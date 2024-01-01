Top Social Elephants Alternatives
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Too many brands suck at social. Yours doesn’t have to. It starts with the right tools. Thousands of brands rely on Hootsuite’s platform and solutions to launch brilliant social campaigns, deliver 5-star social commerce experiences, and manage all their customer conversations in one place. But tool...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Metricool
metricool.com
Metricool is a platform that allows you to analyze, schedule, and manage your social networks like a real pro. The tool designed to take your social networks to the moon. Schedule your posts, analyze the data that matters and create a winning strategy. From PC or mobile device Save time daily by sch...
Zoho Social
zoho.com
Zoho Social is a complete social media management platform for businesses & agencies. It helps you schedule posts, monitor mentions, create custom dashboards, and more. Zoho Social is from Zoho.com—a suite of 40+ products trusted by over 40 Million users. It includes a powerful set of features—such...
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. With a full suite of social media management solutions, Sprout of...
Loomly
loomly.com
Loomly is an easy-to-use social media management platform that helps you craft & schedule posts, track analytics, and manage a unified social inbox across your social media channels. * Manage your brand assets in Library. * Fuel your storytelling with Post Ideas. * Polish your content with Post Opti...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Used by more than 13,000 brands and 75% of the Fortune 500, Qualtrics CoreXM is the most trusted, intelligent, and scalable all-in-one platform for experience management. Qualtrics CoreXM is the foundational research tool for building, launching, and analyzing survey research. With CoreXM, you can b...
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot is a social media marketing automation tool that helps you in scheduling and analyzing your social media marketing activities and thereby increasing your social media efficiency and reach. 1) You can connect over 9 social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google My Busine...
Vista Social
vistasocial.com
Vista Social is a modern all-in-one social media platform. Expertly crafted social media management tools to help you exceed your goals. Features include publishing and scheduling, reports and analytics, social inbox and listening, review management, and much more.
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
The Tool That Feels Like a Marketing Team Tailwind automates the most difficult parts of your social media marketing so you can grow smarter and faster. Save time with content creation, scheduling, and publishing for Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook. Official Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest part...
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
Agorapulse is the social media hub for ROI-driven marketing teams. Social media is the most powerful lever for driving brand recognition, generating leads, and increasing sales. Agorapulse's patent-pending Social Media ROI dashboard and powerful social media management features supercharge teams to ...
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye is a comprehensive customer experience platform. More than 60,000 businesses of all sizes use BirdEye everyday to be found online through reviews, be chosen by customers with text messaging interactions, and be the best business with survey and insights tools.
Sendible
sendible.com
Sendible is the leading social media management platform for agencies looking to manage social media more effectively for their clients. The Sendible platform brings all your social networks together into a centralised hub and is the easiest way to execute a winning social media strategy for multipl...
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
PromoRepublic's marketing platform helps franchises grow their online visibility in search and social media through a unique, data-driven approach. It enables franchises to efficiently and seamlessly manage marketing tools, assets, and data from a central control center. Having demonstrated proven ...
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
Iconosquare is a powerful analytics and management platform for social media marketers. Businesses and agencies easily manage and report their performance on their social media accounts. Whether it's Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or TikTok. Here's how Iconosquare can help you: * In-depth ...
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s me...
eclincher
eclincher.com
eclincher is truly a powerful one-stop-shop social media management platform, helping you master your online brand reach and reputation. eclincher offers: planning, publishing with multi-channel post editing, visual calendar, advanced scheduling, automation with smart queues, RSS feeds auto publishi...
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
Statusbrew is a social media management platform built around team collaboration; it’s the easiest place to work, discuss, decide, and deliver the best social media experience for your audience. All your social media channels, posts, comments, and messages are now available in one place, not scatte...
Sociality.io
sociality.io
Sociality.io is an all-in-one social media management platform trusted by global businesses, digital agencies, and enterprises since 2015. Our's main aim is to facilitate social media management workflows by developing meaningful connections on social media by enabling a more efficient teamwork expe...
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor...
Cloud Campaign
cloudcampaign.com
Cloud Campaign is the platform for agencies looking to scale social media management for their clients. Top agencies are able to increase the number of brands they can manage and charge a higher retainer with a leaner team. The platform focuses on automation and streamlined workflows to make your ac...
Seismic LiveSocial
livesocial.seismic.com
LiveSocial is a content curation and digital communication platform that enables financial services professionals, salespeople, professional services professionals and others to engage on social media and in other digital communication platforms with confidence and purpose. LiveSocial has strong pa...
