure your campaign is optimised to maximise your return on investment (ROI). Self-Serve Using our innovative self-serve platform, you can manage your advertising campaign yourself. You can simply create your own adverts from scratch or use one of our many ad templates, choose how they are targeted, select the channels and sites you want them to appear on, and see the results in the reporting section. Whichever option you choose, you’ll get everything needed to achieve better results from your online advertising campaign.
Personyze
personyze.com
Personyze is a comprehensive personalization toolkit that provides everything you need to create engaging experiences on your website and across channels, using a powerful combination of behavioral targeting, AI-based recommendations, and personalized email broadcasting. Personyze works on any website regardless of platform and can integrate with any CRM, any third-party email solution, and any analytics solution, and comes with Google Analytics integration and internal analytics out-of-the-box. The first component of Personyze is the dynamic targeting tool, which allows you to define your visitor segmentation and use the magic of Personyze to show them any content you can imagine, ranging from simple visual edits on the site to targeted emails, popups, or banners, targeted using any behavior or user variable that is technologically available, including behaviors on the site, referral source, landing page, integrated CRM data, known interests, and more. The second component is the dynamic AI-generated product/content recommendations, which are displayed anywhere on your site or in your emails, using completely customizable display widgets. With an algorithm for any situation, you can combine individual and crowd data to present recommendations like Most Popular from User Interests, View It Again, Buy It Again, Your Abandoned Cart (email or on site), Replenish Your Stock, Latest Content by Your Favorite Authors, and more. Combine this with the ability to send targeted email drips with content/product recommendations, detailed internal analytics, reporting, and KPI tracking, A/B Testing, and you have a complete solution for personalization.
ABlyft
ablyft.com
ABlyft is an A/B-Testing Platform made for Developers. The functions are especially designed for experienced users and agencies – rocket fast and ultra flexible. If you’re used to A/B testing in JavaScript and CSS, this is your tool! Anyone who has already dealt with web experiments knows that most relevant experiments can't be created using a
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.
Personizely
personizely.net
Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit used to make the most of every website visitor by collecting their contact info, increasing average order value and boosting sales with targeted popups. It makes it simple to create the high-converting popup with its easy to use builder which gives you the full freedom of design. Whereas using website personalization tool you can easily edit your website according to visitor's activity history, referral source, geolocation, device, cart value, order history and many more splitting the website into variations with its visual on-site editor.
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk is a conversion optimization toolset created for busy marketers. It offers quick, easy-to-use solutions that can help you boost sales in three ways: 1. Smart Ecommerce Popups help you build your lists faster, decrease cart abandonment and grow your ecommerce sales like never before. 2. Website Personalization features allow you to easily tailor your website and campaign landing page messaging to shopper segments for more relevant and meaningful experiences. 3. Easy-to-use A/B testing lets you quickly set up, test, and compare pop-up and personalized landing page performance. Additionally, you can compare complete shopper journeys to measure the impact on the bottom line.
Intellimize
intellimize.com
Intellimize is an AI-driven platform specializing in website personalization and conversion rate optimization. It provides marketers with a multifunctional space to test, optimize, and personalize their website experiences. The platform possesses the ability to run unlimited variations, therefore facilitating the rapid testing of new concepts and ideas. Using its generative AI technology, it also offers solutions to writer's block by providing copy suggestions.The greatest strength of Intellimize is its ability to deliver 1:1 personalizations using AI optimization. It showcases unique website variations to each visitor based on their individual behavior and preferences, thus personalizing the user experience without the need for first or third-party data.The Intellimize platform supports a wide variety of industries, including but not limited to SaaS and ecommerce. It can be used for A/B testing, landing page optimization and specific personalization for ecommerce and SaaS operations.The platforms analytics feature provides insights into the effects of one's experiments on different segments, helping users understand the impact of their strategic decisions. Notable is its ability to seamlessly integrate with various marketing and analytics tools.In addition to its AI technology, Intellimize offers professional services, a customer success team, and guided onboarding. The professional services team is an extension of the platforms capabilities and includes Strategical and Analytical CRO experts to help users achieve their optimization goals.
