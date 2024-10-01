Top Spark Hire Alternatives
Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings launched in November 2004. It is a subsidiary of Japan's Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world. As a single-topic search engine, it...
HackerRank
hackerrank.com
HackerRank is a developer skills platform that helps businesses evaluate software developers based on skill. Over 3000+ customers across all industries, including 5 out of the leading 8 commercial banks in the U.S., rely on HackerRank's automated skills assessments to evaluate and hire technical tal...
Metaview
metaview.ai
Make every interview an amazing interview. When scaling your teams, it's impossible to keep interviews consistent and high quality. Metaview provides unique data and analytics, and actionable feedback to help interviewers improve. The result is happier candidates, less bias, and a more efficient hi...
HackerEarth
hackerearth.com
HackerEarth Assessments is the most advanced coding assessment platform on the market. With a coding question library of over 22,000 questions spread across 1000+ skills and 40+ programming languages, HackerEarth Assessments gives tech recruiters and hiring managers the ability to create the most ac...
Mettl
mettl.com
Online assessments made easy with Mercer | Mettl's virtual talent assessment tools. Best remote assessment company to conduct organizational and employee talent mapping, management, and acquisition - Take a free demo today!
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
A modern, effortless end-to-end recruiting product you and your team will . Breezy streamlines your entire hiring process; giving you more time to connect with candidates by automating manual tasks like job posts, advertising on job boards, interview scheduling & follow-ups. Your hiring process will...
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha delivers a holistic platform and solution for organizations to implement the "Skills-First" strategy via its next generation, patented and AI powered Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Platform - for Talent Acquisition (FTE and Contingent) and for internal Talent Development and Talent...
CodeSignal
codesignal.com
CodeSignal (formerly CodeFights) is a skills-based assessment platform operated by American company BrainFights, Inc., whose mission is to discover, develop and promote technical talent. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, CodeSignal applies game mechanics that offer developers of al...
Codility
codility.com
Codility is the #1 partner for global enterprises using skill-based assessments to build strong engineering teams. Our technical assessment and interviewing platform helps you make evidence-based hiring decisions, mitigate bias, save engineering time, and build the team you need today – with the ski...
TestGorilla
testgorilla.com
Are you hiring? Did you know you can identify the best candidates with talent assessments? TestGorilla gives you the best tools to evaluate job applicants’ skills and make better hiring decisions faster. Our library of skills tests gives you the best predictive value to help you identify top candida...
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting a...
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC,...
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insuran...
Interviewer.AI
interviewer.ai
Our ATS Lite platform automates 80% of the pre-screening process with AI-powered one-way video interviews. Screen candidates more efficiently Get 50% off this month with promo code INTERVIEW50. Let us identify your top candidates so you can make great hires more efficiently. Sign up for a free trial...
Braintrust
usebraintrust.com
Braintrust is revolutionizing hiring with Braintrust AIR, the world's first and only end-to-end AI recruiting platform. Trained with human insights and proprietary data, Braintrust AIR reduces time to hire from months to days, instantly matching you with pre-vetted qualified candidates, and conducti...
Hireflix
hireflix.com
Hireflix is the most user friendly one-way video interviewing platform. Implement one-way video interviews without losing the personal touch, screen more candidates in less time, and quickly assess the qualities of a candidate beyond their CV. Register now for free and launch your first interview in...
Searchie
searchie.io
Searchie is the most flexible, easy-to-use solution to create, organize, and share your content. Digital courses, membership sites, coaching and more!
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that helps fast-growing companies find, engage & hire the world's best talent. Our algorithm instantly matches employers to talent based on their specific requirements across countries, regions & time zones as well as cutting-edge tools & solutions to identify th...
VidCruiter
vidcruiter.com
VidInterviewing by VidCruiter is the world’s most advanced video interviewing platform. Our system offers pre-recorded and live video interviewing that can be customized to meet any recruitment scenario and has helped companies of all sizes find better quality applicants in a faster and more cost-ef...
Jobvite
jobvite.com
Jobvite Inc. is an Indianapolis, Indiana software and recruiting corporation. Jobvite is an applicant tracking software and recruiting platform that helps thousands of companies source, hire, and onboard top talent.
Willo
willo.video
Reduce costs and speed up the hiring process with the candidates favorite video interviewing platform. Whether you’re interviewing a dozen or two thousand candidates, Willo can scale with you. And on all plans you’ll have access to 24/7 support from a Willo expert. Even better, candidates can record...
RecRight
recright.com
RecRight brings recruitment to the 21st century with intuitive, all-in-one video recruitment tool. You can announce open position, receive applications and rate candidates in the recruitment tool. Recorded video interview gives you a possibility to see persons behind applications and hire people who...
eRecruiter
erecruiter.pl
Effective and user-friendly recruitment. eRecruiter is the most popular recruitment management platform in Poland, used every day by thousands of recruiters for sourcing job applications, contacting candidates and cooperating with the business from a single place. This system also helps manage the c...
TurboHire
turbohire.co
TurboHire is a comprehensive recruitment automation platform built to tackle various recruitment challenges. The tool integrates automation and intelligence in every step of the hiring process. Tailored for high volume hiring, it optimizes the process of scaling teams in a short timeframe. Besides,...
ApplicantPro
applicantpro.com
We Help Companies Hire Better! In this competitive & chaotic employment environment, attracting & hiring the best people can be a challenge! ApplicantPro provides customizable solutions to meet your unique hiring needs!
Phonic
phonic.ai
Phonic takes surveys to the next level with beautiful, intelligent questionnaires answered with voice and video. Get better answers, faster. Respondents give 3x longer and 2x more descriptive feedback when answering with voice instead of text. Watch and listen to users as they interact with products...
Ducknowl
ducknowl.com
Ducknowl is a talent screening and assessment platform that helps recruiters and staffing agencies identify top candidates in seconds. Ducknowl uses video interviews, resume screenings, skill assessments, AI proctoring and video messaging tools to gather all candidate data in one dashboard before sh...
BarRaiser
barraiser.com
Get objective and Make better hiring decisions with BarRaiser. The proprietary BarRaiser Hiring Platform empowers recruiters, Hiring Managers, Talent Acquisition, and HR Leaders to take advantage of real-time assistance, access time-tagged recorded interviews, and leverage AI-assistant, to analyze o...