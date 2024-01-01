Top SynergyXR Alternatives
VRChat
hello.vrchat.com
VRChat is an online virtual world platform created by Graham Gaylor and Jesse Joudrey and operated by VRChat, Inc. The platform allows users to interact with others with user-created 3D avatars and worlds.
Contentful
contentful.com
The Contentful® Composable Content Platform brings the building blocks of content together to create once and reuse for any digital experience. The API-first platform integrates easily with data sources and new functionality as digital experiences and technology evolve. With built-in orchestration, ...
Spatial
spatial.io
Jump into Spatial to view a myriad of Metaverse Galleries, Spaces, and Events. Experience the Metaverse in the palm of your hand. You can participate from anywhere! Explore the elaborate creations of artists and entrepreneurs. Meet up with experts, friends, and connect with the Spatial Community fr...
Zoho Lens
zoho.com
Interactive Remote Assistance using Augmented Reality. Take a look at problems in equipment—ranging from plant machinery to servers—at any moment, right from your desk, by accessing a user’s smartphone camera at the remote location.
Contentstack
contentstack.com
Contentstack is the industry's only fully automated composable digital experience platform, powered by the #1 headless CMS. Contentstack empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn...
Augmentir
augmentir.com
Smart Digitization Drives Operational Excellence Augmentir’s connected worker solution is the recognized leader in frontline operations technology. Onboard workers faster, reduce time to productivity, enable targeted reskilling and upskilling, support workers with digital guidance based on individ...
TrainBeyond
trainbeyond.com
Virtual Realty, Desktop, and Mobile training software that is game-based, cost-effective, and scalable to the size of any company. With TrainBeyond you train your workforce with hands-on and interactive experiences, at industry standards, and without taking risks.
FundamentalVR
fundamentalsurgery.com
A strategic partner helping med-device leaders solve the Competency @ Scale Gap todrive commercial success.
Motive.io
motive.io
The Motive Training Platform is the complete toolset that gives training professionals the power to create and control their VR training, making it simple to build and distribute VR training material at scale.
CenarioVR
cenariovr.com
Create Immersive Experiences with the Easiest VR Platform.
ClassVR
classvr.com
ClassVR is a versatile platform using the power of Virtual and Augmented Reality for education and training from the classroom to the boardroom
Warp VR
warpvr.com
Warp VR is the easiest and most powerful way to create and scale interactive story-based VR training & onboarding scenarios for enterprise, training agencies and education. Companies like ASML, Erste Bank, KLM, Shell, and Tata Steel use Warp VR to train their workforce in safety, security and soft s...
Viz4D
viz4d.com
Viz4D helps you create top-performing web-based 3D viewer that works great on mobile and VR. It is tailored for real-time Archviz walkthrough, 3D product configurator and presentation. Thanks to the unique sets of AutoOptimization tech, even a complex architectural scene with multi-millions poly now...
Ctruh
ctruh.com
Ctruh, a platform offering no-code, web-based content creation. It emphasizes affordability, ease of use, and AI-driven 3D conversion capabilities. Users can create immersive content without coding, leveraging a robust library of 3D assets. Sharing creations is simplified with a single link for imme...
SENTIO VR
sentiovr.com
SENTIO VR is the leading immersive cloud-platform to review designs, manage client presentations and collaborate for professionals working in the Building Industry. With direct integrations to leading softwares like Autodesk Revit, SketchUp, Enscape, Lumion and others, bring your designs to the clou...
StellarX
stellarx.ai
Collaboration should be simple, straightforward, and effective. StellarX empowers business professionals across industries to better themselves with immersive AI-enabled experiences. Simply drag-and-drop, grab and go, point and click, or set it and forget it. You name it, consider it done—without co...
cognitive3D
cognitive3d.com
cognitiveVR is a enterprise grade analytics platform for virtual reality. It can track, aggregate, and analyze visual telemetry information about your users.
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
ArborXR
arborxr.com
ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...
Agora World
agoraworld.io
Agora World is WordPress or Canva for 3D content creation. We offer a streamlined, no-code, & fully customizable 3D Design Platform and Multiplayer Infrastructure to create and publish professional immersive social experiences in as little as 1 hour. We handle all of the 'under-the-hood' technology,...
MootUp
mootup.com
MootUp is the only virtual meeting and event platform that provides a cross-device, 3D environment accessible without a download for event professionals and agencies located around the world needing to provide their attendees a truly immersive and engaging experience that safely allows for collabora...
vTime
vtime.net
vTime is the VR sociable network that takes the humble smartphone, and transforms it into a passport to the outer edges by simply adding a virtual reality headset. Released for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, Google Cardboard, Google Daydream, iOS and Android the free app allows...
MeetinVR
meetinvr.com
MeetinVR strives to be a leader in the space of enterprise VR collaboration. We have created a brand new universe optimized for business meetings in distributed teams. Innovative, creative, and critical thinking, combined with detail-oriented design and user-centricity result in an exceptional exper...
Yulio
yulio.com
Our mission at Yulio is to build the best VR and AR presentation software by making VR an easy, mobile, and affordable tool for business. Whether you're an architect looking to stand out during the bidding process, an interior designer looking to catch mistakes between iterations, or a salesperson h...
