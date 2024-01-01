Top Speaktor Alternatives
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed co...
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
VEED
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with eas...
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize...
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, an...
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and inte...
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including mar...
MetaVoice
themetavoice.xyz
Real-time AI voice changer for the Metaverse. Speak up with confidence & let your emotion shine through with unique, ultra realistic human like voice modifiers.
TTSMaker
ttsmaker.com
TTSMaker is a free text-to-speech tool that provides speech synthesis services and supports multiple languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, etc., as well as various voice styles. You can use it to read text and e-books aloud, or download...
DeepBrain AI
deepbrain.io
Create AI-generated videos quickly using simple text. Support Multi Language TTS with Metahuman. Talk to Realistic AI Avatar.
Descript
descript.com
Descript is a new kind of video editor that’s as easy as a doc. Descript’s AI-powered features and intuitive interface fuel YouTube and TikTok channels, top podcasts, and businesses using video for marketing, sales, and internal training and collaboration. Descript aims to make video a staple of eve...
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is the rated AI video creation platform. Thousands of companies use it to create videos in 120 languages, saving up to 80% of their time and budget. Trusted by Accenture, BBC, Google, Amazon and more. Create AI videos by simply typing in text. Easy to use, cheap and scalable. Make engagin...
FakeYou
fakeyou.com
FakeYou is an AI-powered platform that allows users to convert text into speech or convert voice recordings into a different voice using deepfake technology. The service offers text-to-speech, voice-to-voice conversion, and video lip syncing. FakeYou utilizes advanced deep learning models trained o...
Narakeet
narakeet.com
Easily Create Voiceovers Using Realistic Text to Speech. Stop wasting time on recording your voice, editing out mistakes and synchronising picture with sound. Just type or upload your script, select one of our 500+ voices, and get a professionally sounding audio or video in minutes. Try Narakeet ...
Fliki
fliki.ai
Fliki helps you create audio and video content at scale with the power of generative AI. * Fliki is a video creation tool that uses AI technology to generate videos from user-provided ideas or Amazon product links. * Reviewers appreciate Fliki's user-friendly interface, its ability to save time in ...
Wavel AI
wavel.ai
Wavel AI is a revolutionary platform that has embarked on a mission to reshape the way we think about language solutions in the realm of digital content. With a focus on innovation and quality, Wavel AI has developed a suite of tools designed to empower businesses and individuals to maximize the pot...
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 l...
PlayHT
play.ht
PlayHT is an AI-powered voice generation platform that allows you to create ultra-realistic text to speech voices instantly. Their voice AI converts text into natural sounding humanlike voices across any language and accent. * PlayHT uses advanced voice AI and machine learning technology to generat...
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recor...
Revoicer
revoicer.com
In the world of digital content creation, the impact of a powerful voiceover cannot be overstated. Whether it's for educational videos, podcasts, or advertisements, the right voice can capture attention, convey emotions, and enhance the overall message. This is where Revoicer, a leading brand in voi...
dupdub
dupdub.com
DupDub is an innovative all-in-one content creation platform that utilizes advanced AI technology to help users effortlessly craft high-quality content and streamline their workflows. DupDub's user-friendly platform is powered by cutting-edge AI that enables users to seamlessly convert their ideas ...
Voicemaker
voicemaker.in
Online Text to Speech converts text into very human like natural sounding AI voices. You can download your voices in MP3, WAV audio format. We have 1000+ AI Voices in 130 languages around the world.
LOVO
lovo.ai
LOVO is a professional-grade content creation platform powered by Generative AI and advanced text to speech technologies to create high-quality audio and video content for marketing, advertising, eLearning, onboarding, and localization purposes. LOVO boasts a growing library of 500+ human-like emot...
Rephrase.ai
rephrase.ai
Text-to-video powered by generative AI and you. Rephrase Studio is a text-to-video generation platform that eliminates the complexity of video production, enabling you to create professional-looking videos with a digital avatar in minutes.
Elai.io
elai.io
Elai.io is an All-in-One AI video generation platform for corporate learning. Trusted by over 2000 clients, including top companies such as Fujitsu, Beiersdorf, Generali, and others, Elai allows you to generate interactive video content narrated by digital human presenters in minutes, without the ne...
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Synthesys platform was developed by season voice and video actors together with linguistic and AI professionals who recognized the need for producing AI audiovisual content. We believe that Personalized content and Synthetic media are the future of content. Creating a culture where valuable content ...
Speakatoo
speakatoo.com
Speakatoo is one of the most trusted & leading AI based 100% Human Voiceover Text to Speech transformation tool specially designed & developed considering the current market challenges to overcome the cost of the existing solutions. Whether you are a Trainer, Youtuber, Freelancer or a Company workin...
Podcastle
podcastle.ai
Podcastle is an AI-powered audio & video creation platform that helps professional and amateur podcasters create, edit and distribute production-quality podcasts in seconds. The company’s mission is to democratize access to broadcast storytelling through easy-to-use tools that are professional, yet ...
Verbatik
verbatik.com
Verbatik is an innovative text-to-speech (TTS) service that converts text into natural sounding speech using advanced AI voices. With just 5 clicks, users can turn any text into high-quality audio mp3 or wav files. Verbatik uses state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms to generate realistic sou...
Yepic Studio
yepic.ai
Create AI video in minutes with Yepic Studio. Dub live videoconferencing with VidVoice. Personalise and scale AI video with our API. Try for free.