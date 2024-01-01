Top Sprocket 365 Alternatives
Microsoft Sharepoint
microsoft.com
SharePoint is a web-based collaborative platform that integrates with Microsoft Office. Launched in 2001, SharePoint is primarily sold as a document management and storage system, but the product is highly configurable and its usage varies substantially among organizations.
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is an American web software company based in Chicago, Illinois. The firm was co‑founded in 1999 by Jason Fried, Carlos Segura, and Ernest Kim as a web design company called 37signals.Since mid‑2004, the company's focus has shifted from web design to web application development. Its first co...
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Excite, engage and seamlessly connect your company with Workvivo™. Employee engagement software designed to foster rich company culture. Book your demo here!
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
MightyText
mightytext.net
Text from computer. SMS from computer. iMessage for Android. Android SMS from computer.
HackMD
hackmd.io
HackMD is a light-weight knowledge base for teams and enterprises, holding your documentations accountable. Our users come from Fortune 500 companies, Web3 communities, academic and scientific institutions. Developers have been enjoying the GitHub and Gist integration, flexible code blocks and the s...
Abstract
abstract.com
Abstract is a version-controlled design workflow management system that enables seamless and open collaboration between design teams and organizational stakeholders. Abstract is your team's version-controlled source of truth for all design work. We believe that design shouldn't be locked away in fol...
Zeplin
zeplin.io
Zeplin helps teams deliver on the promise of design. Our design delivery platform connects design to development and provides an organized workspace to publish designs where the entire product teams can collaborate to ship beautiful products together.
Monica
monicahq.com
Monica lets you remember everything about your loved ones.
Super
super.so
Everything you need to build fast, functional websites with Notion. Custom domains, themes, password-protection, and more—no code required.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Team-GPT is a collaborative platform where teams of between 2 and 2000 people can adopt AI for their work. Learn, collaborate, and master AI in one shared workspace. Imagine a world where your team's collective intelligence is amplified by AI, sparking creativity, driving productivity, and fosteri...
Speakap
speakap.com
Speakap provides branded communication platforms that enable companies to have structured dialogue with their frontline staff, to support and inform their deskless workers from anywhere at any time. The solution, available on both mobile and desktop, connects workforces and empowers employees to pro...
Sympli
sympli.io
Design handoff, implementation, and collaboration for web and mobile product teams. Sympli works with Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio, and Xcode.
Charli AI
charli.ai
That file you must have for your meeting in 10 minutes is on... Slack? Google Drive? In Gmail?? You have no idea where it is, but Charli, your new AI-powered file manager, does. Effortlessly find, share, and manage cloud docs and web links all in one place. Charli is a unified workspace to manage al...
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is the AI-powered intranet rated #1 for Google Workspace organizations. We create digital homes where organizations stay connected and drive efficiency by bringing order to information chaos, delivering structured knowledge management and coming together as one team. We create these digital h...
Process Street
process.st
Process Street is the world's first Process Management Platform powered by AI. We help teams share their core processes, and then transform them into powerful no-code workflows. Start with employee onboarding to set up new hires for success, then build all sorts of workflows like customer implementa...
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
SessionLab helps facilitation make the workshop design and delivery process more efficient, effective and enjoyable. It offers a modern, powerful and best in class collaborative session planner and the most comprehensive library of facilitation knowledge.
Jostle
jostle.us
Jostle’s employee success platform is where everyone connects, communicates, and celebrates at work. It’s the heartbeat of our own company and has helped employees in over 1,000 organizations easily belong and contribute, anywhere, anytime. With industry-leading participation rates, we’re putting th...
Markup.io
markup.io
Give your hardworking team their time back. MarkUp.io is a visual commenting platform that empowers decision-makers, designers, marketers and everyone in between to do their best work. Our intuitive interface makes it easy for creators and collaborators to give real-time, contextual feedback on webs...
Additor
additor.io
Stay in-sync while distributed! Additor helps your team to collaborate asynchronously without friction based on the one and living source of truth. You can organize and share various types of content, and clearly catch up on the context with tracking changes and versions.
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
Bubbles empowers remote teams to communicate with each other using screen sharing and videos - rather than chat or email - allowing users to communicate crucial context and visual feedback to one another.
Tixio
tixio.io
Tixio is a virtual workspace to organize your digital clutter, connect with team and sync real-time / asynchronously. Imagine the time you could save if you had everything at one place and the option to share at once. Manage unlimited bookmarks, notes, tasks and information on Tixio board. Organize ...
Assembly
joinassembly.com
Assembly is a modern AI-driven engagement platform that streamlines recognition, rewards, internal communication, and collaboration across the organization. This single, convenient hub offers comprehensive and versatile engagement solutions, including announcements, AI workplace assistants, contests...
Motivosity
motivosity.com
Motivosity is the people-first Recognition and Rewards software that unifies your company and engages your employees through gratitude and social connection. We build an engaging experience for teams through community and connection, while encouraging frequent recognition & rewards, and providing ac...
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is the only intranet packaged solution that enables employees to feel connected to their organization and engaged in their work from anywhere. By delivering a modern, smart digital headquarters, LumApps is revolutionizing employee engagement and productivity at work. LumApps utilizes an AI-p...
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
Engage, excite, and connect your entire company! MangoApps is a unified employee experience platform combining intranet, training, teamwork, and content management into a dashboard and workspace. Our user-friendly, infinitely customizable approach fits into how your company already does business, cr...
Talkspirit
talkspirit.com
Work differently. Quite simply. Talkspirit simplifies the sharing of information, energizes exchanges and streamlines work, via an all-in-one collaborative platform.
Ayanza
ayanza.com
Intelligent Collaboration Suite Challenging times ask for innovation in team productivity Get the team into flow and achieve objectives easily. Be guided by Ayanza through the process.