Kameleoon
kameleoon.com
Kameleoon enables brands to enhance their products and digital interactions, providing a unique optimization solution that combines Web Experimentation, Feature Experimentation, and AI-Driven Personalization features within a single, cohesive platform, catering to the experimentation needs of all teams. Designed to support product managers, marketers, and developers with their different experimentation and feature management needs, Kameleoon fits into any tech stack, with 50+ integrations and has the ability for any custom integration to be made. As a unified platform, Kameleoon empowers teams to create experiments, allowing them to utilize web-based data for targeting, analytics, and activation in server-side tests, all without requiring a developer. HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliant, Kameleoon is well-suited for highly-regulated industries such as healthcare, banking, and insurance. Over 1000 medium and enterprise-sized companies already use Kameleoon’s feature-rich and secure platform to rely on highly-accurate experimentation data. Teams at Toyota, Providence, Direct Line Group, Canada Goose, Loblaw and Cerebral use Kameleoon. Visit www.kameleoon.com to learn more.
Testeum
testeum.com
Improve User Retention, UX and usability from your web or mobile app. Get user testing from a global network of passionate crowdtesters. Optimize your web or mobile app for flawless performance.
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. The solution for websites to pave the way for better search experiences and improved conversions. It intends to redefine how customers navigate through customers' websites with a search-as-a-service that leaves no stone unturned. Increase relevance across mediums with tailored search.
Fanplayr
fanplayr.com
Fanplayr is a global leader in online behavioral personalization, artificial intelligence and user privacy to enable businesses to increase conversion rates and revenue, collect more leads, and retarget visitors with personalized recommendations during and after the shopping experience.
WayMore
waymore.io
WayMore is an innovative all-in-one omnichannel marketing cloud platform, which consists of many different tools, aimed at increasing sales and reducing marketing costs. The high technology of the platform is based on data collection, analytics, automation, and digital marketing. WayMore is for all businesses, regardless of industry or size. The simple design of the platform makes the user experience very easy. How? * Place your customers at the center of a comprehensive approach. * Consolidate all your data sources. Analyze the data with the power of AI to understand better your audience. * Micro-segment your audience to maximize the engagement rate. * Communicate with each audience segment with the right channel, at the right moment, and with the right content. * Implement automations to avoid manual tasks. Why? * Turn prospect leads to loyal customers. * Save time & effort.
CustomFit.ai
customfit.ai
CustomFit.ai is a beloved no-code website personalization and A/B testing platform among marketers. It excels in recognizing and adapting website content for each visitor, effectively doubling conversion rates. The platform's standout feature is its ability to deliver personalized experiences without requiring complex coding or technical expertise. With CustomFit.ai, marketers can effortlessly optimize their websites and go live within two minutes, making it a swift and efficient solution for boosting conversions. CustomFit.ai empowers marketers with an intuitive interface and robust feature set. Setting up A/B tests, creating dynamic content variations, and tracking real-time performance metrics are made simple, enabling quick iterations and optimization. The platform's intelligent personalization capabilities ensure that website visitors receive tailored messaging that resonates with their preferences and needs, resulting in a significant boost in conversions. CustomFit.ai is an accessible solution that caters to marketers of all skill levels, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to maximize website performance and drive impactful results.
Figpii
figpii.com
FigPii is a conversion optimization platform that allows you to identify problem areas on your site and test your solutions to ensure they increase conversions. The platform includes heatmaps, session replay videos, online polling, and AB testing More Conversions. Higher Revenue. Better Customer Experiences. Get a full picture of user interactions, eliminate customer frustrations, launch tests and unlock your website’s untapped revenue potential.
DevCycle
devcycle.com
DevCycle empowers development teams with seamless management of code deployment and feature releases. Our flexible and integrated Feature Management solution, specifically designed for developers, grants teams full control over their feature flags while preventing the accumulation of tech debt. With our scalable and cost-efficient platform, teams can focus on what truly matters—building exceptional software—without being bogged down by the complexities of feature management. Previously known as Taplytics, born at Y Combinator in Silicon Valley as an A/B Testing and Experimentation solution for product and marketing teams, we have evolved into DevCycle, a trusted Feature Management Solution utilized by some of the world's largest brands. Serving millions of end-users and launching billions of events, we understand the demands of high-scale operations.
