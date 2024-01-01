Swipe

Swipe

Website: getswipe.in

Create Invoices, Purchases & Quotations in less than 10 seconds. Share on WhatsApp with payment links and get paid faster! Swipe is a simple billing and payments app for small businesses in India. We make it easy for local businesses to invoice their customers over WhatsApp. With Swipe, businesses can send a WhatsApp message with a link that allows their customers to pay instantly with a variety of payment methods.

