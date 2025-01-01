Find the right software and services.
360 feedback tools are designed to streamline the process of conducting 360 reviews, which involve collecting feedback from employees, their managers, and direct reports. These tools are particularly useful during performance review cycles, enabling the efficient gathering of insights from all levels within an organization. Reviewers can provide feedback on a peer’s job performance, a manager’s leadership style, or the overall work experience. Typically managed by the HR department, these tools facilitate the distribution of 360 surveys across teams. They help employers gauge employee sentiment on various issues, such as workplace diversity, managerial competence, and deserving team members. Ultimately, 360 feedback tools foster improvement by offering employees and managers valuable perspectives that might not be communicated through standard business interactions.
Keka HR
keka.com
Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.
JotForm
jotform.com
JotForm is a no-code platform for creating forms and automating workflows, supporting integrations and customizable templates for various business needs.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics CoreXM is a platform for experience management, enabling organizations to build, launch, and analyze surveys for customer, employee, product, and brand insights.
Valence
valence.co
Valence is a platform that helps managers improve team health, connectivity, and performance with real-time insights and guided conversations.
SurveySparrow
surveysparrow.com
SurveySparrow is a platform for creating and conducting interactive surveys to gather customer and employee feedback across various channels.
Macorva
macorva.com
Macorva is an AI-powered platform for performance management, feedback, and customer satisfaction, simplifying data analysis and improving employee and customer experiences.
Slidergap
spidergap.com
Slidergap is an online tool for creating 360° feedback assessments, allowing organizations to monitor employee performance and support personal development effectively.
Spectiv
decisionwise.com
Spectiv is a platform for gathering employee feedback through surveys and assessments, ensuring anonymity and integration with HR systems.
AskYourTeam
askyourteam.com
AskYourTeam is an insights platform for councils that collects employee and community feedback to improve decision-making and service delivery.
Feebee
getfeebee.io
Feebee is a platform for startups that integrates with Slack to manage performance reviews, recognitions, and employee feedback efficiently.
Klaar
klaarhq.com
Klaar is a B2B SaaS platform for performance management, goals tracking, feedback, mentoring, and employee engagement, using AI for real-time insights and improved team performance.
Ostendi
ostendihr.com
OstendiHR is a toolset for managing the employee lifecycle, including onboarding, feedback, documentation, and employee data management.
Snapshot Reviews
snapshot.reviews
Snapshot Reviews is an engineering management platform that provides visual insights and real-time data on development progress, code reviews, and team performance.
Pointerpro
pointerpro.com
Pointerpro is a platform for creating online assessments that generate personalized reports, helping businesses automate advice delivery and enhance user engagement.
TruScore
truscore.com
TruScore assists users in designing and managing a customized 360 feedback process, offering both content support and high-touch service.
