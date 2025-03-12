App store for web apps

Top 3D Modeling Software

3D modeling software encompasses programs designed to create basic three-dimensional models of objects or characters. These tools often include additional features such as 3D painting for adding textures, lighting, and color, enabling the creation of detailed and realistic models. Once the models are complete, they can be animated and brought to life using 3D rendering and animation tools. Industries like television and film, gaming, marketing, and virtual reality increasingly rely on these 3D tools for their projects. Graphic designers can use unrendered 3D models directly for websites and media stills. However, software specifically designed for architectural building design, civil engineering, or other CAD-related functions is not categorized under 3D modeling software.

Vectary

Vectary

vectary.com

Vectary is a browser-based platform for creating and managing interactive 3D models and augmented reality experiences, targeting users of all skill levels.

Artflow

Artflow

artflow.ai

Artflow is a digital drawing and painting app that utilizes AI, offering tools for beginners and professionals to create and share artwork.

SOLIDWORKS

SOLIDWORKS

solidworks.com

SOLIDWORKS is a 3D CAD software that enables users to create, simulate, and manage product designs efficiently across various industries.

SelfCAD

SelfCAD

selfcad.com

SelfCAD is a web-based 3D modeling software that enables users to create, edit, and prepare 3D models for printing, accessible from any device.

KAEDIM

KAEDIM

kaedim3d.com

Kaedim is an AI tool that converts 2D images into 3D models, streamlining creation for industries like gaming, AR/VR, e-commerce, and 3D printing.

Coohom

Coohom

coohom.com

Coohom is a 3D visualization and interior design app that helps users create floor plans and realistic room designs with customizable furniture.

Ready Player Me

Ready Player Me

readyplayer.me

Ready Player Me is an avatar creation platform that lets users generate 3D avatars from selfies for use in over 600 compatible apps and games.

Modsy

Modsy

modsy.com

Modsy offers online interior design services, using AI to create 3D visualizations of rooms and helping users explore furniture options tailored to their style.

RealityMAX

RealityMAX

realitymax.com

RealityMAX is a free online platform for 3D design collaboration, enabling users to create and share AR and VR experiences without coding.

Shapelab

Shapelab

shapelabvr.com

Shapelab is a VR-based 3D sculpting app that enables users to create detailed digital designs, props, and characters using polygon mesh technology.

TilesView

TilesView

tilesview.ai

TilesView is an AI software for designing spaces, allowing users to create 3D room previews with various tiles, customize layouts, and save designs for sharing.

Imagine.io

Imagine.io

imagine.io

Imagine.io is a web-based platform for creating photorealistic 3D visuals, enabling manufacturers and retailers to produce product images quickly and affordably.

VREE Labs

VREE Labs

vree.ai

VREE Labs app simplifies 3D model creation for e-commerce by converting images to 3D models using AI, saving time and reducing costs without requiring technical skills.

cmBuilder.io

cmBuilder.io

cmbuilder.io

cmBuilder.io is a cloud-based platform for construction site logistics, offering workflow management, sequencing simulations, and real-time collaboration tools.

Avataar

Avataar

avataar.ai

Avataar is an AI platform that generates high-quality videos from product links, enabling businesses to enhance digital marketing and streamline content creation.

Trendspek

Trendspek

trendspek.com

Trendspek is a cloud-based platform that creates 3D digital twins from asset data for visual inspections and analysis, optimizing maintenance and reducing costs.

Quixel

Quixel

quixel.com

Quixel is a toolset for 3D content creation, providing access to a large library of textures and models for realistic environments, integrating with various software and game engines.

Sibe

Sibe

sibe.io

Sibe is a cloud platform for viewing and sharing 3D designs, enabling feedback, comments, and version comparisons accessible on any device.

Prontto

Prontto

prontto.co

Prontto delivers professional designs within 24 hours, offering a pay-as-you-go service that replaces in-house teams and freelancers, reducing overhead costs.