PostHog
posthog.com
PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A/B experiments. User segmentation and 50+ integrations. PostHog has everything you need to build better products. - BUILD BETTER: Roll out new features safely with feature flags, debug issues with session recordings and plan new features with correlation analysis -- all in PostHog. - DEVELOP BETTER: Expect an SDK, API, event pipelines, an SQL-like syntax for deep analysis, and an open-source app platform. - SCALE BETTER: US or EU hosting available, powered by ClickHouse. Everything is SOC2 certified, GDPR-ready, and HIPAA-compliant. PostHog is scalable to teams of any size and priced based on usage. It's entirely open source, so you can inspect every line of code, make suggestions or even build directly on top of the product to add new features and integrations.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San Francisco, California with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Cologne, Germany, London, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a cross-channel customer engagement platform built for marketers and product owners who value agility over cumbersome complexity. We help consumer brands adapt quickly to evolving customer expectations through real-time insights and personalized cross-channel communications. MoEngage is trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands, including Soundcloud, Citi, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, and Airtel. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures. Product Description: * Cross-Channel Marketing Segment and engage with your customers in real-time via their preferred channel at their preferred time based on their actions, behavior, attributes, and preferences. MoEngage allows you to engage your customers through eleven channels across your website, email, mobile app, SMS, WhatsApp, and social media. * Customer Insights Bring your customer data into MoEngage and leverage Sherpa, our AI engine, to gain insights into customer behavior and preferences. Segment and engage customers easily from a single dashboard. Just a few clicks, and you're all set! * Web and App Personalisation Delight your website and app visitors with personalized content, offers, and recommendations based on their preferences, likes, journey stages, and lifestyle affinities. * Real-Time Transactional Alerts MoEngage Inform provides a unified infrastructure to manage critical alerts across channels and vendors with a single API.
Leadpages
leadpages.com
Leadpages® is a no-code website and landing page builder designed to help small businesses get online quickly and easily. Equipped with a complete conversion toolkit, the platform simplifies the lead generation process so you can scale and grow your online business. Whether you’re a tech-savvy marketer or completely new to web design, Leadpages helps you build an online presence you and your audience will love. A trusted leader since 2013, Leadpages is powered by a team of conversion-marketing masterminds as well as the friendliest tech support team on the planet. Why choose Leadpages to build your online business? Because you need a website that works for your business and hustles as hard as you do. With Leadpages, every page you publish is rigorously optimized to collect leads and close sales. There's no hassle and no tech skills required. Just choose a professionally-design template, use the Drag & Drop Builder to make it you're own, click publish, and then share it with the world.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a behavior analytics solution that helps startups acquire valuable customer feedback and insights through heatmaps, AB testing, and surveys. It assists marketers in gauging customer behavior through visual representation of where they’re clicking and scrolling on a website. A/B testing allows teams to improve content engagement and pinpoint underperforming pages. Product owners can get real-time feedback, compare traction on multiple devices, identify key user segments and observe user attention for an optimized marketing strategy.
GrowthBook
growthbook.io
GrowthBook is the most popular open source experimentation and feature flagging platform. Created in 2021 , GrowthBook is a modern and highly customizable platform that works with your unique needs and data structures. Get all the power of a custom in-house platform without having to build it yourself. GrowthBook features high performance SDKs in most popular languages for feature flags, and is architected to not be in the critical rendering path. Our A/B testing platform uses your existing data warehouse, and can be completely customized to your data needs. We support most popular event tracking tools, as well as custom support for most data warehouses- we even support Mixpanel and Google Analytics. No black-box! Get complete transparency into your data, view queries, and even export to Jupyter notebooks.
Flagsmith
flagsmith.com
Feature Flag & Remote Config Service. Release features with confidence; manage feature flags across web, mobile, and server side applications. Use our hosted API, deploy to your own private cloud, or run on-premises.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
Proof
useproof.com
Adding Proof to your marketing funnel is proven to build visitor's trust, create urgency, and increase conversions by 10-15% per page.
ClickFunnels
clickfunnels.com
Clickfunnels is one of the world’s most popular online sales funnel platforms where users can quickly and easily create beautiful sales pages that convert visitors into leads and paying customers. No tech, design, or coding experience necessary. Hundreds of plug n’ play templates at your fingertips. Or customize your own funnels. Clickfunnels comes with training, tutorials, and smooth 3rd party app, email, and payment integration. Users have built working funnels in as little as 10 minutes!
