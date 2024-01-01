Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Stipop on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Sticker solution for all apps. From chat interface and feed comments to video calls and image editing, hundreds of apps use Stipop API to power 150K+ stickers for improved user experience.

Website: stipop.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Stipop. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.