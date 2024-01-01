Soldo

Soldo

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: soldo.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Soldo on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Soldo are making reimbursements obsolete, once and for all, by bringing together Soldo company cards and our expense management platform. Employees never have to spend their own money. No one wastes time on missing receipts. And finance teams have control over company spend. With Soldo, you control all business spending and, thanks to the integration with your accounting system, you can reconcile expenses quickly and easily. You can equip some or all employees, entire teams, or even external collaborators with Mastercard® Soldo cards , deciding who has access to company money and the rules by which to spend it.
Categories:
Finance
Expense Management Software

Website: soldo.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Soldo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Workday

Workday

workday.com

Xero

Xero

xero.com

Paylocity

Paylocity

paylocity.com

Paycom

Paycom

paycom.com

FreshBooks

FreshBooks

freshbooks.com

Rippling

Rippling

rippling.com

Paychex

Paychex

paychex.com

Mercury

Mercury

mercury.com

Zoho Expense

Zoho Expense

zoho.com

Bullhorn

Bullhorn

bullhorn.com

Deskera

Deskera

deskera.com

Qonto

Qonto

qonto.com

You Might Also Like

Weel

Weel

letsweel.com

Pleo

Pleo

pleo.io

Moss

Moss

getmoss.com

Pemo

Pemo

pemo.io

ExpenseWire

ExpenseWire

expensewire.com

Brex

Brex

brex.com

Rydoo

Rydoo

rydoo.com

Navan

Navan

navan.com

Spendesk

Spendesk

spendesk.com

Emburse Abacus

Emburse Abacus

abacus.com

Fyle

Fyle

fylehq.com

Alaan

Alaan

alaan.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy