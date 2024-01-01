Top SOLIDWORKS Alternatives
Spectrum
spectrum.com
Spectrum is the world leader in 3D to factory product customization, allowing brands to innovate with distinction, reduce competition with 3rd-party retailers and increase margins and conversion. Spectrum develops custom programs that feature best-in-class 3D visualization. And for a successful cust...
Dopple.ai
dopple.ai
Dopple uses innovative technology to bring products to life on-screen, enabling a digital buying experience that is faster, more accurate, and provides a better overall experience. Our 3D product visualization and configuration capabilities integrate with other software providers to enable a connect...
Sketchfab
sketchfab.com
3D and AR visualization solutions for business. Sketchfab is the leading platform to publish, share, and integrate interactive 3D and AR experiences anywhere online: websites, eCommerce platforms, blogs, articles, and advertising campaigns. Visit us: sketchfab.com/enterprise
Coohom
coohom.com
3D Rendering & Product visualization software with powerful AR & VR features dedicated to interior design, home decor, kitchen & bath, hospitality, lighting, home improvement, remodeling, and construction! Transform Retail, Manufacturing, and E-commerce into incredible buying experiences, and signi...
ShapeDiver
shapediver.com
Turn your Grasshopper files into online applications. Safely share your design tools with others without exposing the original code. Easily embed them on any website via an iframe or integrate them with your favorite eCommerce platform or ERP system via various APIs and SDKs.
VNTANA
vntana.com
VNTANA is a SaaS platform that makes 3D asset production and distribution fast and scalable. 3D is driving high ROI in B2B and B2C sales (2x conversion lift and 40% reduction in returns), but implementing 3D has required a lot of manual work from 3D artist which is time consuming and expensive. VNTA...
Cylindo
cylindo.com
Hundreds of furniture companies partner with Cylindo to get superior product visuals across the entire furniture buyer journey. We have created a platform that goes beyond high-quality product visualization and gives furniture businesses versatile assets they can leverage across multiple touchpoints...
Kickflip
gokickflip.com
Kickflip empower your customers' creativity, increase their engagement & boost conversions with an outstanding product customizer experience. A visual product customizer with all custom product options & variants. Kickflip product customizer allows your customers to add color variants, text, images ...
Zakeke
zakeke.com
Zakeke is a cloud platform empowering over 10.000 retailers and brands to offer their customers a complete set of tools for Visual Customization for web-to-print, 3D & AR Configuration, Virtual Try-On and more. Customers became creators, being able to customize products with texts, images, materials...
Epicor
epicor.com
Epicor ERP system is modular, industry-specific software used to manage business processes company-wide. Epicor software works well for managing accounting and finance, human resources, customers, the supply chain, inventory, distribution, and manufacturing production management. Epicor software is ...
Emersya
emersya.com
Emersya's Interactive 3D is an all-in-one medium that allows customers to: - Explore products inside & out, from all angles and in great detail - Browse interactive product visuals of the highest quality - Learn about a product's story through enriched content - Simulate & try out product features i...
Ocavu
ocavu.com
Ocavu is your one-stop shop for product visualization and storytelling through 3D and augmented reality. We help brands drive increased sales, awareness, and engagement through our Studio platform. With Studio, you can create, manage, and deploy 3D and AR experiences across different platforms with ...
Apviz
apviz.io
Transform your CAD model into a sales tool. Cloud-based platform for creating online 3D configurators for e-commerce. Easy to use and manipulate, customizable, efficient, secure SaaS (Software as a Service) 3D configurator. 1.Import your 3D CAD models. 2.Create your configuration and business rules,...
Brikl
brikl.com
Brikl is the leading MicroStore and team store technology worldwide. Set up shop in 15 minutes and spend the time you've saved on growing your business. Brikl's embellishment and 3D visualization tools simplify complexity by allowing designers to swap flat images and manual edits for placeholders an...
Expivi
expivi.com
Create the WOW factor to boost your sales with 3D visualization and personalization of your products within your own browser whether on desktop or mobile. The ability to rotate the product and zoom in on it to get a “feel” for the textures, details, and quality, will increase customer engagement sig...