Suiteness is the first online booking platform with access to an inventory of thousands of exclusive luxury hotel suites. Suiteness is carving a niche for itself in the international travel industry as the leading website dedicated solely to luxury suites and finding success with group travelers and families looking for a nice place to stay together.

Website: suiteness.com

