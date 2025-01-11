App store for web apps
Top 401(k) Software - Poland
401(k) software enables organizations to offer and manage retirement plans for their employees while ensuring compliance with government regulations. These platforms are used to design a company’s retirement plan, select investment options, onboard employees, manage contributions, and track employee participation through an administrative dashboard. They also provide an interface for employees to manage their contributions, make investment decisions, and handle actions such as rollovers, loans, and distributions. Unlike pension plans, which are employer-funded and provide a guaranteed monthly benefit upon retirement, 401(k) plans involve employee contributions and allow employees to control their investments.
Vestwell
vestwell.com
Vestwell is an entirely new kind of digital retirement platform transforming the way plans are offered and administered for the benefit of advisors, employers, and employees alike.
Betterment
betterment.com
Managing a 401(k) is challenging. That’s why Betterment at Work makes it simple for employers to offer a high quality 401(k). From ongoing administrative support & investment management, tailored plan design and streamlined payroll integrations – we do the heavy lifting so you don’t have to. Give your employees access to an easy-to-use, powerful investing & retirement savings solution with Betterment at Work’s customizable portfolios, personalized financial guidance, ability to link to external accounts and various complementary wealth-building, savings, and investing tools – all accessible through our mobile app. With Betterment at Work, your 401(k) can also be enhanced with new features like offering a 401(k) match on student loan payments as well as additional financial benefits like our Student Loan Management, 529 Education Savings & 1:1 Financial Coaching benefits*. With this modern mix of 401(k) and financial wellness benefits, as well as accessible education and tools, Betterment at Work can help you attract & retain happy employees while providing benefits they need to accomplish their financial goals. *Student Loan Management by Betterment at Work (“SLM”) is provided in partnership with Spinwheel. 529 accounts and their plans are held and managed by program administrators and managers outside of Betterment. SLM, 529s, and Financial Coaching services are only available as part of a bundled offering with a Betterment 401(k) in the Pro or Flagship plan; additional fees apply for use in the Pro plan, services not available in the Essential plan.
Guideline
guideline.com
Guideline's full-service 401(k) plans make it easier and more affordable for smaller businesses to offer their employees the retirement benefits they deserve.
Human Interest
humaninterest.com
Human Interest Inc. is an affordable, full-service 401(k) and 403(b) provider that seeks to make it easy for small and medium-sized businesses to help their employees invest for retirement. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Human Interest helps employees in all lines of work access retirement benefits and a path to financial independence. Our solution aims to make it possible for companies to offer high-quality 401(k)s as a part of a competitive benefits package without putting a huge administrative burden on HR. Employers can set up and administer a 401(k) plan entirely online, and make it easier for employees to manage their retirement benefits. * Available to eligible participants making $60k or less income and contributing at least 8% every paycheck to an eligible plan over a 12-month period. Submit form to claim award. Minimum award is $100 and max is $250. See additional requirements (humaninterest.com/legal/cashback-terms) and program details (humaninterest.com/solutions/kickstart). This program is administered and offered by the recordkeeper, Human Interest Inc.
