Top Swonkie Alternatives
Meta Business Suite
business.facebook.com
Manage all your business activity on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram from one place.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
X Pro
pro.twitter.com
X PRo, formerly TweetDeck is a social media dashboard application for management of X (formerly Twitter) accounts. Originally an independent app, TweetDeck was subsequently acquired by Twitter Inc. and integrated into Twitter's interface. It is similar to Twitter's "Dashboard App" that was discon...
GoDaddy
godaddy.com
GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware.As of June 2020, GoDaddy has more than 20 million customers and over 7,000 employees worldwide. The company is known for its advertising on ...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Buffer
buffer.com
Buffer is the most intuitive and affordable social media management tool for small businesses. With Buffer, scheduling, planning and publishing social media content is easier than ever. Best of all, you can see detailed social media analytics across multiple social media platforms. Schedule social c...
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Too many brands suck at social. Yours doesn’t have to. It starts with the right tools. Thousands of brands rely on Hootsuite’s platform and solutions to launch brilliant social campaigns, deliver 5-star social commerce experiences, and manage all their customer conversations in one place. But tool...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Metricool
metricool.com
Metricool is a platform that allows you to analyze, schedule, and manage your social networks like a real pro. The tool designed to take your social networks to the moon. Schedule your posts, analyze the data that matters and create a winning strategy. From PC or mobile device Save time daily by sch...
Zoho Social
zoho.com
Zoho Social is a complete social media management platform for businesses & agencies. It helps you schedule posts, monitor mentions, create custom dashboards, and more. Zoho Social is from Zoho.com—a suite of 40+ products trusted by over 40 Million users. It includes a powerful set of features—such...
Planable
planable.io
Planable is the content collaboration platform that makes marketing teamwork a breeze. It’s the spot where you can create, plan, review, and approve all your awesome marketing content for social media, blogs, newsletters, press releases — you name it! Experience a faster, smoother workflow that help...
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. The company was founded in 1995 and was later sold to Endurance International in 2015.
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout of...
Loomly
loomly.com
Loomly is an easy-to-use social media management platform that helps you craft & schedule posts, track analytics, and manage a unified social inbox across your social media channels. * Manage your brand assets in Library. * Fuel your storytelling with Post Ideas. * Polish your content with Post Opti...
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
Revamp your social media & content strategy with ContentStudio – the ultimate powerhouse for businesses, agencies, and marketers. Streamline your content creation process and amplify your online presence. ContentStudio isn't just another tool; it's a complete solution for elevating your content mark...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
Publer
publer.io
Publer is a social media management platform that allows you to collaborate, schedule & analyze your posts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Google Business Profiles, YouTube, WordPress, Telegram, and Mastodon from the same spot.
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers ...
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Busine...
RADAAR
radaar.io
RADAAR is a powerful social media management and collaboration platform designed for handling multiple brands. It helps marketers at every step, from scheduling and publishing posts on their profiles to analyzing their efforts. RADAAR provides a variety of features including tools for publishing, s...
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar helps marketers see all of their marketing in one place. It’s your secret weapon to finally see, schedule, and share your marketing, all in a single calendar. CoSchedule’s Marketing Calendar gives you the tools to: Visualize every marketing project in one calendar. Se...
Heropost
heropost.io
Heropost is all about helping our users improve their brand efficiency in a productive and intelligent way with tools and metrics that empower them on social media. Founded in the middle of 2016 a year that saw Instagram growth quadruple, cementing its relevance. Heropost has grown from an invite-on...
Vista Social
vistasocial.com
Vista Social is a modern all-in-one social media platform. Expertly crafted social media management tools to help you exceed your goals. Features include publishing and scheduling, reports and analytics, social inbox and listening, review management, and much more.
SocialBee
socialbee.io
SocialBee is a social media management tool that empowers its users to share content across multiple social networks from one place. Using such a tool, you're able to set a posting schedule, have content shared as planned, and then analyze the performance of your accounts. * Use the AI Copilot t...
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
The Tool That Feels Like a Marketing Team Tailwind automates the most difficult parts of your social media marketing so you can grow smarter and faster. Save time with content creation, scheduling, and publishing for Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook. Official Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest part...
