Sonnant is an intuitive content monetisation and management platform used by broadcasters, podcasters and radio stations around the world. We create value for our customers through our game-changing AI solutions. Every single day, Sonnant automatically maximises advertising yields for thousands of hours of audio and video content. In parallel, low-value manual employee tasks are replaced by seamless work-flow automation. What follows is time and cost savings and a powerful digital experience. Our centralised platform delivers benefits where your team needs them most. Automation saves production teams time and money, sales and marketing teams unlock customer satisfaction and additional partner revenue through improved reach and advertising yield whilst audience engagement is boosted through personalisation. Check out our blog for actionable industry use cases: https://sonnant.com/blog/
Categories:
Productivity
