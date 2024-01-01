Synatic

The Synatic data platform is a combination solution of iPaaS, ESB, ETL and API Management, created to provide a holistic solution that delivers value with incredible speed. With simple to use tools coupled with enterprise-grade features, we cut data integration, automation and analytics time and cost by up to 80%, all at a reasonable price. Our cloud, your cloud, on prem. No code, low code, your code. Pre-packaged solutions or configured from ground up. Synatic does it all.
Categories:
Software Development