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
Agorapulse is the social media hub for ROI-driven marketing teams. Social media is the most powerful lever for driving brand recognition, generating leads, and increasing sales. Agorapulse's patent-pending Social Media ROI dashboard and powerful social media management features supercharge teams to ...
Thryv
thryv.com
Thryv is an all-in-one small business management software that helps you streamline your business so you can get back to the things you love. Small business owners communicate better, solve more business challenges and get more organized with Thryv. Partner with Thryv to surpass your customers’ expe...
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye is a comprehensive customer experience platform. More than 60,000 businesses of all sizes use BirdEye everyday to be found online through reviews, be chosen by customers with text messaging interactions, and be the best business with survey and insights tools.
FeedHive
feedhive.io
FeedHive is a comprehensive Social Media Marketing solution powered by AI and Automation. With FeedHive, you can create, schedule, publish, and easily manage your social media content at scale.
Crowdfire
crowdfireapp.com
Crowdfire is a powerful social media tool used by businesses and individuals all over the world to drive social media engagement and growth. Crowdfire works with Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Wordpress, Etsy, Shopify, Medium, 500px, Vimeo and many more platforms. What...
Social Champ
socialchamp.io
Social Champ is a FREE one-stop digital solution for social media management and automation to streamline all the major social media networks. Social Champ is the best way to manage your all social media efforts, day-to-day posting, A/B testing, and optimization. Social Champ brings all the automati...
Postly
postly.ai
Postly is that all-in-one social media management tool that helps you with content generation, creative design, scheduling posts, and driving lots of social conversations that lead to conversions. Postly integrates marketing tools and features like the AI Writer, AI Art, Image Editor, Video Editor, ...
Sendible
sendible.com
Sendible is the leading social media management platform for agencies looking to manage social media more effectively for their clients. The Sendible platform brings all your social networks together into a centralised hub and is the easiest way to execute a winning social media strategy for multipl...
SocialFlow
socialflow.com
SocialFlow is a social media optimization platform for leading brands and publishers. The company uses the Twitter firehose, click data derived from its proprietary link proxy, along with proprietary algorithms, to optimize the delivery of messages on social networks. The company believes that under...
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic's marketing platform helps franchises grow their online visibility in search and social media through a unique, data-driven approach. It enables franchises to efficiently and seamlessly manage marketing tools, assets, and data from a central control center. Having demonstrated proven ...
Hypefury
hypefury.com
Your personal assistant to grow & monetize your Twitter audience. We picked the best techniques used by Twitter OG’s, and turned them into an app: - Create new content seamlessly - Grow your audience - Grow your email list - Sell more products
Ocoya
ocoya.com
Ocoya is a free AI content automation tool for creating and posting attractive social media content such as posts, captions, blogs, and hashtags.
Sociamonials
sociamonials.com
Sociamonials is a tool that helps businesses achieve higher ROI with social media marketing. * Capture and Syndicate Your Customer’s Passion: We are the only social suite with customer video recording capability. That means your customers can tell the world how great you are without leaving your we...
SocialGest
socialgest.net
SocialGest is a set of tools for optimizing the execution of social media strategies. Schedule content for to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Linkedin. Analyze metrics, monitor, collaborate with others and intercat with your community.
Hearsay Systems
hearsaysocial.com
Technology should strengthen human relationships, not replace them. The Hearsay Client Engagement Platform allows advisors to authentically and intelligently grow business relationships. Only Hearsay proactively guides and captures the last mile of digital communications to deliver the human client ...
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
Iconosquare is a powerful analytics and management platform for social media marketers. Businesses and agencies easily manage and report their performance on their social media accounts. Whether it's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or TikTok. Here's how Iconosquare can help you: * In-depth ...
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
Flick
flick.social
From AI captions to scheduling your content, Flick helps marketers, creators, and small businesses get more done every single day. Flick is a social media AI, Hashtag, Scheduling, and Analytics tool. It helps you brainstorm content and caption ideas, helps you find, manage, and analyze hashtags, sc...
