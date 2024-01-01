Slater
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: slater.app
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Slater on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Slater’s mission is to help Webflowers do custom code as easily and painlessly as possible. * Custom code: Although Webflow offers a myriad of options for non-coders, its architecture doesn't always allow for seamless integration of custom code. This separation, while necessary for stability, limits deep customization. * Functionality: Despite its robustness, Webflow doesn't have all the answers. Some specific needs, whether aesthetic or functional, may not be met by the platform's internal tools. * Compatibility: Each Webflow update brings its share of new features. But this also means that custom code has to be reviewed and adapted, ensuring that functionality remains intact. * Security: Adding external code is always risky. Every line must be scrutinized to ensure that no backdoors or vulnerabilities are introduced. * Expertise: Webflow was designed to be accessible, but adding custom code requires a certain amount of expertise. An error could compromise the integrity of the site. * Volume of code: Webflow's quantitative limits on adding code can sometimes hamper the ambitions of even the most daring developers. * Code verification: The testing phase is crucial to any project. The obligation to publish the site for each test can be time-consuming and discouraging, especially during the migration phase.
Website: slater.app
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Slater. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.