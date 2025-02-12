Top 3PL Software - South Sudan

Find the right software and services.
Third-party logistics (3PL) software handles outsourced supply chain functions like transportation and warehousing. For companies without their own warehouses or fleets, 3PL providers can manage these services on their behalf. This software allows 3PL providers to plan, schedule, and oversee supply chain operations for their clients, who also have access to the system to ensure greater transparency. While some 3PL software solutions are tailored specifically for outsourcing, others can be used by both 3PL providers and companies managing their own supply chain internally. Integrated within a company's broader supply chain management suite, 3PL software works in conjunction with transportation management and warehouse management systems. Additionally, with the rise of e-commerce, 3PL software increasingly needs to integrate with e-commerce platforms.
Blastramp
blastramp.com
Blastramp HQ is a simple business tool that cures a brand's inventory management headaches and connects all ecommerce and wholesale sales channels into one centralized hub. Integrate, optimize and seamlessly scale your brand at a cost that leaves budget in your bank for other needs. Come kick the tires on Blastramp HQ before you make any decisions on your omnichannel order and inventory management solution. We're committed to one giant leap for brandkind! KEY FEATURES - Built for the small-but-growing brand with multiple sales channels - Robust inventory & order management features - Centralized hub manages entire lifecycle from factory PO to returns management. - Order-centric CRM features consolidate communications between brand staff, vendors, sales reps, 3PL/warehouse and customers. - Simple pricing structure (no hidden fees) INTEGRATIONS: ERPs - Aptean Apparel ERP (Fullcircle) - AIMS Socrate ERP - ApparelMagic - Xorosoft ERP - Extensiv (3PL Central) INTEGRATIONS: ECOMMERCE & WHOLESALE - Shopify - WooCommerce - NuORDER - CommerceHub - Brandboom - Joor INTEGRATIONS: ACCOUNTING & POS - Xero - Quickbooks Online - Quickbooks Desktop INTEGRATIONS: SHIPPING & FULFILLMENT - ShipStation - 2Ship INTEGRATIONS: 3PL PARTNERS - Logiwa - AMS Fulfillment - NRI Fulfillment - Verde Fulfillment
Zenventory
zenventory.com
Zenventory will give you more bang for your buck than any other solution on the market. This user-friendly platform seamlessly manages inventory, fulfills orders, and handles shipping. Every plan includes unlimited users - how cool is that? Bring your e-commerce, accounting, warehouse, and shipping under one roof with our versatile solution. Tailor Zenventory to fit your unique needs, backed by our responsive support team. Best part? Tech help is included in all subscriptions. Let's simplify your business together!
OneRail
onerail.com
OneRail is a leading omnichannel fulfillment solution pairing best-in-class software with logistics as a service to provide dependability and speed to help businesses meet their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 12 million drivers, OneRail matches the right vehicle for the right delivery so brands lower expenses and increase capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. This people-plus-platform approach features a 24/7 USA-based exceptions team who maintain a 99% on-time delivery rate. OneRail was recently named on Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces 2023, ranked No. 23 on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Startup Employers and No. 48 on the Inc. 5000. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.
KleverCargo
klevercargo.com
KleverCargo is a web-based platform that unites shipping and transporting companies, warehouses, and those in need of their services. Real-time logistics exchange matchmaking platform that enables fast B2B booking, integrated paperwork, and unlimited access on any device.
WarehouseQuote
warehousequote.com
WarehouseQuote is an intelligent warehousing platform providing flexible and fully-managed solutions for fast-growing companies.
It's here
itshere.com
Certainly, Amir. Here's an updated response incorporating supply chain visibility and optimization: It's Here Delivery is a leading software company specializing in supply chain technology. We offer a comprehensive, all-in-one platform designed to streamline operations for e-commerce businesses, 3PL companies, distributors, and those involved in last-mile delivery. Our solutions include advanced warehouse management, delivery optimization, distribution management, supply chain visibility, and automated appointment scheduling. With seamless API integrations, our platform enhances efficiency, optimizes supply chain operations, and reduces costs for our clients.