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat is a technology company that provides data and analytics to global publishers. The company was started in 2009 and is headquartered in New York City, US. The software as a service (SaaS) company integrates code into the websites of publishers, media companies and news organizations to track users in order to monetize audience engagement and loyalty metrics so they can make decisions about the content to publish and promote on their Web sites. In August 2010, the company was spun off from Betaworks as a separate entity. Chartbeat has been both praised and criticized as an alternative to Google Analytics for real-time data.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com. (Exponea was acquired by Bloomreach in 2021.)
Apptimize
apptimize.com
Apptimize, An Airship Company, helps brands rapidly iterate to make amazing user experiences across all their digital channels through A/B Testing and Feature Release Management with a mobile-first lens. Because Apptimize comes from mobile, we are particularly positioned to move fast, overcome great engineering challenges, and think about user experiences with unique users in mind. Our users are extremely innovative and intelligent. We let them innovate quickly, easily, and cheaply by removing barriers and risk so they can make better apps for their users. We think experimentation is the key to discovering the truth. At Apptimize, we constantly question our beliefs and love getting feedback.
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is an affordable and reliable (yes, it is possible) all-in-one mobile app analytics tool that provides a comprehensive analysis of your mobile app user behavior, in-app revenue, mobile acquisition campaigns and crashlytics. Launched in 2013, it enables over 60 000 mobile apps like Azur Games, METRO, Burger King, Brave Stars worldwide to find actionable insights and maximize their app revenue. AppMetrica is used by user acquisition teams, product managers, revenue managers and analytics experts across multiple industries. Why switch to AppMetrica: - You need more functionality from your current product analytics tool, i.e. funnels, segmentation, and user-level data. - You are expanding your user acquisition campaigns beyond Google Ads and need an MMP. - Your current product analytics or MMP is too expensive. - You are overwhelmed with data and want to get an easy way to find insights for your app’s growth. - You value high-quality support 24/7. After all, no need to switch, you could use AppMetrica as an alternative source of truth. Simply create a free account. For more information visit: https://appmetrica.com
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude is a product analytics platform that helps businesses to track visitors with the help of collaborative analytics. The platform uses behavioral reports to understand users' interactions with products and provides insights to accelerate work on a real-time basis.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia powers 1.75 Trillion search requests a year or more than 30 Billion a week enabling more than 17,000 customers in 150+ countries to build blazing fast and relevant search and discovery experiences for their in-app users and/or online visitors (using any web, mobile or voice device) – by surfacing the desired content instantly and at scale. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
Increase your sales and attendance with the only webinar system that produces a complete live stream event from registration to replay. WebinarJam has more features, no downloads, and is the most dramatic improvement to Live Casting, Event Streaming, and Webinar Broadcasting ever released to the public. Trusted by over 50,000 customers.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is more than just a platform; it's a partner in your entrepreneurial journey, providing everything from high-converting landing pages and websites, to sophisticated email marketing solutions, membership sites, and beyond. Kartra platform is built to drive sales, offering a powerful all-in-one solution that simplifies digital marketing and sales processes, allowing you to focus on what you do best – creating and delivering value to your audience. * Create with Ease: Engage your audience with captivating websites, videos, and webinars. Offer transformative memberships or online courses and manage your schedule and billing through integrated tools. * Market with Precision: Expand your reach using advanced lead capture techniques, and nurture your leads with targeted campaigns and funnels. Communicate your offers effectively through email or SMS, and process payments through customizable checkouts. * Scale Your Vision: Utilize advanced tagging and behavioral-based messaging to refine your marketing strategies. Automate your growth and make informed decisions with in-depth analytics.
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Use Crazy Egg to see what's hot and what's not, and to know what your web visitors are doing with tools, such as heatmaps, recordings, surveys, A/B testing & more.
Convert.com
convert.com
A/B Testing Software Convert.com - the best solution for Agencies and eCommerce companies that focus on Convert Rate Optimization using A/B testing software, multivariate testing software or split testing software.
