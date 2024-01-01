Style Arcade

For fashion and apparel brands who want to grow faster, Style Arcade is a retail analytics platform that turns merchandising into a competitive advantage.​Instead of relying on inaccessible systems; manual processes; and unreliable projections – Style Arcade unlocks merchandise data and proactively guides retailers on how to realize their untapped revenue potential.
Categories:
Business
Retail Analytics Software
Retail Assortment Planning Software
Retail Intelligence Software

