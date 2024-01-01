Top Switchboard Alternatives
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Miro
miro.com
Miro provides a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to dream, design, and build the future together. Today, 70M+ total users around the world in 200,000 organizations including Nike, Ikea, Deloitte, WPP, and Cisco depend on Miro to improve product development c...
Jamboard
google.com
Jamboard is an interactive whiteboard system developed by Google as part of Google Workspace, formerly known as G Suite. It was officially announced on 25 October 2016. It has a 55" 4K touchscreen display, and has compatibility for online collaboration through cross-platform support through the free...
TeamViewer Web
teamviewer.com
Remote support like never beforeEverything you need on one platform. Discover a seamless and secure experience with the all-new TeamViewer.
Lucid
lucid.app
The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite is a complete platform for teams who want to collaborate visually, no matter where they are or how they work. Virtual whiteboarding, intelligent diagramming, and cloud visualization empower organizations to take plans from initial ideas to successful delivery. Us...
MURAL
mural.co
Nevermind the ‘where.’ It’s time for a different ‘how.’ Teams don’t need a better place to work. They need a better way to work. For forward-thinking companies, the Mural digital whiteboard is that way. Mural is how teams work better and make better work. Just like any muscle, collaboration gets str...
Scrintal
scrintal.com
Scrintal is a visual note-taking and mind mapping tool that helps people get crystal clear in their thinking and write creatively. It is an online whiteboard where you can visually organize, group and connect your thoughts. So you can see both the high-level overview and details of your notes at a g...
Gliffy
gliffy.com
Gliffy's diagramming applications make it easy to communicate and collaborate at the speed of your ideas. Whether you're using Gliffy in Confluence and Jira or jumping into our standalone diagramming tool, Gliffy Online, you'll find an intuitive way to draw diagrams. Drag and drop your way to profes...
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
Padlet
padlet.com
Padlet is a digital canvas to create beautiful projects that are easy to share and collaborate on. It works like a piece of paper. We give you an empty page - a padlet - and you can put whatever you like on it. Drag in a video, record an interview, snap a selfie, write your own text posts or upload ...
Zoho Assist
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Explain Everything
explaineverything.com
Teach, present, sketchnote, record videos, and work together, all in the Explain Everything Whiteboard. Compared to other tools, Explain Everything is the Swiss army knife of the whiteboarding apps. Due to its unique versatility, new possibilities to express knowledge are opened up, breaking down th...
GoTo
goto.com
An industry leader in online video conferencing for companies around the world, GoTo Meeting now comes as part of GoTo Connect, the all-in-one communications software built for SMBs. The Meeting solution, available to buy standalone, is trusted by millions of people every day for real time virtual c...
Creately
creately.com
Creately is a visual collaboration platform. It enables teams go from ideation to planning and execution in the same visual space. Visually add ideas to various frameworks, map processes, flows or entire organizations, create technical architecture documents, the possibilities are endless with 10,00...
Weje
weje.io
The new way to collect, organize and share anything on virtual online boards with the help of the free team collaboration platform.
Magma
magma.com
Join a community of 1mln+ artists and studios using Magma to brainstorm and ideate through digital painting on a shared canvas in real-time. Start collaboartive drawing session directly in your browser, no software installation required.
Conceptboard
conceptboard.com
Conceptboard is the most secure collaborative online whiteboard that enables teams of all sizes to centralize projects and collaborate both in real-time and asynchronously. Distributed teams from all over the world use conceptboard for a variety of use cases. From running brainstorming sessions and ...
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live pollin...
SmartDraw
smartdraw.com
SmartDraw is a unified visual app that combines diagramming, whiteboarding, and data visualization into one enterprise-friendly solution. PLAN, EXECUTE AND REVIEW AS A TEAM IN REAL-TIME Collaborate with your team on a seamless workspace that lets you combine free-form brainstorming with other visual...
Ayoa
ayoa.com
Quoted by CBS News, Ayoa is a 'unique twist on task management'. Ayoa is an all-in-one online whiteboard where you can brainstorm ideas, work together and get things done. With a unique blend of whiteboards, mind mapping, task management and team collaboration features, individuals and teams of any ...
Boardmix
boardmix.com
Boardmix is an innovative online whiteboard that enables seamless brainstorming, discussion, and collaborative creation. Harness the power of AI and redefine your remote work experience.
Limnu
limnu.com
Limnu's online whiteboards enables you to brainstorm and collaborate with your distributed team or clients from any device. It is simple enough for anyone to pick up and use during a video meeting and supports brainstorming and discussion without breaking the flow of ideas. Limnu is fast enough to f...
Splashtop
splashtop.com
Splashtop is a family of remote-desktop software and remote support software, developed by Splashtop Inc. Splashtop enables users to remotely access or remotely support computers from desktop and mobile devices. Splashtop enables remote computer access for businesses, IT support and help desks, MSPs...
Collaboard
collaboard.app
Great minds think together. Collaboard is a beautiful, feature-rich, easy-to-use, collaborative online whiteboard for remote working. Collaboard is available as a service from the cloud and offers the option of self-hosting for enterprises in their cloud tenant or on-premises. Collaboard offers 100%...
Cacoo
cacoo.com
Cacoo is your go-to diagramming tool for simplifying visual communication. With its versatile and user-friendly interface, you can effortlessly create diagrams, flowcharts, and wireframes, making it the ideal choice for teams and individual creators, regardless of location. Cacoo integrates with app...
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Insta...
Aha!
aha.io
Aha! is the world's product development software. We help more than 1 million product builders bring their strategy to life. Our suite of tools includes Aha! Roadmaps, Aha! Ideas, Aha! Whiteboards, Aha! Knowledge, and Aha! Develop. Product teams rely on our expertise, guided templates, and training ...
Consolto
consolto.com
Consolto’s hope is that with their SMB-focused conferencing solution, anyone can offer high impact, one-on-one digital services that are on par and even exceed those provided by larger organizations. The Problem According to Consolto.com, right now setting up a videochat with a client can be somewha...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...