Top 3PL Software - Chad

Etail Solutions

etailsolutions.com

Etail Solutions is a leading commerce integration platform, solving some of e-commerce’s most complex integration and automation problems for brands, 3PLs and large resellers since 2010. Our mission is to make every digital commerce transaction ideal for both the consumer and the seller. Using the Ideal Order™ ratio as a gold-standard KPI, our objectives are to maximize efficiency, profitability and customer satisfaction for each and every order. To do that, Etail Solutions has created a substantial arsenal of tools, purpose-built to manage the many-to-many data relationships in the online world: • Our integration platform stands apart in its ability to handle multiple protocols (APIs/EDI/Flat-files, etc.), aggregate and normalize data across sources, and seamlessly integrate your e-commerce ecosystem into an integrated network that you control, monitor and manage from a single, centralized platform, all while providing you with the transactional integrity and integrations to your core systems of record to keep your financials, inventory and all other data up-to date. • Our catalog and inventory management capabilities provide you with unparalleled control for managing how you sell, allocate, publish and optimize inventory, across all sales channels and sales channel types, as well as efficiently managing and planning your inventory placement and fulfillment across a multi-location fulfillment network. This comes from the ability to link every listing across all online channels and every source of inventory availability to single master SKU in the base unit of measure for every item you sell. • Our Order Management System is a full-blown Distributed Order Management (DOM) platform and will optimize each order across: • Any method (Owned inventory or supplier-owned, your DC, a distributor, retail or drop-shipper or even cross-docking) • Any locations or location types – 3PLs, Distributors, Multiple DCs and even across multiple systems of record. • Any packaging (cartonization) – optimize box sizes, quantities or even banding to minimize freight costs. • Any carriers and service levels, saving you money on every order. The more expansive your fulfillment network, the more money we can save you. • Multi-location Inventory Planning – Minimize fulfillment and carrying costs by understanding Ideal Demand by SKU by fulfillment location. Easily aggregate demand across all channels and understand the true velocity by location for a SKU, based on the inventory that should have shipped from each location, not what did ship from each location. • Our Ideal Order Insights & Analytics can simulate the best-case scenario for all of your eCommerce operations and gives you the data of how to make it happen in real life for every order! Ideal order will help you make informed decisions on how to minimize lost net income and how to maximize profits from your business’s e-commerce – all the way from supply chain operations to inventory management, order fulfillment and delivery. • And so, so much more – Multi-channel PIM, global pricing controls with multi-currency, ERP & WMS integrations, listing lifecycle management, competitive and automated repricing, taxonomy controls, job automation and controls and more... Etail Solutions has grown over the years by solving one complex real-world commerce problem after another. We build each and every feature and function to optimize our client’s ability to grow and scale profitably, with a mission to create an ideal commerce environment for each and every one of our clients! Client Success: After being on our platform for just 1 year, clients' average rate of growth was 138%. After being on the platform for 2 years, clients' average rate of growth increased by another 70% when compared to their first year's end. When compared to the beginning of their first year, clients' average rate of growth was 282% in the first two years.