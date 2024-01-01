Automated sweep account, invest without the stress of speculating. With Soon you can invest without the stress of speculating. Our fully automated sweep account attaches to your bank and uses routine spending activity to signal market trades. By investing on a schedule and selling available gains when you spend, Soon automates investing from beginning to end. No investing experience required, no need to time the market, just connect Soon to your spending account and build wealth.

Website: soon.app

