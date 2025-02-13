Top 3D Printing Software - São Tomé & Príncipe

BuildBee

A cloud-based slice and control software with an integrated block coding environment, basic modelling features like cookie cutter generator and lithophane generator, and a streamlined workflow. It has nifty features like an automated repair tool for broken files, a splitting tool to breakdown large models into printable pieces (with auto generated connectors), a detailed g-code viewer, live video camera feedback and job queueing. It uses machine learning to give guidance on the 'printability' of each model. The workflow is very simple and easy to learn but it still has the option for detailed settings control. It gives very good, consistent print results and works with most FFF printers and some SLA. It is perfect for home, education or enterprise use with fleet and group management tools and the option for completely remote or desktop connection. Set up you printer once, then run and monitor it remotely from the Android app or in any browser.