Top SmartDraw Alternatives
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, ...
Miro
miro.com
Miro provides a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to dream, design, and build the future together. Today, 70M+ total users around the world in 200,000 organizations including Nike, Ikea, Deloitte, WPP, and Cisco depend on Miro to improve product development c...
Lucid
lucid.app
The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite is a complete platform for teams who want to collaborate visually, no matter where they are or how they work. Virtual whiteboarding, intelligent diagramming, and cloud visualization empower organizations to take plans from initial ideas to successful delivery. Us...
MURAL
mural.co
Nevermind the ‘where.’ It’s time for a different ‘how.’ Teams don’t need a better place to work. They need a better way to work. For forward-thinking companies, the Mural digital whiteboard is that way. Mural is how teams work better and make better work. Just like any muscle, collaboration gets str...
Padlet
padlet.com
Padlet is a digital canvas to create beautiful projects that are easy to share and collaborate on. It works like a piece of paper. We give you an empty page - a padlet - and you can put whatever you like on it. Drag in a video, record an interview, snap a selfie, write your own text posts or upload ...
Creately
creately.com
Creately is a visual collaboration platform. It enables teams go from ideation to planning and execution in the same visual space. Visually add ideas to various frameworks, map processes, flows or entire organizations, create technical architecture documents, the possibilities are endless with 10,00...
Magma
magma.com
Join a community of 1mln+ artists and studios using Magma to brainstorm and ideate through digital painting on a shared canvas in real-time. Start collaboartive drawing session directly in your browser, no software installation required.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live pollin...
Boardmix
boardmix.com
Boardmix is an innovative online whiteboard that enables seamless brainstorming, discussion, and collaborative creation. Harness the power of AI and redefine your remote work experience.
Cacoo
cacoo.com
Cacoo is your go-to diagramming tool for simplifying visual communication. With its versatile and user-friendly interface, you can effortlessly create diagrams, flowcharts, and wireframes, making it the ideal choice for teams and individual creators, regardless of location. Cacoo integrates with app...
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Voiceflow empowers ambitious teams to build impactful AI agents. Loved by designers and developers, Voiceflow helps teams work together to build, test, ship, measure and improve voice and chat experiences. Conversational AI product teams across the mid-market and Fortune 500 - from ClickUp and Insta...
Switchboard
switchboard.app
Move faster with fewer meetings. Share ideas, give feedback, and make decisions in an async-first collaboration platform. Make faster progress: Instead of scheduling a meeting, share apps and files in an interactive room that’s always up to date. Share with context: Give feedback and make better dec...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Klaxoon
klaxoon.com
Klaxoon is a an online all-in one work collaboration platform that boosts engagement levels, at all times. With a unique range of 10 visual collaboration tools and services, Klaxoon empowers people to drive engagement in and beyond meetings, boost productivity and shape an innovative workspace. Thro...
Bluescape
bluescape.com
Bluescape is the platform for creative collaboration. Streamline workflows with all your ideas, assets, iterations, and entire projects into one secure virtual workspace. With built-in voice and video calling, simply gather your team in Bluescape and make quicker decisions. Reduce meetings and finis...
Allo
allo.io
Meet your first remote workspace. Get everyone on the same page, literally. Say goodbye to your tedious text communication. Try out communication, evolved — More interactive, immersive and fun. The new way to collaborate with your team. Whiteboard, video conferencing, documentation, and project man...
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Stormboard
stormboard.com
Meet Stormboard: The #1 data-first collaboration platform for transforming unstructured interactions into collaborative workspaces. Make strategic decisions, collaborate remotely, and even eliminate the need for meetings entirely. NEW: With StormAI, planning, brainstorming, and problem-solving is fa...
NOTISM
notism.io
Notism is a workflow app for creative teams to review & sign-off visual content, create prototypes and manage projects.
Midlap
midlap.com
Midlap is an online collaboration and brainstorming tool where we are solving the problem that arises due to switching between multiple apps to collaborate with your team. We solve this problem by providing tools like Whiteboards, Kanban Boards, Flow Diagrams, Files, Chat, Events, Gantt Charts etc u...
Beekast
beekast.com
Beekast is a meeting management tool that allows you to create and facilitate meetings, as well as training sessions and events, that are interactive and efficient. Known as the simplest solution on the market, Beekast allows anyone to engage their teams through interactive activities that are quick...