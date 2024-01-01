Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Superpowered AI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

API for retrieval augmented generation Seamlessly connect LLMs to your data and get accurate responses with citations.

Website: superpowered.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Superpowered AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.