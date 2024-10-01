Top Slideoo.ai Alternatives
Google Slides
google.com
Google Slides is a presentation program included as part of a free, web-based software office suite offered by Google within its Google Drive service. The service also includes Google Docs and Google Sheets, a word processor and spreadsheet respectively. Google Slides is available as a web applicati...
Microsoft PowerPoint Online
microsoft.com
Collaborate for free with an online version of Microsoft PowerPoint. Save presentations in OneDrive. Share them with others and work together at the same. Microsoft PowerPoint is a presentation program, created by Robert Gaskins and Dennis Austin at a software company named Forethought, Inc. It was...
VEED
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with eas...
Microsoft Sway
sway.cloud.microsoft
Create and share interactive reports, presentations, personal stories, and more. Sway is an easy-to-use digital storytelling app for creating interactive reports, presentations, personal stories and more. Its built-in design engine helps you create professional designs in minutes. With Sway, your im...
iCloud Keynote
icloud.com
Keynote is a presentation software application developed as a part of the iWork productivity suite by Apple Inc. Version 10 of Keynote for Mac, the latest major update, was released in March 2020. On January 27, 2010, Apple announced a new version of Keynote for iPad with an all-new touch interface.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including mar...
Beautiful.ai
beautiful.ai
Beautiful.ai is an online presentation maker that makes it easy to create stunning presentations in minutes. It has hundreds of smart slides built with AI-assisted design, so users can present ideas in an impactful yet efficient way. The platform features customizable templates, millions of free st...
Zoho Show
zoho.com
Zoho Show lets you create, collaborate, present, broadcast, and publish presentations, the smarter way. Make your ideas resonate: Show provides a clean and clutter-free interface design, letting your stories take the center stage. Concentrate on creating compelling content for your presentations wit...
Prezi
prezi.com
Prezi is an Hungarian presentation software company founded in 2009, with offices in Budapest, San Francisco, and Riga.As of April 2018, Prezi had more than 100 million users who had created more than 325 million public presentations that have been viewed over 3.5 billion times.The word prezi is the...
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is the audience engagement platform. Easy-to-use, interactive, and innovative; presenting has never been less stressful and more effortless! Create unique and dynamic presentations that will impress and engage your audience. With Mentimeter you can better connect with your students, coll...
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is the rated AI video creation platform. Thousands of companies use it to create videos in 120 languages, saving up to 80% of their time and budget. Trusted by Accenture, BBC, Google, Amazon and more. Create AI videos by simply typing in text. Easy to use, cheap and scalable. Make engagin...
Powtoon
powtoon.com
Powtoon is the leading visual communication platform that enables anyone to create professional-looking and engaging videos and presentations in minutes, without any design or technical skills. More than 30 million people, including 96% of the Fortune 500 companies, use Powtoon to engage their audie...
Renderforest
renderforest.com
Renderforest is an all-in-one branding platform offering users the best online tools to create high-quality videos, graphic designs, logos, mockups, and websites with minimal time and effort. Start the creation process with the online logo maker to build a unique and memorable brand without hiring a...
Slidesgo
slidesgo.com
Slidesgo, a vertical of Freepik Company, was born in 2019 with a clear ambition: to make accessible the design of easily editable and high-quality Google Slides and Powerpoint templates, both visually and thematically, to all types of audiences. We help people save time with professional and customi...
Piktochart
piktochart.com
Piktochart is an intuitive, easy-to-use visual communication platform for designing visuals and repurposing videos. Its infographic, presentation, flyer, poster, and report maker helps communicators tell stories that matter and make a difference. Get your point across with impactful presentations, c...
Prezo
prezo.ai
PrezoPage is a versatile tool that aids in building presentations, documents, and websites using artificial intelligence. This AI-driven technology primarily functions as a comprehensive presentation canvas, designed to enhance and streamline the workflow. It features a unique offering in the form ...
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner...
PresentationAI
presentations.ai
ChatGPT for Presentations - Create beautifully designed presentations in minutes. Presentations.ai is an AI enabled presentation maker that allows you to create decks from a simple prompt, Word or PDF file, Youtube videos, detailed outlines and more. You can create a presentation in under a minute, ...
Vyond
vyond.com
Expert Results Without The Effort. Make Engaging Videos In Seconds. Vyond is the AI-powered video creation platform that puts the power of a video production studio - from script writing to finished video - right at your fingertips. Use Vyond Go, the industry’s first generative AI-powered script and...
Pitch
pitch.com
Pitch is the collaborative presentation software for modern teams. With a focus on real-time collaboration, smart workflows, and intuitive design features, Pitch makes it fast and delightful for teams to create and deliver beautiful presentations, and easy for anyone to find inspiration from templat...
Decktopus
decktopus.com
Experience the future of presentations with Decktopus AI - the all-in-one presentation software powered by advanced artificial intelligence technology. With AI-generated outlines, slide content, images, icons, slide items, and even slide notes and scripts, Decktopus AI takes the stress out of presen...
Rephrase.ai
rephrase.ai
Text-to-video powered by generative AI and you. Rephrase Studio is a text-to-video generation platform that eliminates the complexity of video production, enabling you to create professional-looking videos with a digital avatar in minutes.
Elai.io
elai.io
Elai.io is an All-in-One AI video generation platform for corporate learning. Trusted by over 2000 clients, including top companies such as Fujitsu, Beiersdorf, Generali, and others, Elai allows you to generate interactive video content narrated by digital human presenters in minutes, without the ne...
Slidebean
slidebean.com
Slidebean is a pitch deck design platform for startups and small businesses. Our online presentation tools can help you create professional slides, with an artificial-intelligence presentation software, or with a team of business experts and designers.
Slides
slides.com
Slides is a suite of modern presentation tools, available right from your browser. Unlike traditional presentation software, there's no need to download anything. Working with collaborators to make an awe-inspiring presentation has never been easier.
Colossyan
colossyan.com
Here at Colossyan, the future of learning was builded by AI video. Colossyan's easy-to-use AI video platform is reshaping the landscape of L&D content creation. Join top companies like Novartis, Continental, WSP, and Paramount and say goodbye to expensive filming, scheduling delays, and low engagem...
Office Timeline
officetimeline.com
Nobody likes wasting hours every week creating and updating project timelines for review meetings. Office Timeline is a simple but powerful app that helps you turn complex project data into PowerPoint timelines, Gantt charts, and program roadmaps in seconds. Customize them with just a few clicks to ...
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
Everything you need to engage your audience is here. And it's so easy to use. Involve your participants with live polls. Crowdsource the best questions and ideas from your audience. Excite your class with some quiz competition. Win your audience's full attention and deliver rockstar performances on ...
Promo
promo.com
At our core is the dedication to empower our customers to promote anything with videos. We believe that businesses of all sizes should be able to promote their vision without limits. That's why we work hard to provide all of the creative assets and tools needed to promote effectively. With Promo.com...