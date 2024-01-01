Stipop Studio
Website: studio.stipop.io
Stipop Studio is home to 5,000+ character creators. With Stipop, anyone can build their characters into business and start earning monthly payouts. It’s easy and free to get started and you can start selling sticker packs, wallpapers, and watch faces. With a single upload, your stickers can be used on iMessage, WhatsApp, and Telegram. Creators own their intellectual property and their communities on Stipop.
