App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top 3D Modeling Software - Germany
3D modeling software encompasses programs designed to create basic three-dimensional models of objects or characters. These tools often include additional features such as 3D painting for adding textures, lighting, and color, enabling the creation of detailed and realistic models. Once the models are complete, they can be animated and brought to life using 3D rendering and animation tools. Industries like television and film, gaming, marketing, and virtual reality increasingly rely on these 3D tools for their projects. Graphic designers can use unrendered 3D models directly for websites and media stills. However, software specifically designed for architectural building design, civil engineering, or other CAD-related functions is not categorized under 3D modeling software.
Submit New App
Vectary
vectary.com
Build immersive experiences for the e-commerce website with Vectary Web AR Viewer and a 3D Product Configurator. Publish 3D and Augmented Reality content to any website, on all mobile platforms - iOS and Android. Let the website visitors get preview of the product in Augmented reality with one click...
SelfCAD
selfcad.com
Problem: Professional level 3D software is hard to learn, while entry level software is laggy and limited. And both of them require multiple programs to get the 3D printing job done. The Solution SelfCAD offers professional level capabilities, is easy to learn, fast, and does not require any additio...
SOLIDWORKS
solidworks.com
SOLIDWORKS offers complete 3D software tools that let you create, simulate, publish, and manage your data. SOLIDWORKS products are easy to learn and use, and help you design products better.
KAEDIM
kaedim3d.com
Kaedim is an AI-powered tool that converts 2D images to 3D models. Developed with a focus on gaming, AR/VR, ecommerce, and 3D printing industries, it aids in delivering production-ready 3D assets from photographs. The tool works by the user uploading an image or a description of the model they need...
Coohom
coohom.com
3D Rendering & Product visualization software with powerful AR & VR features dedicated to interior design, home decor, kitchen & bath, hospitality, lighting, home improvement, remodeling, and construction! Transform Retail, Manufacturing, and E-commerce into incredible buying experiences, and signi...
Ready Player Me
readyplayer.me
Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse. It lets you create a 3D avatar with a selfie and use it in 600+ compatible apps and games. You can explore virtual worlds in VRChat, join meetings in MeetinVR, or stream to your fans using LIV – all with your personal avatar that rep...
Modsy
modsy.com
Transform your space with Modsy’s online interior design services. Work with experienced interior designers. Unlimited revisions. Get started today.
RealityMAX
realitymax.com
RealityMAX is the most powerful free 3D design collaboration platform, 100% online. Cooperate remotely with your colleagues on 3D projects and share your work with clients easily. Create Web3D, AR and VR experiences in a snap, without a line of code.
Shapelab
shapelabvr.com
Shapelab is a highly efficient 3D sculpting application optimized for virtual reality devices. The software takes advantage of VR technology to provide an immersive and intuitive interface that allows designers to sculpt in 3D space, giving them a new level of control and creative freedom. With Shap...
Artflow
artflow.ai
Artflow lets users generate visual content with the help of AI. We strongly believe in the liberating act of creativity and want to allow anyone to make and share their creations with the world, experiment in a positive environment and express themselves through this novel medium.
TilesView
tilesview.ai
Tilesview is an AI-based software that will assist customers in creating the ideal design for their spaces. It displays a 3-D view of any room with selected tiles. It offers a wide range of room previews in various categories. For the finest company branding, it allows clients to use their company l...
Imagine.io
imagine.io
Create stunning visuals with the power of 3D. Bring your products to life with 3D. All from your browser. imagine.io allows you to create high converting product visuals for your store, social, or anywhere.
cmBuilder.io
cmbuilder.io
The New Industry Standard Construction Site Logistics Platform cmBuilder democratizes 4D construction site logistics with fast & easy cloud-based workflows, powerful sequencing simulation capabilities, and unparalleled real-time collaboration
VREE Labs
vree.ai
At VREE Labs, we are on a mission to transform the e-commerce landscape through our Generative 3D technology - converting few images only from your product page, to 3D models seamlessly for AR/VR Commerce, through developing 3D modeling solutions powered by AI and Deep Learning methods that enable o...
Trendspek
trendspek.com
Trendspek is a cloud-based asset modelling and analysis platform that converts data (drone imagery, sensors, thermal, GPS, BIM, LiDAR) into interactive 3D digital twins that can be accessed securely via web browser. Conduct visual inspections from your desk with a complete picture of asset condition...
Sibe
sibe.io
Sibe is a cloud platform for secure viewing, sharing, and receiving feedback on 3D designs. It is used by product and project managers, engineers, designers, marketers, freelancers, and clients; it's a single source of truth. With Sibe, users can interact with models, leave comments on specific deta...
Avataar
avataar.ai
Avataar is revolutionizing the industry with the power of spatial storytelling, moving into a new era of visual discovery by enabling generative AI-powered visual experiences. Its globally first AI-led Computer Vision platform takes a deep learning approach to enabling interactive experience creatio...
Prontto
prontto.co
Prontto makes it easy to have professional designs delivered in as little as 24h. We replace expensive in-house teams & unreliable freelancers with a pay-as-you-go format. Get all the convenience for a fraction of the price. It's totally async and you can invite unlimited team members to manage your...
Quixel
quixel.com
Quixel Suite is the easiest to use texturing toolset to date, enable to vastly speed up pipeline and traditional workflow.