Justuno
justuno.com
Justuno’s suite of conversion tools includes lead capture (SMS & email), exit offers, cart abandonment, banners, product recommendations, and more to create the ultimate conversion journey that delivers the right message to the right shopper at the right time. - Collect more zero and first-party data and push it to your existing marketing tools (we have 100+ integrations and counting) - Industry-leading email and SMS lead capture (two-step, tap to text, and more) for optimal growth - 80+ advanced targeting rules including geo-targeting (down to the zip code), exit intent, cart contents, traffic source, and more - Run A/B tests to optimize campaigns - Use product recommendations anywhere on your site including upsells, cross-sells, best sellers, recently browsed, and more - Access a pre-built template library for 200+ designs from industry-leading partners and ourselves to get started immediately. Looking For More? - Increase Average Order Value: With dynamic shipping banners, in-cart/checkout recommendations, and more - Monitor Performance in Real Time: Justuno’s analytics dashboard reveals actionable insights in real time to keep your campaigns at their best - Grow Email & SMS Lists: Justuno’s integrations with industry leading SMS & ESPs allows you to push email & SMS opt-ins simultaneously to your platforms plus create two-step lead forms, use tap-to-text opt-ins on mobile, and more - Create mobile friendly experiences: Convert more of your mobile website visitors with optimized mobile promotions that adhere to Google’s best practices - Improved Paid Media ROI: Justuno’s Audience Sync features syncs your subscriber lists hourly for up-to-date re-targeting and prospecting to maximize campaign performance - Hidden Fields: Collect additional information from visitors like UTM info, IP address, first URL landed on, coupon code used, etc.). Combine this with opt-ins for maximum personalization in automated flows. - Looking for a solution for your headless store? Justuno supports headless websites for brands who need to create the ultimate front-end experience. Contact us for details!
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy CRO, SEO & A/B Testing Tools - A comprehensive suite to boost conversion, enhance user experience, and optimize your online store performance. 🚀 A/B Testing Tool Introducing Plerdy's Free A/B Testing Tool - meticulously designed for e-commerce and online businesses aiming to amplify user experience and conversions. Easily set up, execute, and analyze A/B tests to make data-driven decisions. Witness real-time results and derive actionable insights to optimize your website. 🌟 Use Cases - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOVE_CptbpM&list=PLc0hsqim_6rWTZ39SPcHPlHejFnXvMs0U&index=4 Unleash the full potential of your website with Plerdy. From traffic source analysis, scroll depth tracking to identifying the most interactive elements on your site, and usability issues - Plerdy is your one-stop solution. 🔥 Heatmaps Empower your strategy with Plerdy's dynamic heatmaps. Capture real-time user behaviors including scroll depth, cursor hover, text selection, and more. Break down data by traffic sources or devices and make informed decisions to enhance usability and engagement. 💬 Pop-Up Forms & NPS Leverage Plerdy's versatile pop-up forms to capture feedback, inform customers, or collect leads. With over 25 customization options, tailor your messages to specific audience segments and optimize engagement. 🔍 SEO Checker Boost your SEO with zero site load impact. Plerdy's SEO Checker provides daily automated analysis, detailed reports, and insights based on the Google mobile-first index algorithm to enhance your site's visibility and performance. 🎥 Session Replay Dive deep into user navigation patterns with Plerdy's session replay. Segment recordings by traffic channels or devices, tag videos, and uncover hidden insights to optimize the user journey. 📊 Conversion Rate and Events Never miss an event with Plerdy's automated tracking. Create conversion funnels, analyze user drop-off points, and optimize the journey to boost conversions. 💼 Sales Performance (E-commerce Tracking) Enhance your e-commerce strategy with Plerdy's sales performance insights. Analyze product interactions, uncover non-performing items, and tailor your offerings to maximize sales and profitability. 🛠 Customization and Integration Plerdy is easily customizable and seamlessly integrates with your existing ecosystem, ensuring a smooth and efficient optimization process. Embark on a journey of seamless optimizations and elevated performance with Plerdy. Your path to enhanced conversions, user experience, and SEO is just a click away. Explore, Experiment, and Excel! ✨
UserWise
userwise.io
UserWise is the most advanced liveops engine available for games, allowing studios to retain their players for life. UserWise puts the power in your hands with advanced segmentation tools, an intuitive liveops calendar, a visual campaign builder, and customizable frameworks.