Oktopost
oktopost.com
B2B Social Media Management Platform to manage, monitor & measure all of your social media activities. Reach your B2B marketing goals. Book A Demo.Oktopost enables B2B marketing teams to amplify their brand on social media and measure the real impact of social on the business. Oktopost's social m...
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and Ford to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels in a way that is brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected...
Khoros
khoros.com
Khoros Marketing enables clients to simplify their complex social marketing operation to build and protect their brand. Khoros Marketing offers customers: * Social Marketing: Orchestrate, govern, engage, and measure integrated social campaigns in an easy-to-configure and highly adaptable platform. ...
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial is a social media management solution for businesses with multiple locations and profiles. Manage all your publishing, advertising, engagement, reviews, and reporting from one centralized platform MavSocial provides the unique ability for multi-location businesses to quickly and easily cre...
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
Easily monitor and manage all your social media conversations with BrandBastion Lite. Our AI-powered platform simplifies comment management by analyzing sentiment, detecting spam and hate speech, and identifying the messages that require a response from your brand. BrandBastion Lite covers ads and ...
Taggbox
taggbox.com
Taggbox is the best UGC platform that helps marketers to increase user engagement, build trust, and grow conversions with solutions to discover curate and display user-generated content across all marketing touchpoints. It empowers marketing strategies with brand advocacy & social interactions among...
ZoomSphere
zoomsphere.com
ZoomSphere is a digital marketing toolkit providing marketers with seven apps helping anybody to manage social media like a Pro! Whether you are a digital agency, brand or freelancer, with ZoomSphere you can manage multiple pages, profiles and accounts across social media platforms such as Faceboo...
Reputation
reputation.com
Reputation is the only platform that empowers companies to fulfill their brand promise by measuring, managing, and scaling their reputation performance in real-time, everywhere. Functioning as a business’ eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation AI-po...
Qurate Social
qurate.jp
A powerful, simple, and easy-to-use social media management tool that lets you centrally manage all your social networks from one dashboard.
myRosys
myrosys.com
myRosys uses deep learning to provide Reach Intelligence and Engagement Intelligence. myRosys uses the power of Influencers and Stakeholders to automate word-of-mouth marketing and increase organic reach of social media campaigns. myRosys eliminates the need for advertising spend and creates a highl...
Alerti
alerti.com
Alerti is a real-time intelligence engine that monitors and analyzes the web, social networks and review sites ... and transforms this data into knowledge in an intelligent and automated way thanks to the latest artificial intelligence algorithms. Monitor and analyze everything that is said on the ...
adhook
adhook.io
adhook combines Social Media Management and Digital Advertising in one tool. The All-In-One software helps to plan, publish, analyze & moderate your activities. With its collaboration features, adhook supports companies to design more efficient marketing processes. Post Publishing Cross-channel coo...
Quid
quid.com
Quid stands at the forefront of AI-driven consumer and market intelligence. Quid's generative AI provides organizations with an unparalleled, holistic insight into customer context. Beyond just capturing data, Quid enables organizations to see data through the lens of the future. By moving beyond da...
Facelift
facelift-bbt.com
Facelift is a multiple certified software solution with all components for professional social media marketing on enterprise level. All-in-one software enables companies to manage their marketing activities centrally and efficiently. Facelift's world-leading social media management tool with activ...
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. S...
Brandwatch Social Media Management
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch Social Media Management, previously Falcon.io, is a leading solution for social media monitoring, advertising, publishing, audience and performance analytics, and managing customer data. Brandwatch Social Media Management enables brands to explore the full potential of digital marketing a...
Dash Hudson
dashhudson.com
Dash Hudson is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Hudson enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business resul...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social is the leading employee advocacy platform created to help companies increase revenue through more effective and systematic use of social media. With Clearview Social, employees can share on Facebook, LinkedIn & Twitter without leaving their inbox - helping companies bring in more b...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. Sprinklr Serv...
NapoleonCat
napoleoncat.com
Moderate, publish, analyze, grow – with an all-in-one social media management platform that connects your teams and untangles your workflows. Your search for a reliable, all-in-one social media management tool ends here. * Manage multiple social media channels. * Automate customer service. * Schedu...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
Marsello is your complete marketing solution that has everything you need to build profitable customer relationships. Loyalty, email, SMS, marketing automation, social scheduling, reviews, customer feedback and more. Connect your POS and eCommerce data to track sales against marketing efforts, all i...
Buzzmonitor
buzzmonitor.com.br
Discover Buzzmonitor: Social media monitoring, multichannel service, post scheduling, analytics, real-time dashboards, influencers and more.