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
Marketing 360® was founded in 2009 by father and son, Joe and JB Kellogg, with a mission of making a difference by helping small businesses grow and their local communities grow. Now, located in Fort Collins, Colorado and Austin, Texas, Marketing 360 employs over 550 team members and has over 20,000...
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief is the complete content marketing solution for your team, built specifically for B2B marketing teams and content agencies, allowing you to focus on growing your business through content marketing. Centralize and distribute your articles and social media content to grow your audience and g...
eclincher
eclincher.com
eclincher is truly a powerful one-stop-shop social media management platform, helping you master your online brand reach and reputation. eclincher offers: planning, publishing with multi-channel post editing, visual calendar, advanced scheduling, automation with smart queues, RSS feeds auto publishi...
Tweetmonk
tweetmonk.com
AI-powered thread publishing tool. Write, schedule, and publish Twitter tweets & threads seamlessly. Grow your engagement on Twitter with analytics and metrics. Tweetmonk is an intuitive, social media management platform for Twitter Users with the ability to create rich media content using AI model...
SocialBu
socialbu.com
SocialBu is an all-in-one social media management tool designed specifically for small businesses—a platform built to enhance your social media presence and help you achieve maximum results. With SocialBu, you can * Schedule and publish content across all your social networks in one place, saving ...
MeetEdgar
meetedgar.com
MeetEdgar is not your typical social media scheduling tool. With Edgar, you can build a library of updates and carefully categorize them for scheduled publishing, so you don't have to keep re-writing social media posts every day. This eliminates tedious busy work, allowing you to spend more time eng...
Mention
mention.com
Mention is a social media marketing solution enabling brands and agencies to understand audience perception across social media and the web while also offering the ability to organize their social media campaigns. By using Mention you can easily monitor what is being said online about a brand or a p...
Yext
yext.com
Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the leading digital presence platform for multi-location brands, with thousands of customers worldwide. With one central platform, brands can seamlessly deliver consistent, accurate, and engaging experiences and meaningfully connect with customers anywhere in the digital world. ...
Vendasta
vendasta.com
Vendasta provides an end-to-end ecommerce platform to 60,000+ partners who sell digital products and services to more than 5.5 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) worldwide. These partners include marketing agencies, independent software vendors (ISVs), and media companies. The Vendasta Platf...
Nuelink
nuelink.com
Social media scheduling & automation for busy entrepreneurs. Nuelink is a social media scheduling & automation tool that lets you automate your social post either manually or automatically by simply linking your online store, podcast, YouTube channel & more. Social Media Automation, Social Media S...
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
Statusbrew is a social media management platform built around team collaboration; it’s the easiest place to work, discuss, decide, and deliver the best social media experience for your audience. All your social media channels, posts, comments, and messages are now available in one place, not scatte...
Inflact
inflact.com
Inflact is an independent digital agency that provides various ways for Instagram promotion. And we have been dictating the rules of the development on Instagram for the last 7 years! Inflact is an Instagram bot powered by A.I. It helps to get more real followers, instant likes, and engagement gro...
NiceJob
nicejob.com
NiceJob help great businesses get the reputation they deserve, become top rated, and win more sales. It's a reputation marketing platform designed to help your businesses grow by attracting more leads and closing more sales. NiceJob does this by automating the process of collecting reviews and refer...
Sociality.io
sociality.io
Sociality.io is an all-in-one social media management platform trusted by global businesses, digital agencies, and enterprises since 2015. Our's main aim is to facilitate social media management workflows by developing meaningful connections on social media by enabling a more efficient teamwork expe...
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
OneUp
oneupapp.io
OneUp is a social media scheduling tool that allows you to schedule and automatically repeat your posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, and Google My Business. Features: Preview your posts, Customize your post for each network, Mentioning/Tagging, add First Comment and ...
HeyOrca
heyorca.com
HeyOrca is a collaborative social media management tool built for teams. Why HeyOrca? * Streamline Content Approvals. * Manage All Content and Clients in One Place Key Features: * Accounts Organization. * Social Media Planning. * Internal Collaboration. * Content Approvals. * Direct Publishing. *...