CareAR
carear.com
With CareAR, you can achieve faster issue resolution, reduce dispatches, and improve customer satisfaction scores. Our Service Experience Management (SXM) Platform provides remote AR support and self-guided instructions to customers and service management teams, greatly enhancing the experience of c...
Ajna Lens
ajnalens.com
Helping Everyone Create, Distribute and Grow in XR with AjnaVidya. Learn industry skills in minutes. Create XR experiences using cutting-edge tools and resources, then deploy and distribute them on AjnaVidya. Access analytics for your content and grow limitless.
SimX
simxvr.com
SimX’s software replaces your physical simulation mannequins with a customizable, high-definition, 3D virtual patient that can be projected anywhere.
CLDXR
cldxr.com
CLDXR is an Extended Reality Cloud Asset Management & Self-Serving Publishing Platform for B2B users. It aggregates different AR/VR technologies like AR.js, Quick Look, 8th Wall for WebAR, but also ARKit/ARCore for Android & iOS applications and facilitates access via a unified web interface without...
Plattar
plattar.com
Plattar leverages rapidly evolving Augmented Reality (ARKit + ARCore) & XR tech combining with consumer hardware and browser evolution to act as a new enabler for customers to experience products in 3D and/or in context without the product being physically present. These and other emerging technolog...
Vuframe
vuframe.com
Vuframe is a cutting-edge platform that has revolutionized the process of building enterprise-grade 3D, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) applications. In the past, developing such apps required specialized skills, lengthy development cycles, and significant budgets. Now, Vuframe has ...
CGTrader
cgtrader.com
The worldlargest source for licensable stock and custom 3D models, the company�s activities include two interrelated business lines. The companyself-service CGTrader Marketplace for 3D models with over 800,000 licensable 3D models and CGTrader Enterprise 3D Modeling for enterprise customers and onli...
EvolveAR
evolvear.io
EvolveAR is the best in class with the industry's simplest and most powerful AR platform. Purpose-built ground up for small businesses, agencies, to create immersive XR experiences. Turn your print, sales materials, e-commerce product visualization, and many more in augmented reality experiences. Ev...
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and markete...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is a 3D asset management platform for developers and companies to store, secure, and share 3D content in real-time across their organization and beyond. We offer a 3D-first content management system (CMS) and delivery network (CDN), asset compression and conversion tools, and...
Viewabo
viewabo.com
Viewabo allows support agents to send a link to access customers’ phone cameras to see what they're seeing without having customers install an app. By enabling businesses to see things the way their customers see them, Viewabo empowers customer service teams by delivering a more streamlined diagnosi...
Oculavis
oculavis.de
oculavis SHARE is designed to take customer support for machine manufacturers to the next level. Stop traveling the world for service. Provide machine documentation via Augmented Reality to your end users or connect live to your customers' point of view and solve problems remotely.
Telepresenz
telepresenz.com
Telepresenz® is an augmented reality based, remote guidance and Digital workflow system that can be used with a variety of devices including smart glasses to access remote experts and remotely diagnose, assess, and troubleshoot assets in the field. Telepresenz enables real-time, two-way communicatio...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect for HoloLens utilizes mixed reality for project coordination by providing precise alignment of holographic data on the job site, enabling workers to review their models overlaid in the context of the physical environment.
AR Genie
argenie.ai
AR Genie is a visual remote assistance tool powered by AI, augmented reality (AR), and the Large Langauge Model (L.L.M.). It enables experts to collaborate globally with technicians or customers to assist and guide visually using AR annotations on live video for resolving complex technical issues re...
XMReality
xmreality.com
XMReality provides a remote visual assistance solution built for your enterprise, always fully secure and customizable to align with your brand. Enhanced by augmented reality and designed for ease of use, XMReality is powerful enough to make remote problem-solving faster than ever before and still s...
SightCall
sightcall.com
SightCall is the world’s leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live, remote interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers s...
Help Lightning
helplightning.com
Help Lightning's Remote Assistance Software provides video collaboration services that enable a company’s experts to work virtually side-by-side with anyone needing help, anywhere in the world. The company’s cloud-based solution applies augmented reality features, including the merging of two video ...
Streem
streem.com
StreemCore® is an enterprise-class, remote visual assistance tool using out-of-the-box augmented reality (AR) capabilities. By adding an interactive, no-download video collaboration tool, companies can quickly see and solve remotely - accelerating diagnosis and support resolution times. With Streem'...
AIRe Link
aire.link
AIRe Link is a professional tool for remote communication with customers. Save money and time, and pass on your know-how to the next generation of technicians.
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela builds engaging virtual worlds for remote work, learning, and events. Founded in 2012 by a team of behavioral psychologists, Virbela’s mission is to help organizations and people thrive in a remote-first future. With immersive 3D spaces that are deeply social and collaborative, Virbela bring...
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom is the next evolution in digital collaboration and engagement – a fully customizable 3D environment built for all your virtual requirements. The new world of work is not the 2D video conferencing hell you've been trapped in. It's an immersive digital experience that empowers connection, co...
Trezi
trezi.com
Trezi is a fully immersive virtual reality product that dramatically transforms design experience, communication and collaboration in the building industry by bringing together all stakeholders in the design process to collaborate in real-time and at full scale. Trezi advances the understanding of s...