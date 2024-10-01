Top Superset Alternatives
Upwork
upwork.com
Upwork, formerly Elance-oDesk, is a US-American freelancing platform where enterprises and individuals connect in order to conduct business. In 2015, the Elance-oDesk merger was rebranded as Upwork and the company's full name is now Upwork Global Inc. Upwork is currently based in Santa Clara and San...
Jobscan
jobscan.co
Jobscan optimizes your resume for any job, highlighting the key experience and skills recruiters need to see.
Webbtree
webbtree.com
Webbtree’s Search Toolbox makes accessing publicly available data seamless. Get access to over 500+ million candidate from platforms like Linkedin, GitHub, Stackoverflow, Xing, AngelList, Behance, Dribbble and Doximity. Also, get contacts and grow talent pools on the fly using Webbtree's Chrome exte...
Instahyre
instahyre.com
Search and apply to jobs at 10000+ top companies. Find high paying jobs in IT, software, sales, marketing, operations, finance and more. Hire top talent.
Atomic Hire
atomichire.com
Atomic Hire is the human-centric recruitment platform. It provides a powerful and simple way to make quality hiring decisions, improve recruitment efficiency, and provide a superior candidate experience. Optimise your recruitment with a flexible system that adapts to your processes and tech stack. S...
Chadview
chadview.com
ChatGPT Interview Assistant: Get Real-Time Answers During Your Technical Interviews. Our extension listens to your Zoom, Google Meet and Teams call in real-time and answers any questions instantly.
Joonbot
joonbot.com
Joonbot is a no-code and easy-to-use chatbot builder to boost your conversions. With Joonbot, you can guide, collect and push information to your audience in no time. Some use cases: Get more qualified leads Increase sales Automate customer resolutions
Hireport
hireport.nl
The #1 Agency Portal that integrates with your ATS to effortlessly collaborate with recruitment agencies and hire faster. -- HirePorts' portal streamline various aspects of agency management, including integrated messaging, process updates, agency analytics, and centralised billing. Need more sourci...
Giig Hire
giighire.com
Giig's free platform is designed for freelance recruiters to run their businesses. We offer a Free Customer Relationship Manager; allowing recruiters to keep track of the companies they are working with. A Free Applicant Tracking System; allowing recruiters to manage the entire hiring process for ea...
Rectxt
rectxt.com
Simple yet powerful texting software made for your ATS. Rectxt is an SMS-based instant messaging solution that helps recruiting teams hire faster while providing a better candidate & recruiter experience.
SkillSyncer
skillsyncer.com
SkillSyncer is a platform for job seekers that intelligently scans a job description and identifies missing skills and keywords from your resume. Land your resume in the hands of a human and beat the robots.
Jobpass
jobpass.com
Jobpass is the first job search management tool for candidates. A hassle-free job search changes everything!
iScalePro
iscalepro.com
Tailored Assessments with complete auto evaluation to shortlist candidates in minutes | Effortless hiring with exceptional candidate experience with talent in iScalePro.
hiroscope
hiroscope.ai
At hiroscope.ai, We're not just speeding up the hiring process but making it smarter. Our platform reshapes every aspect of hiring, from crafting job descriptions to reaching the final hiring decisions. Our platform utilizes AI to pre-screen and narrow down candidates, ensuring that only the finest ...
Crewsnap
crewsnap.com
CrewSnap is a cutting-edge software platform uniquely tailored for staffing firms, designed to streamline the intricacies of staffing operations and enhance organizational efficiency. This all-in-one solution manages every aspect of staffing processes, from workflow management and candidate submissi...
Algohire
algohire.ai
AI-driven resume analysis, communication tools, and screening assessments designed for recruitment teams to streamline the hiring process. This technology evaluates candidates' resumes, facilitates effective communication, and administers preliminary tests.
Work Simplr
worksimplr.com
We get work done for businesses by leveraging an on-demand talent pool of vetted U.S. students to complete entry level work, virtually, and affordably- satisfaction guaranteed!
Whitecarrot
whitecarrot.io
Whitecarrot.io is a platform that integrates with an ATS to screen candidates faster using skill-based assessments and tasks.
KampHire
kamphire.in
KampHire is a campus recruitment automation platform connects hiring managers and placement managers for managing end to end campus hiring in single platform. > Auto updated campus /placement managers contact details > Publish job in single click > Smart filter applications based on relevance > Virt...
SpringRole
springrole.com
Blockchain Powered Professional Profile Verification And Attestation Protocol.
Rootle
rootle.ai
Rootle.ai - Is an AI powered smart recruiter which initiates two way voice conversation with candidates. During conversation Rootle checks candidate interest for applying for a job. With Rootle.ai recruiter can eliminate efforts required in monotonous, repetitive and boring pre screening efforts, so...
Honeit Software
honeit.com
Honeit is the all-in-one interview platform to schedule, screen and share interview insights. Conversations are essential to recruiting, hiring and research, but interviews are black-boxes. Honeit interview software combines scheduling automation, conversation intelligence and interview collaboratio...
Pitch N Hire
pitchnhire.com
Pitch N Hire is a cloud-based recruitment software designed to help businesses streamline their hiring process. It offers tools for posting job openings, managing candidate applications, scheduling interviews, and collaborating with hiring team members. Pitch N Hire also integrates with various job ...
VideoCV
videocv.io
Our talent screening tool provides you a great overview of the applicants with the asynchronous video interview. VideoCV saves recruiters at least 50% of the energy and time by giving them a better understanding of the candidates even before the need to meet arises.
TeamSense
teamsense.com
TeamSense is a text-based attendance management and mass communication platform purpose built for front-line workers in manufacturing, construction, warehousing, and logistics. -Reduce No-Call No-Shows by up to 70% by removing the anxiety from the process -Reduce Absenteeism by up to 20% by showing ...
Dropboard
dropboardhq.com
Create job openings and embed them on your site. Candidates get a user-friendly experience and can apply without being redirected elsewhere. Dropboard was designed with great care to make your hiring process simpler and more efficient.
headcount365
headcount365.com
Headcount365 replaces spreadsheet based recruiting operations processes, eliminating the work and meetings it takes to maintain an accurate headcount plan. Recruiting leaders have tools to ensure hires are made on time, while Finance & HR can reduce or eliminate the labor needed to maintain headcoun...
The Swarm
theswarm.com
The Swarm allows companies to harness their own collective networks for recruiting, sales, fundraising, and more. Don't go cold, bring the connections of your team and stakeholders together on The Swarm, tap into warm relationships, and grow more efficiently. Remember, your next hires and warmest sa...
Chattr
chattr.ai
HR automation software that makes hourly workforce hiring the easiest part of your day.
Tacitbase
tacitbase.com
Tacitbase—a comprehensive platform designed to empower hiring managers. Effortlessly streamline your hiring process, from candidate engagement to evaluations and application tracking. Seamlessly communicate, schedule events, conduct remote interviews, and safeguard data. Experience optimized workflo...