Fulfillrite
fulfillrite.com
The most trusted name in order fulfillment. Boost customer satisfaction and scale your business faster with a logistics partner that feels like an extension of your team. Services include same-day shipping, real-time order and inventory tracking, dedicated customer service, and volume-based discounts.
FreightPOP
freightpop.com
FreightPOP makes logistics simple with one login for all transportation management, including inbound and outbound freight management across parcel, LTL, TL, ocean, and international air. FreightPOP offers seamless integration into your current tech stack (ERP, WMS, CRM) and is highly configurable to YOUR existing workflows and processes without months of onboarding. With connections to 300+ carriers, ERP, WMS, and rate marketplaces, getting the best rates and optimizing shipping processes is easily achieved. Best in class customer support- available through chat, email, and phone. Trusted by users like Forever21, NewEgg, Toshiba, and the world's largest auto manufacturers.
Shipwell
shipwell.com
Shipwell's TMS platform is a comprehensive transportation management solution that helps businesses of all sizes streamline their shipping operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency. With Shipwell's TMS, businesses can manage all their transportation modes, including trucking, rail, air, and ocean, in a single platform, providing a unified view of their supply chain. Shipwell's TMS platform offers a wide range of features, including: Carrier management: Easily manage and select carriers from a comprehensive network of carriers based on their rates, capacity, and service levels. Route optimization: Optimize shipping routes based on a variety of criteria, such as cost, transit time, and delivery requirements. Shipment visibility: Get real-time visibility into your shipments, from pickup to delivery, and track shipments across all modes of transportation. Freight audit and payment: Automate the freight invoice audit and payment process, ensuring accurate invoicing and reducing the risk of overcharging. Reporting and analytics: Access comprehensive reporting and analytics to monitor transportation spend, carrier performance, and other key metrics. Shipwell's TMS platform is also highly customizable, allowing businesses to tailor the platform to their specific needs and integrate with their existing systems, such as WMS and ERP. With Shipwell's TMS platform, businesses can: Improve efficiency: Automate manual processes, reduce errors, and optimize routes, resulting in faster and more efficient shipping operations. Reduce costs: Optimize carrier selection, reduce shipping errors, and automate freight audit and payment, resulting in reduced transportation costs. Enhance visibility: Get real-time visibility into all shipments, across all modes of transportation, providing greater control and transparency over the supply chain
Rose Rocket
roserocket.com
Rose Rocket is ERP software for trucking companies. Rose Rocket is the #1 top rated, award-winning, all-in-one Transportation Management System (TMS) that helps thousands of trucking and logistics companies (brokers, carriers, and shippers) streamline and automate their businesses. Rose Rocket is the Transportation Management Software (TMS) of choice for Unigroup, United Van Lines, Gulf Relay, Canada Cartage, Mayflower, and thousands more to maximize revenue and order efficiency, get their customers the best rates, dispatch seamlessly, maximize ELD track and trace visibility, minimize time to cash, and securely integrate with their existing workflow integrations.
Shipedge
shipedge.com
Shipedge is a modular and scalable solution to automate complex eCommerce Operations. The Shipedge is completely web-based and its main modules are Order Management and Warehouse Management Systems to automate eCommerce operations. We help companies create efficient order fulfillment managing one or multiple warehouse (fulfillment networks). Other modules include Returns & Exchanges, Multi-carrier shipping, Supply management, Multi-channel Integrations, Order Routing, 3PL Billing, Mobile WMS apps and much more. Shipedge's Order Management Solution (OMS) connects all possible inventory sources to many online selling channels. Shipedge routes orders to the best inventory location, deciding between Store shipping or Pick-up, Fulfillment Centers or partner Warehouses, including managing cross dock transfers between your Distribution Centers. Other modules include Supplier Management, Inventory Forecasting. Shipedge reduces inventory and shipping costs, while improving your customer experience. Shipedge’s comprehensive Warehouse Management System (WMS) is designed for eCommerce Fulfillment Centers running multi-tenant operations. It includes Barcoding technology, Smartphone Mobile Apps, Project Management, Packaging algorithms, comprehensive Returns & Exchanges, Shipping Rate-shop, Lot/serial#/expiration Control and much more. Shipedge uses cutting-edge web and wireless technologies to streamline and simplify operations eliminating errors, optimizing space utilization and reducing labor costs. Shipedge is the most comprehensive OMS and WMS solution for simplifying and automating complex eCommerce operations.
