Top 3PL Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Third-party logistics (3PL) software handles outsourced supply chain functions like transportation and warehousing. For companies without their own warehouses or fleets, 3PL providers can manage these services on their behalf. This software allows 3PL providers to plan, schedule, and oversee supply chain operations for their clients, who also have access to the system to ensure greater transparency. While some 3PL software solutions are tailored specifically for outsourcing, others can be used by both 3PL providers and companies managing their own supply chain internally. Integrated within a company's broader supply chain management suite, 3PL software works in conjunction with transportation management and warehouse management systems. Additionally, with the rise of e-commerce, 3PL software increasingly needs to integrate with e-commerce platforms.
Submit New App
ShipBob
shipbob.com
ShipBob is a global fulfillment platform that stores, picks, packs, and ships ecommerce orders from multiple fulfillment centers worldwide.
Extensiv
extensiv.com
Extensiv is an inventory management app for high-volume sellers that integrates with multiple ecommerce platforms to streamline order fulfillment and inventory tracking.
Greenscreens.ai
greenscreens.ai
Greenscreens.ai provides intelligent pricing solutions for brokers and 3PLs in the logistics service provider market.
FarEye
fareye.com
FarEye is a logistics management platform that optimizes last-mile deliveries with features like real-time tracking, dynamic routing, and automated dispatch for improved efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Transporeon
transporeon.com
Transporeon is a cloud-based logistics platform that streamlines transportation management with real-time tracking, alerts, and integration with existing software.
Flowspace
flow.space
Flowspace is a cloud-based app that tracks inventory, orders, and fulfillment from various sources in one dashboard, connecting users to over 150 fulfillment centers.
ShipHero
shiphero.com
ShipHero is a warehouse management and fulfillment app that automates order processing, inventory management, and shipment tracking for e-commerce businesses.
Shipedge
shipedge.com
Shipedge is a web-based platform that automates eCommerce operations through modules for order and warehouse management, facilitating inventory tracking and order fulfillment.
uShip
uship.com
uShip connects users with freight carriers for shipping large items, allowing them to compare quotes and choose the best option for their needs.
Rose Rocket
roserocket.com
Rose Rocket is an ERP software for trucking companies that streamlines logistics, manages freight, and optimizes supply chain efficiency.
Zenventory
zenventory.com
Zenventory is an inventory management app that handles stock management, order fulfillment, and shipping across multiple locations with real-time visibility and automation.
ShipMonk
shipmonk.com
ShipMonk is a fulfillment app for e-commerce businesses, providing order management, inventory tracking, and shipping solutions across multiple platforms.
OneRail
onerail.com
OneRail is an app for optimizing last-mile delivery and fulfillment, using real-time data and AI to manage logistics and inventory efficiently across multiple carriers.
KleverCargo
klevercargo.com
KleverCargo is a web platform for connecting shipping companies and warehouses, allowing for efficient logistics management and real-time booking across devices.
WarehouseQuote
warehousequote.com
WarehouseQuote is a platform for managing and comparing warehouse services, helping businesses find suitable warehouse solutions efficiently.
It's here
itshere.com
It's Here Delivery offers a platform for supply chain management, including warehouse management, delivery optimization, and appointment scheduling for e-commerce and logistics businesses.
Fulfillrite
fulfillrite.com
Fulfillrite is an order fulfillment app that automates shipping, provides real-time tracking, integrates with ecommerce platforms, and offers dedicated customer support.
FreightPOP
freightpop.com
FreightPOP is a cloud-based freight management system that simplifies logistics by integrating multiple carriers and platforms for efficient shipment tracking and cost optimization.
Shipwell
shipwell.com
Shipwell is a transportation management platform that helps businesses manage shipping operations, optimize routes, and enhance visibility for logistics and supply chain management.
Blastramp
blastramp.com
Blastramp HQ is a centralized inventory and order management tool for small brands, integrating multiple sales channels and facilitating efficient communication and operations.
Airhouse
airhouse.io
Airhouse is a cloud-based logistics platform that streamlines order fulfillment and inventory management for eCommerce businesses.
Etail Solutions
etailsolutions.com
Etail Solutions is a commerce integration platform that streamlines eCommerce operations, including inventory management, order processing, and customer engagement.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.