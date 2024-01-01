Soldo are making reimbursements obsolete, once and for all, by bringing together Soldo company cards and our expense management platform. Employees never have to spend their own money. No one wastes time on missing receipts. And finance teams have control over company spend. With Soldo, you control all business spending and, thanks to the integration with your accounting system, you can reconcile expenses quickly and easily. You can equip some or all employees, entire teams, or even external collaborators with Mastercard® Soldo cards , deciding who has access to company money and the rules by which to spend it.

Website: soldo.com