Airhouse
airhouse.io
Airhouse is a fulfillment and logistics provider for high-growth DTC brands. We operate a global network of high-performance warehouses connected by powerful technology. Scale with the efficiency of the world's largest brands.
Etail Solutions
etailsolutions.com
Etail Solutions is a leading commerce integration platform, solving some of e-commerce’s most complex integration and automation problems for brands, 3PLs and large resellers since 2010. Our mission is to make every digital commerce transaction ideal for both the consumer and the seller. Using the Ideal Order™ ratio as a gold-standard KPI, our objectives are to maximize efficiency, profitability and customer satisfaction for each and every order. To do that, Etail Solutions has created a substantial arsenal of tools, purpose-built to manage the many-to-many data relationships in the online world: • Our integration platform stands apart in its ability to handle multiple protocols (APIs/EDI/Flat-files, etc.), aggregate and normalize data across sources, and seamlessly integrate your e-commerce ecosystem into an integrated network that you control, monitor and manage from a single, centralized platform, all while providing you with the transactional integrity and integrations to your core systems of record to keep your financials, inventory and all other data up-to date. • Our catalog and inventory management capabilities provide you with unparalleled control for managing how you sell, allocate, publish and optimize inventory, across all sales channels and sales channel types, as well as efficiently managing and planning your inventory placement and fulfillment across a multi-location fulfillment network. This comes from the ability to link every listing across all online channels and every source of inventory availability to single master SKU in the base unit of measure for every item you sell. • Our Order Management System is a full-blown Distributed Order Management (DOM) platform and will optimize each order across: • Any method (Owned inventory or supplier-owned, your DC, a distributor, retail or drop-shipper or even cross-docking) • Any locations or location types – 3PLs, Distributors, Multiple DCs and even across multiple systems of record. • Any packaging (cartonization) – optimize box sizes, quantities or even banding to minimize freight costs. • Any carriers and service levels, saving you money on every order. The more expansive your fulfillment network, the more money we can save you. • Multi-location Inventory Planning – Minimize fulfillment and carrying costs by understanding Ideal Demand by SKU by fulfillment location. Easily aggregate demand across all channels and understand the true velocity by location for a SKU, based on the inventory that should have shipped from each location, not what did ship from each location. • Our Ideal Order Insights & Analytics can simulate the best-case scenario for all of your eCommerce operations and gives you the data of how to make it happen in real life for every order! Ideal order will help you make informed decisions on how to minimize lost net income and how to maximize profits from your business’s e-commerce – all the way from supply chain operations to inventory management, order fulfillment and delivery. • And so, so much more – Multi-channel PIM, global pricing controls with multi-currency, ERP & WMS integrations, listing lifecycle management, competitive and automated repricing, taxonomy controls, job automation and controls and more... Etail Solutions has grown over the years by solving one complex real-world commerce problem after another. We build each and every feature and function to optimize our client’s ability to grow and scale profitably, with a mission to create an ideal commerce environment for each and every one of our clients! Client Success: After being on our platform for just 1 year, clients' average rate of growth was 138%. After being on the platform for 2 years, clients' average rate of growth increased by another 70% when compared to their first year's end. When compared to the beginning of their first year, clients' average rate of growth was 282% in the first two years.
Transporeon
transporeon.com
Transporeon lives, breathes, and dreams transportation and logistics. Our Transportation Management Platform powers the most experienced network of shippers, forwarders, carriers, retailers and load recipients in the world. With our Application Hubs you can digitalise your end-to-end transportation management processes — from procurement to settlement — and everything in between. Join the most comprehensive logistics network with 1,300+ connected shippers, 145,000+ carriers, and 100+ retailers.
Extensiv
extensiv.com
Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse, order, and inventory management platforms we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations.
Flowspace
flow.space
Flowspace powers independent fulfillment. The company’s cloud-based OmniFlow software provides real-time visibility into inventory, orders, and fulfillment activity, centralizing all order sources in a single dashboard. Integrated within a flexible network of +150 fulfillment centers nationwide, Flowspace empowers brands to provide efficient, reliable fulfillment across channels, profitably and at scale.
uShip
uship.com
uShip makes shipping motorcycles, boats, and other large items fast and affordable by connecting you to our network of carriers who compete for your shipment.
FarEye
fareye.com
FarEye’s Delivery Management platform turns deliveries into a competitive advantage. Retail, e-commerce and third-party logistics companies use FarEye’s unique combination of orchestration, real-time visibility, and branded customer experiences to simplify complex last-mile delivery logistics. The FarEye platform allows businesses to increase consumer loyalty and satisfaction, reduce costs and improve operational efficiencies. FarEye's products are oriented to key areas in the order-to-door delivery journey to efficiently execute the last-mile delivery process, ensuring a seamless consumer experience: Ship: Meet customers where they are, offering a flexible range of delivery options. Optimize multi-carrier-enabled deliveries for peak efficiency and on-time delivery performance. Track: Provide real-time shipment-level visibility throughout the order-to-delivery journey, avoid delays and disruptions. Route: Make deliveries more profitable with dynamic constraint-based route planning and scheduling. Execute: Accelerate cross-dock and driver operations, leading to faster operations at the delivery hub or warehouse. Experience: Deliver a branded, differentiated customer experience throughout the pre and post-purchase process - from order tracking and scheduling, to delivery notifications to returns and exchanges. The FarEye platform offers brands, shippers, and carriers the agility, flexibility, and scalability required to meet business requirements, adhere to sustainability measures, and address disruptions with confidence and trust. FarEye's technology provides the transparency and adaptability to simplify the vast complexities of last-mile logistics while delivering your packages on time, every time. Every business that considers itself customer-centric must transform into a distribution and logistics company. This is why leaders across the globe like Dominoz, Gordon Food Services, Tata Steel, Hilti, Bluedart, Helofresh and over 150+ brands entrust FarEye with their last-mile operation and customer delivery experience.
ShipMonk
shipmonk.com
ShipMonk operates with a singular guiding principle: help ecommerce brands scale through technology-driven fulfillment solutions that enable entrepreneurs to stress less and grow more. We have 2,000+ team members across 12 state-of-the-art facilities in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe. We’re America’s fastest-growing third-party logistics provider (3PL) for DTC, B2B, and retail fulfillment, specializing in the facilitation of sustained growth for ecommerce brands of all sizes and verticals. For more information, visit https://www.shipmonk.com
ShipHero
shiphero.com
Fast eCommerce Shipping Costs Less With ShipHero Whether you want to dump the headache of running your own warehouse or run your own warehouse better and more efficiently, ShipHero has a solution. Are you looking for: 99%+ Shipping Accuracy 30% Faster Shipping 35% Reduction in Warehouse Costs 3X Increase in Picking | ShipHero
ShipBob
shipbob.com
ShipBob is a global fulfillment platform that supports over 7,000 ecommerce brands with a global network of 30+ fulfillment centers across the US, Canada, UK, EU, and Australia. We physically store our merchants’ goods, then pick, pack and ship them same-day as orders come in, according to their unique specifications. Our proprietary fulfillment platform allows brands to manage, edit, and customize orders, track real-time stock levels across any location, receive reorder notifications, and drive better omnichannel shopper experiences. ShipBob supports a host of custom features including: cross-border order fulfillment, carbon neutral shipping, B2B expansion, 100% coverage for 2-day delivery, and custom unboxing experiences.
Greenscreens.ai
greenscreens.ai
Intelligent pricing for the LSP market. Greenscreens.ai was created for Brokers and 3PLs that want to win more business more profitably!
